Hi there, dear Stalkers and casual readers.

I haven’t been posting much recently because I am on the road again and looking for a new place to stay. I wish I could share my travels with readers because I’ve been to some genuinely beautiful spots these last 2+ years in exile from the Slavlands. But, alas, I said some mean things about groups of people who don’t like to be criticized and I am afraid of inconveniencing people who know me and who are deathly afraid of getting into trouble for associating with me. Most normiecattle avoid you like radioactive fallout if they know that you’re not PC, as I am sure that most of my readers well know.

Actually, if I had to do it all again, I’d have never written a single solitary words about politics and simply focused on teaching meditation and mysticism and mythology as like an Instagram guru or something. I look the part and I have a genuine passion for the topic. Alas, the die is cast and there is no going back, only through. Once you’ve said the unspeakable, you are a heretic for life and the system doesn’t allow contrition like older totalitarian thought-control programs did. In a way, this only fortifies one’s resolve and I am grateful for the fact that I will never ever be forgiven for what I wrote on the internet about these people. Because as a result, I am not tempted in the slightest to back down now. I also genuinely thought that I’d get an offer from the spooks by now to tone down the message and to push their propaganda.

But the offer never even came this time around. W

ould I have taken the deal? Probably not. But still, even having the option would have probably slowed me down. Luckily, it isn’t in the cards for me. That makes things simpler.

…

Also, I genuinely wanted to take a break to reflect on the last year of writing.

Stalkers, we’ve come a long way here at Chronicles have we not?

There has been an influx of new readers since the Syria debacle and I attribute this to people finally suffering a dissonance to the propaganda being pushed by the so-called #Resistance propagandists. If Syria was able to fall within 72 hours, what does that say about the propagandists who assured us that it was impossible? That, I think, is what I think occurred in the minds of many propaganda-consumers. And that explains the growth of the blog this last month.

I also am happy to report that I cannot remember the last time I got any hate mail!

It must have been at least a month ago at this point. This might be a temporary thing, but perhaps it indicates that people no longer feel as assured of their triumphalist positions today as they were a year ago. On the one hand, I am happy with these developments … but on the other hand, the hate fueled my ire and pushed me to produce some of my best articles.

So, it is a mixed bag for sure.

Had I started this blog and felt like no one really cared about what I was writing, I’d have probably not written as much or gone as far as I did to prove my points. Knowing that people were reading my stuff and that they were really really mad at me for writing it motivated me and kept my edge sharp.

Going forward I was thinking of mellowing out the style.

Perhaps this is premature on my part, but if people are now more open to hearing an alternative viewpoint and more wary of official propaganda coming from “their side” via Tehran or Moscow or Beijing? (do they make propaganda?) then maybe we can change the tone of the conversation.

Someone commented that reading my blog is similar to being in the place of the journalist taped to a chair in the scene from Red Dragon. I’m bringing up slide after slide and asking, “do you see? Now do you see?” to my hapless readers who are struggling and thrashing around and begging me to stop.

It was a difficult job, but someone with a strong stomach had to do it and the duty fell to me. I have no regrets.

…

That being said, I think most of you get the point now and I can untape you from the chair … if you promise to not run away that is …

We can simply take the time now to focus more on my “deep dives” into Slavlands lore instead of endlessly going through the slides detailing the perfidy of Moscow and adding to the collection with fresh betrayals committed by Putin’s cabal. I actually would prefer doing more of these in-depth articles talking about Andropov or the Orthodox Church or Gongadze. The only real obstacle to that is that they don’t often make me any money. Worse, people used to complain that I did too many of them and that they were too meticulously researched. This hurt me both emotionally and, more importantly, it hurt me financially. There was a period earlier in the year where I was producing like 4 of these mega-articles a month, remember?

So, I turn it over to the Stalkers and ask, “what do you guys think?”.

Would you like me to go back to the old model? I can write articles about:

Lukashenko’s KGB career and his rise to power and split with Moscow.

Boris Yeltsin’s perfidy and allegiance to Tel Aviv

The hoax wars fought over Chechnya

More KGB-FSB capers involving poisonings, false flags, and drug trafficking

The murky rise to power of Chabad thanks to Putin

Revisionist Russian history involving the illegitimate Romanov dynasty

Anti-Orthodox diatribes

The secret Kremlin program to arm and support Banderaites, Tatars, Baltlanders and all other manner of riff-raff

The real history of Soviet-Sino relations

And, also, there are other conspiracy theories that might be fun to explore like:

What really happened at Chernobyl?

Unsolved true crime murder mysteries from the Soviet period

Russian alternative scientists and their unorthodox experiments

And also I can continue my metaphysics series by talking next about:

Aristotle and Aquinas creating the cult of logic to replace mysticism

Plato’s and Plutarch’s creation of Kabbalah

Separate posts explaining the nature of various outlawed mystical practices

Really, the only thing that holds me back from switching to this more scholarly mode is the severe dip in support and readership I expect from doing so. People are vocally enthusiastic, but not so financially generous, unfortunately.

So, to gauge interest and commitment for these in-depth deep dives, I will ask for the readers to put up their support first. We can say that if I get … oh, say, 10 people to commit financially to supporting a deep dive, I will take the time to research and write it. This is the opposite of what I did before where I’d write the article and simply hope for the best. A kind of “write it and they will come,” approach to marketing and money that didn’t work out all that well.

And this will be our version of a holiday fundraiser. So, 10 paid subs per deep dive or the equivalent in gifted subs or donations is my price. If I get 10 new paid subs for this Christmas, I will be a very happy chronicler indeed.

Ded Moroz (Father Winter) is watching you closely and deciding who has been naughty or nice. This is a threat. Only the good get their deep dive on Slavlands lore.

The bad get taped back to the chair and forced to watch more slides.

do you see your choice now?????

do you see now?

do you see????

Merry Christmas!