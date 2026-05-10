The May 9th parade, which I didn’t watch because I stopped watching it as of last year out of grief, proceeded in a greatly reduced state. There was no military hardware shown off. There were, however, Africans reciting WWII poems though, so there’s that. Also, conspicuously missing, was Russia’s great ally, China, in the form of Xi Xinping or at least his top representatives.

What was that about the Chinese-Russian alliance against the West?

Missing too were the Iranians, I guess most of their leadership is dead. Lukashenko showed up though, so there’s that at least. Laos sent their President and Malaysia’s king came too.

Putin looked pleased as he left the event, so there’s that.

Also, it was very gracious of Zelensky to give Putin permission to have his parade and to not kill him while he was out in the open. The way that Putin acted, it seems like he believed this to be a distinct possibility. Or at least his “clone” seemed a bit worried at times. But luckily, Zelensky showed some restraint and chose not to kick the dog while it was down and rolled over on its belly this time around.

What the point of having a parade with no hardware, no foreign dignitaries, and using AI generation to fake formation flyovers is anybody’s guess.

I suppose Putin couldn’t call it off this year and had to cobble together something.

…

Now, you will recall that Kiriyenko was considered the Kremlin insider who supported Prigozhin’s march, and that Strelkov’s last words were him stating this as a fact before being whisked away to an FSB dungeon.

And you will recall me saying that I think Kiriyenko outranks Putin in the Kremlin hierarchy, if anything. Here:

Now there are Permanent Opposition reports circulating that Kiriyenko is at it again.

First, there was a leak from the Kremlin which outlined who would have to be silenced or removed in case of a disastrous peace deal. Here:

A top-level Kremlin policy document discussing post-war political planning and how to neutralize potential ultranationalist discontent has been leaked to the Russian investigative site Dossier Center. Entitled “Images of Victory,” the paper gives a rare insight into the inner workings of Russia’s political machine. Crucially, it shows that while the Kremlin remains officially indifferent to peace talks, behind the scenes apparatchiks are working hard on selling an inevitable stalemate to the Russian people by dressing it up as a species of victory. The document was leaked before President Trump’s announcement today of a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While the source of the leaked document is unknown, its tone and content seem entirely plausible and its authenticity has not been challenged by the Kremlin even though Dossier is funded by exiled London-based oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Significantly, the paper warns that continuing the war carries serious dangers for Russia’s economy and society. But in practical terms the policy paper’s focus is how to construct a post-war narrative of why the war was worth it, as well as how to systematically dismantle all potential areas of dissent, first and foremost from a constituency it describes as “armchair patriots.” The paper was apparently prepared by the staff of Sergei Kiriyenko, a former prime minister who is now deputy head of Putin’s Presidential Administration (PA). He’s the Kremlin’s political manager, in charge of upcoming Duma elections in September. While hardly a dove, Kiriyenko is the opposite of an ideologue – and, importantly, is politically distant from hardliners in the Federal Security Service or FSB, or the military who have been the war’s leading cheerleaders. Kiriyenko is known as a pragmatist whose job it is to keep Putin in power and the political machine running smoothly.

Recall that one of Prigozhin’s state objectives was to negotiate a ceasefire, which he claimed that he would be able to deliver on. His coup was an attempt by an even worse faction to come to power, or he was simply used and used up as a way to send that mesage. That being said, I sympathized with his criticisms of Shoigu, Gerasimov, and his implied criticisms of Putin.

The most immediately striking thing about this secret document is its frankness about the dire state of the war, the lack of tangible military or political results, and the dangers to Russia’s economy and society of continued hostilities. “One Must Know When to Stop,” is one of the chapter headings. “Overreach is defeat; continuing the SMO [Special Military Operation] would be a Pyrrhic victory.” It also warns that fighting on would require a revision of many Kremlin “fundamental positions” that for the moment allow many Russians to largely ignore the conflict – up to and including introducing universal mobilization and the complete transfer of the entire economy to a war footing.

Yet when Strelkov claimed that without taking these exact measures the war would fall through, he was widely mocked, mocked even by the people that Kiriyenko employs on social media. A good chunk of the online Z-brigade answer to his office.

But truth itself is treated like a commodity by the powers that be.

They want to establish a monopoly and to choose how to dole it out and when and in what proportion. Even though they might be saying the same thing as someone not in the power elite is saying, the very fact that someone outside of their cabal dares to question their monopoly on truth-dissemination is considered an offense. No government will ever reward you for being smart or prescient, it only marks you out as a potential target, as Strelkov experienced the hard way.

This document is the work of “curators of the [Kremlin’s] political bloc” who have been “tasked with developing the information framework for a possible end to the war,” write the Dossier editors. Work on this paper began in February and it remains, according to Dossier, a work in progress. The Kremlin’s spin doctors have readied a series of propaganda narratives to be fed to state media to persuade ordinary Russians to accept a peace agreement with Ukraine that falls far short of the Kremlin and media claims at the war’s outset. Among these are the idea that thanks to the “special military operation” Russia was able to “prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Donbas,” and its army turned out to be “the most combat-ready in the entire world” and “held firm in a global confrontation against 50 countries.” The main achievements the Presidential Administration plans to emphasise are territorial gains, a land route to Crimea, and the acquisition of millions of new Russian-speaking citizens. Another side benefit of the conflict is that the nation has “cleansed” itself of “elites who betrayed it” – a reference to the exodus of up to 800,000 middle-class professionals who fled Russia in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Crimea. After the war the Kremlin plans to fill the airwaves with “good news” including talk of “normalization, social projects, business success stories,” a “controlled thaw” in cinema and literature, the return of political humor, rehabilitation of the word “peace,” and a limited amnesty for political dissidents.

Grim.

Now that we have the full list, we can simply see which Z-accounts and Z-personalities are already talking like this.