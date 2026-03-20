The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Blue Vir's avatar
Blue Vir
1dEdited

Very much looking forward to this series.

Now that I think about it, my first 'redpilling' was when I joined Scouts™ for a year when I was 12. To my disappointment, most Scouts that were 12 years old or older were dysfunctional autists (you know the type), which massively reduced the scope of the activities that we could do but I'll leave it at that. On our first actual overnight orienteering/hike, despite females being only ~10% of our scout hall, every single group of around 7 or 8 had at least 1 female, sent explicitly (I have a memory of this) to make sure we didn't misbehave while unsupervised for 8+ hours. And it worked.

A deeper redpilling happened while I was following culture war types when I was around 14, and I thought all the trans 'invading' and dominating women's 'sports' was funny and had no issue with it. I think I mentioned it to people but I never got much of a response. I guess they hadn't been programmed with one.

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Igor Vuksanović's avatar
Igor Vuksanović
1d

I mean, I like your insights. I am just a little bit bothered :-) by your list of female behaviors, because some of them are indispensable for living together in dense urban societies. Going to school, obeying traffic laws? I sure hope so. But this is probably tongue in cheek. I also was cured from cancer by female doctor, although, granted, they are generally not cut out for high stress surgery roles.. .

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1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
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