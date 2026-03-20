Today, I have a bit of a preamble for you on the topic of true male friendship.

One of the most resonant themes that I’ve brought up over the years is the crisis concerning male friendships in the modern world. Few men have any male friendships and the situation is clearly getting worse with each subsequent generation. It seems rather obvious what prevents men and boys from being able to form friendship; the problem we face can easily be explained in the negative i.e., by explaining what prevents the formation of friendships.

The War Between the “Men of Woe” and the “She-Men”

First and foremost, women and girls are now shoved into traditionally male-only spaces from a very early age to undermine male bonding. This prevents any male bonding because women enjoy causing competition to break out among men, and work hard to undermine cooperation among men, which they see as threat to their gender. Women essentially operate as a hive mind and they try to enforce this bug-like blind, slave-like obedience on men. All metaphors regarding women make reference to insects and compare women’s behavior to strict totalitarian insect colony societies for a reason. We call matriarchs “Queen Bees”, and her female minions “Want-to-be-bees”, (wannabes) right?

There’s probably a reason for that.

There is also a reason why the Boy Scouts have become just the Scouts, while the Girl Scouts remain the Girl Scouts and don’t let the boys in. They got to keep their spaces, while we lost all of ours. And you know that this is the true purpose of the agenda — to destroy male bonding that is — because of the defeat of men, yet again, in the “Transformer Wars” that defined our culture over the last decade.

Now, at first, I was positively inclined to the whole transformer/she-male movement. As you will no doubt recall, our “Decepticons” started a social guerrilla warfare campaign in which men would dress up in hilarious caricatures of modern females with giant inflated genitals, faces smeared in garish paints, and skirts hitched up high enough to show their hairy asses to the entire world. Now, younger readers might not know this, but for centuries prior to the start of the great Transformer Wars, a man would usually just be thrown into prison for this kind of indecent behavior. But the “men of woe” (women) had overplayed their hand in previous decades by declaring that all difference was illegal and that the genders were literally completely and totally identical in every single way.

This gave men a rare opportunity to counter-attack — a fatal hole (front) in the designs of the enemy was exposed … much like the genitalia of these men, in the aforementioned women’s locker rooms.

Personally, I was breathless with laughter every time a story about a Decepticon defeating women at their own game came out.

These culture war commandos would storm the beaches locker room and toilets and sports teams, their bastions and strongholds, to take the fight to the enemy. In fact, it looked like our brave boys in drag were going to succeed in their mission to break open these privileged safe space women institutions. Back then, our she-male marines were beating the enemy at their own game; taking their goofy little sports participation trophies, rubbing their faces in their own hypocritical liberalisms; we were so close to even passing through legislation that would force women to legally be referred to as Hole #2 or “Front-Holes”, remember?

Could you even imagine how funny it would have been to see the UKistani police grabbing women by the hair and throwing them into their giant mass incarceration dungeons of Democracy? You know, for committing micro-aggressions on she-males by refusing to refer to these hulking ogres as “mi’lady” or something? They were literally already at the level of fining women for hate speech and putting them on police lists for objecting to she-men taking giant, sloppy, sloshy, smelly dumps in their bathrooms.

We were close … so close … to breaking the back of Big Vagina.

Me, I was quite looking forward to being able to bark out “Silence, hole!” in social settings, to a raucous chorus of “you tell her!” and “you go, she-bro!” followed by millennial applause/snapping of fingers. Sadly, the Tradcons and the Feminists (front holes) rallied before we could achieve this great victory in the Culture Wars. Now women have their safe spaces again, and we’re licking our wounds, planning for the next round.

Defeat was snatched from the jaw of victory.

I was there that day, Gandalf … I was there the day that the strength of the she-men failed. Clearly, the social engineers realized that they had gone too far and that they were losing the loyalty of their key golems — Christians and women. A war with Iran to expand the Israeli Empire was planned for the coming years, and so they needed to tone down the social disruption that they were causing long enough to be able to persecute another decade of wars. And to make that war happen, they needed to get the Christians and men of woe, who are experts at moral shaming of normal men, back on board with the agenda. Working with the regime, they robbed men of the only cultural victory that we stood poised to achieve in more than a century.

Point being: the only time that any pushback against the SJW/neoliberal agenda succeeded at all was when women argued that men were having a little bit too much fun exploiting the goofy rules that they themselves had set up to penalize men in the first place. Women were suddenly not having fun any more and so our overlords put a stop to the she-male agenda literally overnight. You literally almost never hear about men in drag any more, do you? No, you usually just hear stories of brave mothers and teachers lopping the genitals of their children off now.

…

Male Millennial See, Male Millennial Do

More insidious has been the mass adoption of female behavioral traits among men, who are never given masculine male role models or positive male behavioral cues. We saw this with the male social media phenomenon known as “the soylent grin”.

At some point circa 2015, Western men began taking photos of themselves with their mouths agape and eyebrows raised. This was as clear-cut an example as possible of men adopting female behavioral traits. These men saw all the women on social media doing this face and getting praise and attention and gaining social prestige, so they started imitating their behavior. We are lucky that they didn’t start making duck lips, which was also a trend at the time.

The face that they make is so repulsive because it signals immaturity, passivity, and a forced, over the top expression of reckless euphoric abandon. These traits are attractive in a woman, because they make us sexually attracted to them, but perverse in men, for obvious reasons.

Yes, men have started acting like women, and as a result, traits and behaviors that were once attributed to homosexuals are now commonplace among all men who still participate in society. It is difficult for me to tell whether a man is a homosexual or not anymore because most men behave like homosexuals now. Even straight men have adopted the speech and vocal patterns of gay men. You know what I mean — millennials end their sentences on inflections? Like they’re asking a question? Like they’re too afraid of making a statement? Like they’re mentally women, too afraid of breaching social decorum so they hide behind irony? Behind hair-flicking aloofness? Behind, like, ambiguity and coquettishness disguised as social savoir faire?

Like, like, like???

You almost certainly know what I’m referring to and it has made you grind your teeth in sympathetic disgust as well. Fundamentally, what does a homosexual behave like? Well, a homosexual is quite literally a man that behaves like a woman. So, here are just some of the female behaviors that modern men, heterosexual as well, exhibit en masse:

snitching

gossiping

smiling with your teeth showing (that is either a fear grimace or a warning that you will attack soon because you feel threatened)

voting

volunteering in the community

going to church

going to school

obeying traffic laws

driving sober

changing diapers

appealing to authority in internet arguments

using the court system to solve disputes

calling the police

taking women seriously

talking to women

talking to therapists

talking to priests

talking to federal informants (the aforementioned women, therapists, priests)

talking about feelings

performative emoting in general

talking too much

talking about feelings

talking about trauma

talking about relationships

taking yourself too seriously

taking orders from women

taking advice from a woman doctor (you wouldn’t trust a woman to fix your car, fly your plane, but you trust them to fix your body?)

believing women about anything, frankly

being skill-less, useless, like a woman

being humorless

being a coward

being “informed”

being gay

... and so on.

And when men act like women to one another, they cannot attain the state of male friendship. Instead, they also develop a female-style relationship with one another, one based on being catty, backstabbing, double-dealing and gaining social ascendency over others at all costs in lieu of truth, honesty, openness and reciprocity.

And when one man acts like a man and another like a woman, well then … actually, this is essentially the plot of Top Gun, which tells the story of Iceman’s sexual pursuit and successful gay conversion of Maverick as well as the takeover of the American military by an organized cabal of homosexuals. Men in relationships like this always engage in “banter’, which is a form of homosexual (and heterosexual) flirting.

Remember: when a man tries to “bantz” or banter with you, he is trying to have sex with you, nine times out of ten.

It is only when two men act like men with one another that a male friendship can form.

Sadly, for generations now, boys have see women and girls all around them getting praise, getting ahead and being held up as a model of behavior for everyone. As a result, no one knows how they, as men, are supposed to behave and how other men ought to behave toward them. This is a deliberate social engineering, done because girls are generally obedient to authority, brutal social conformists and willing and insidious spies — that’s why healthy boys and grown men hate having to deal with them at school or in the workplace and young boys will naturally refuse to include them in their play.

Now, I’m not saying that women don’t have any redeeming features.

They smell nice (for 3/4s of a month), they laugh at your jokes, and they give you a reason to venture out of your lair on the weekends. Even if you don’t particularly like them, nature engineered an overwhelming biological desire within you to have sex with them and physically punishes you on a biochemical level if you do not do so for too long. There is, frankly, only a very small, blissful period in our lives when we can be completely happy being totally free of them and that period passes far too quickly for us to truly savor it.

Sadly, girls are simply not fun or funny and everyone knows that.

In contrast, there is nothing more fun for men than breaking the rules and committing transgression with their friends merrily laughing alongside them as they do it. Nature has encoded rebellion into out “genes”, and that’s why no man can conceive of anything more fun than getting drunk with their male friends and breaking the rules of society deliberately, in some provocative, socially transgressive way. Deep down on some primeval level., we yearn to be outlaws; we feel the call to spit on the palms of our hands and to hoist up the black flag, calling others to join us in our merry rebellious rampage.

Women do not and cannot understand the male concept of “fun” and “rampage”, because they are conditioned by nature and their own coddled upbringings to always protect and serve the ruling authority. In modern society, that ruling authority is the government, the media and the corporations, which she will always side with against her kith and kin. Women are not actually rebellious, they are actually deeply obedient, but only to their true masters … and that’s why she doesn’t listen to you, your father or to me. She doesn’t respect you or your authority because she perceives (correctly) that you have none. You are a slave, and slaves don’t get respect from women.

Only tyrants and rebels do.

…

Now this is all well and good and many “culture warriors” have spent the last decade endlessly talking about these same old tired topics over and over again. I’m sure you’ve heard these general complaints about “Feminism” before … as if a 20th century political movement were alone to blame for what is encoded in women on a cellular level. If you possess even a modicum of intelligence though, you’re probably tired of all the same old griping and want to hear something actually interesting, positive, and actionable for once.

Boy, do I hear ya.

Next time, I’m going to talk about the ancient pagan gods of male friendship, how a society based on male friendship looks like, and the means by which male friendships were forged and maintained. But it will be paywalled, so may as well support the blog now.

Do you really think I get anything except trouble and angry emails for keeping it real?