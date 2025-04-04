America and Russia are friends again now! Don’t believe me? Well, how do you explain the fact that Moscow just sent over their top guy over to talk with Trump to figure out how they’re going to explore the Arctic and mine rare earth minerals together in the Donbass then? The Kremlin says it is very optimistic about all the money that they’re going to make working together with the White House going forward.

⚡Kirill Dmitriev reported that he held meetings with key members of the US administration in Washington The head of the RDIF said that he discussed cooperation in the Arctic and rare earth elements with representatives of the Donald Trump administration. According to him, disagreements remain between Russia and the US, but the parties are trying to overcome them. Other statements: ◽US companies are ready to occupy the niches left by European companies that left Russia. ◽The Trump administration hears Russia's position. ◽Russia and the US have taken three steps forward in the past two days. ◽A lot of players are trying to disrupt the dialogue between Russia and the US.

Who is this Kirill Dmitriev?

Patriotic receded chin ✅🫡 Patriotic nearsightedness ✅🫡 Patriotic formless neck ✅🫡 Patriotic protruding bottom lip ✅🫡 = 140% Patriot CONFIRMED!

Well, he’s what we in the infobiz like to call a “Littlehat Patriot”. Some have already compared him to the Kushners (the Littlehat Patriot family that runs the White House), calling him Putin’s Jared Kushner:

I myself have verified and reverified Dmitriev’s patriotic credentials. Here’s what I came up with by simply checking the WEForum.

Stanford University ✅🫡

Harvard Business School ✅🫡

Goldman Sachs ✅🫡

WEF Young Global Leader for Globalism. ✅🫡

These are all hardcore bastions of Littlehat Patriotism, as all my readers probably know by now!

Meanwhile, Dmitriev first made an appearance in international media promoting mandatory global vaccinations a few years ago. Here is what Slavsquat shared with me:

He was a pretty big player during COVID, basically the face of Sputnik V in the West. He would go on CNN and talk about how great Pfizer and Moderna were, but also Sputnik V was really good so why can't we all get along?

And Slavsquat explains just how patriotic Dmitriev is in this article here:

And this news all comes hot on the heels of the war in Ukraine being concluded and peace declared between Russia and Ukraine, of course! See, the globalists didn’t want the fighting to stop, but it’s totally over now. I mean, it would have to be over for Putin to be talking about giving American companies investment opportunities and mining rights on Russian territory, right?

Like, wouldn’t it be weird if there was still a war raging in Ukraine and Russia where one side was using American-made weapons to kill Russians and yet the Russian government were pretending that this wasn’t happening? There’d be no way that the Kremlin would just say that they were eager to do business together like old times with a government that is actively arming their enemy in a hot conflict, right?

That would simply be too weird.

Yes, such a scenario would be too difficult for people to wrap their heads around. So, as a result, they would simply reject such a reality. Their internal reasoning monologue would sound something like this:

Why would Putin agree to do business with Trump if Trump was arming Kiev with American weapons and using them to kill Russians? That doesn’t make any sense. You’re making that up. The war in the Donbass is over now. Trump and Putin are both patriots and you’re jealous of their close friendship because you worship Soros, Globalist!

It would be far easier to believe that the war was over and to simply stop paying attention to it or to people who continued to report on a war that couldn’t still be happening.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram doesn’t seem happy about this patriotic development.

Here is one take on these business agreements and pronouncements of eternal friendship:

We DO NOT understand! What does all this have to do with the ceasefire in Ukraine (https://t.me/regnum_na/71227)? Where is Ukraine and where is the Arctic? How can "cooperation on rare earth elements" help end the war? It seems that it would be much more useful to discuss ending the direct participation of the United States in the war with Russia - at the hands of Ukrainians armed from the United States. Was this issue discussed by chance?

No.

No it was not.

But why would it be?

Why are you trying to ruin everyone’s mood?

You got a problem with friendship values, patriotism-hater?

The topics that Mr. Dmitriev discussed in the US administration are frankly frightening. Perhaps, of course, because over the past 35 years we have tons of bitter experience of betrayal, and endlessly getting burned on milk [idiomatic] as we blow on water. But still! How will the fact that "US companies are ready to occupy the niches left by European companies that left the Russian Federation" helpful in achieving peace agreements? No imagination is enough to see how this is the case! It is perfectly clear that if Trump is given free rein, he will take everything from us into his hands: the Arctic, the subsoil, and the "niches" of European companies. And the war will still continue. Is this what we want?

Why these anti-peace CIA-saboteurs are allowed to continue freely sharing their opinions on Telegram is beyond me! If Trump and Putin say that America and Russia are at peace, then that means that America and Russia are at peace and that the war is over.

PERIOD.

Case closed.

End of discussion.

In unrelated news, Putin announced another partial mobilization of men would be necessary to stabilize the situation on the peacefront. Here:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is set to conscript 160,000 Russians for the upcoming summer in a twice-per-year conscription drive. The fresh troops are set to replace at least part of the troops finishing their mandatory service in Russia, which is 12 months for men aged between 18 and 30 – increased from 27 with a decree in July 2023. The latest decree, issued on Monday, March 31, said 160,000 men aged 18 to 30 who are not reservists would be called up for service during this year’s spring mobilization drive between April 1 and July 15. “To carry out, from April 1 to July 15, 2025, the conscription of Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 years who are not in the reserve and are subject to… conscription for military service, in the amount of 160,000 people,” the decree says, according to Interfax Russia. Those who finished their mandatory service would also be released, the decree adds. “To implement, in accordance with the Federal Law of March 28, 1998, 53-FZ ‘On Military Duty and Military Service,’ the dismissal from military service of soldiers, sailors, sergeants and petty officers whose term of military service by conscription has expired,” it says. Interfax reported that the autumn mobilization drive in 2024 filled the Russian ranks with 133,000 fresh recruits. Those called into service would be prohibited from leaving the country and face a hefty fine of 30,000 rubles ($353) for evading the draft, according to a BBC report on the subject in August 2023.

All sarcasm aside, when I broke up the Not-War into separate categories I wasn’t joking.

There is War #1, which is the one being fought in the trenches of Belgorod and Donbass. That war is still going to continue for some time. But when Trump and Putin talk about peace they mean in regards to War #2, which is the one being fought over energy resources and pipelines and refineries and rare earth minerals too, apparently. That war may indeed have been concluded with a recent ceasefire. Kiev will, of course, do everything it can to sabotage this, but that is besides the point. While War #1 rages, Putin and Trump will start openly cooperating in the #2 sphere. The Kremlin will send over cheap energy and rare earth minerals that NATO needs to make its weapons to use against Russian, Iranian and then Chinese soldiers.

Narrative-wise, this bizarre arrangement is already being portrayed as a mortal blow to Globalism, somehow.

