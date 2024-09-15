I’ve been linking many patriotic and Kremlin-critical channels on Telegram for years now. That is, in fact, the premise of the news portion of this blog. I provide translations to perspectives from within Russia that the mainstream alternative media works to quash. And for that, I am labelled all the worst ‘ism and ‘ist and ‘ite slurs out there. But you guys already know all that.

Some of you might have actually clicked one or two of the links that I’ve provided over the years and found your way over to Telegram. If you have, you are now basically drinking from the same fountain of doom and gloom as I am now. You are welcome.

I would actually like it if more people learned how to use Telegram.

The amount of alternative info that one gains access to on that app is immense. Plenty of disinfo there too, don’t get me wrong, but at least you have the choice to find something that is genuinely alternative, if your intentions are pure. And if you’ve done the needful and redeemed your Telegram subscription, you are no doubt aware of the almost wall-to-wall coverage of the assassination of yet another OG Novorussian/Donbass war vet by his own higher-ups.

What happened was the following:

Dmitry Lysakovsky, an old friend of some of the big names from the pre-SMO Donbass war aka “Goodwin” recorded a last-minute video tell-all testament in which he explained that he and his men, despite being drone operators, were being sent into a suicidal frontal assault against a fortified Ukrainian army position. He says that this is because they had refused to go along with the criminal drug-trafficking operation of their commanding officer.

[NOTE: the FSB runs a drug empire in the Donbass, selling to soldiers and vets mostly who suffer from PTSD or injury pain.]

In the video, he also explained some of the more disturbing details of how this war is being conducted. In particular, he claimed that the commanders routinely lied about their battlefield successes to the higher-ups and that insane orders that led to the destruction of entire units in pointless suicide charges are standard practice.

This recording is illegal because the Duma passed another law against the discreditation of the military which stipulates that soldiers are not allowed to have recording devices or communication devices so that they are not able to discredit the war effort by talking about their own experiences on the battlefield.

Despite the fact that it is illegal and therefore nothing more than NAZI! propaganda, Russian Z-Telegram is in a total uproar. Goodwin and his friends perished in the suicide assault just as he predicted that he would. I will simply share the reactions.

Here is a summary first though:

Today it became known about the death of Dmitry Lysakovsky, better known as "Goodwin". He and several other people who were objectionable to the regiment commander were disbanded from their UAV squad and reformed into an assault squad and sent to the front line without any support, in fact, simply to die. Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Gritsai, who recorded the dying video, also died with him: “All the information that we delivered about enemy targets reconnoitered with the help of UAVs was blocked at the level of the regiment commander and chief of staff and did not go any higher - so that the Ukrainian army's targets would not be destroyed. So that they would continue to destroy our own fighters. So that they would continue to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation. And as soon as it became clear that we had the ability to [bypass the commanders and] distribute information higher, the order came down: "Let's bury Ernest, Goodwin, and everyone else involved in this." And if we do not return from this atttack, then this recording will be proof that we were right. If you fight for your Motherland, fight for your Motherland, not for your own pockets. And we are off to go storm - an oath, a duty.” An interesting situation is emerging: the regiment commander sends people he doesn't like to die, taking away all their equipment and depriving them of support in advance. In his video, Goodwin also accused the commander of drug trafficking and sabotage.

By “sabotage” he means that the higher-ups were taking money from the enemy to avoid bombing key positions and to launch their own men into suicidal attacks. Here:

Before his death, Dmitry Goodvin Lysakovsky recorded a video message in which he accused his regiment commander of deliberately disbanding the long-range UAV crew and transferring the entire crew to the assault division, of running drug trafficking, and of the fact that the regiment commander's inner circle is connected to Western intelligence. The video states that it will be published in the event of his death. A few days later, the entire crew died in the assault, including Goodvin. The latest messages (https://t.me/ghost_of_novorossia/26379?single) were published by Vladimir Grubnik.

Some background on the personalities involved. Here:

In the 87th OSP of the 1st Slavyansk Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, Ernest assembled a team of specialized specialists consisting of pilots of various types of UAVs, engineers, mechanics, technicians, sappers, and signalmen (a total of 29 people). They found drones, repaired them, flashed them, engineered FPVs, made carts, repaired vehicles, made electronic warfare, and performed combat work directly. In particular, the pilots entered Severnoye, Tonenkoye, and Umanskoye when the regiment was just approaching these positions, carried out tasks, and suffered losses. The new regiment commander Puzik (call sign "Evil"), appealing to the staffing schedule, disbanded this team, and during Ernest's vacation, by order of the regiment commander, all the materials collected by the team, both purchased with personal funds and received from volunteers, was confiscated. At the same time, the regiment commander's order prohibited the personnel from seeking humanitarian aid through any channels other than through his wife Ekaterina Kornienko ("KatyaValyaDNR").

As an aside, long-time readers of the blog know just how much Russian soldiers rely on the support of volunteers at home. They are given very poor equipment and often routinely stolen from by the FSB and their higher-ups. And so the average Russian citizen has to step up to make sure that their men aren’t left with nothing after the patriotic, Abrahamic, moralitarian spooks and Traditionalist chinovniks take their cut. And yes, the same thing occurs on the other side, perhaps it is even worse there, I don’t even know at this point and wouldn’t feel comfortable declaring that without proof.

Actually, Shoigu went on a personal crusade to shut down these volunteer organizations by lobbying for laws to be passed and demanding that they be arrested for “discrediting the MoD” because these groups’ work and existence implied that the MoD was not providing for their soldiers in some way, which is a sacrilege!

Blasphemy! Heretic! Burn them!

He largely succeeded in his effort and with the help of the patriotic banks, who de-banked many organizations and individuals trying to raise money for the soldiers or humanitarian aid, the volunteer mission is in absolute shambles now.

Which is a good thing, of course!

All true Putin-patriots will agree, I am sure.

We continue:

Six people from the team, including Ernest and Goodwin, managed to form an independent long-range reconnaissance aircraft crew. They worked for a month in the Pokrovsky direction. Among the identified targets: tanks and armored personnel carriers, MLRS "Hymars", SAM "Strela-10", enemy air defense systems, 20-person rotations, fortifications, flight positions. When the plane was shot down by its own air defense [Shoigu shot down at least 19 of Russia’s own planes for some reason, remember?], they went to get a new one. They received it, brought it in. They looked for new positions, tested the equipment, waited for Tuesday (i.e. September 10) for a flight depending on the weather, but on Sunday at 14:00 Ernest and Goodwin received an order: 2 hours to get ready, in full combat readiness. At 17:00 they leave for Kalinovo to receive further orders. On Monday, the logistics officer, political officer and platoon commander arrive at the flight position with orders to close the position and return to the battalion, from where three more people (two pilots and a technician) are sent to the group with Ernest and Goodwin with the explanation that "there aren't enough people". On September 10, the group is tasked with storming Lesovka. On the morning of September 13, it became known that the entire group was gone.

That’s a smart way of fighting a war, wouldn’t you agree?

I’m sure that Martyanov and Ritter could explain to you and me that this is some brilliant new Putin stratagem at play here. Sending your trained specialists to die in frontal assaults is actually a brilliant way of owning the Globalists, epic judo-chop-check-mate style, you dirty Anal-Saxon Fascist dog!

Another report here:

Meat-wave storms, drug trafficking, fake reports of "taken settlements" - this is just a small part of what we learned today from three dying video messages of Dmitry Lysakovsky dedicated to the situation in one of the military units. Despite the fact that Shoigu has not been at his post for 4 months, it is difficult to imagine any kind of restoration of order in the active army taking place. The destruction of a combat-ready unit of the Russian Armed Forces by the hands of its own commanders says a lot [about the truth of the situation]. Now they will hire propagandists to explain to the people that Ernest and Goodwin actually killed themselves. Or that they deliberately ran away from the main part of the personnel of the military unit. The authorities have long ago developed a practice of retouching any complex or discrediting incidents. In recent years, the people mostly resemble a guppy fish, with an operational memory of 3 seconds. Nevertheless, we must remember our heroes, and we must ensure that all those guilty of the deaths of Ernest and Goodwin are held accountable to the full extent of our laws.

Yeah.

Normies don’t have memories. They don’t remember the promises and predictions of two months ago, let alone two years ago. No, seriously. Most people lack these three critical capacities: long-term memory, internal dialogue, internal visualization. Ask them who their 1st grade teacher was and watch them get mad.

Sh-sh-shut up, memory-Nazi!

This is because they either lack or possess damaged souls.

As modernity progresses, the spiritual degradation of peoples’ souls continues apace. We have more and more “NPCs” being born and more and more ensouled people dying. That is the metaphysical explanation for why there are almost 2 billion Indians in the world now.

Joking, joking! I’m not an evil person! Please don’t call me a mean name!

We all know that people who poke fun at non-White people or hold them accountable for their actions in any way whatsoever go straight to Hell because they are a Racism. And I don’t want to be a Racism, saar, so I will refrain from joking about Indians going forward. My deepest apologies to my Communist and Christian readers. Your morality systems are very important to me and I will do my best in the future to try and adhere to the arbitrary value standards that you have forced onto millions of people at the point of a sword and the barrel of a gun over the centuries because of how morally superior you and your beliefs are.

Anyway.

Moving on.

Katyusha explains that this is a standard practice — killing off people who do not participate in the criminal scheming of the higher-ups. Here:

The practice of settling scores with undesirables by sending them into the storm [suicide attack], regardless of their skills, experience, previous exploits and merits - unfortunately, is a very common phenomenon. In order to preserve this vile practice, in particular, lobbyists from the Duma and other government agencies promoted last summer Kartapolovsky's law on administrative arrest for possession of smartphones, despite the fact that our entire SMO is on Telegram. We then launched a campaign against this initiative, which openly undermined the combat effectiveness of our Armed Forces. In the end, the law was adopted, but with amendments. Well, the practice of zeroing out [killing] undesirables remains. We hope that all the guilty will go to jail. At least that.

Here is the commander who sent them to die. And they say that physiognomy is a discredited science. Look for yourself. Here:

In the photo: Colonel Igor Puzik, call sign "Evil". This bastard mercilessly buries our best fighters in meat-wave assaults. We are sure that an ice pick will find him [his skull] ... They write to us: About the commander of the 87th regiment of the 1st Slavic Brigade Igor Puzik "Evil". The situation with "Ernest" and "Goodwin" is nothing new, before him, other guys (both an endless number of Russians and Donbass veterans from 2014-21) were transferred in batches to "Storm Z", sending them on the most dangerous one-way assaults. Until the first attack, so to speak. Constantly transferred in, I repeat. Many were set up when signing contracts. Well, that is, a person went for one professional specialty, but ended up sent into storm assaults. If there is a conflict with Evil, then [one is sent to] death via the assault. They will transfer you from anywhere, whether you are a UAV operator, a rear services officer, a communications expert or a logistics officer. To death in the meat grinder. I repeat, for the 1st Slavic Brigade under "Evil" this has become the norm. Contract soldiers there are intimidated. Any word of dissent and they sent into the assault.

Ah, yes, the much-vaunted meat grinder that we keep hearing about.

The great Christian Antifa Values meat grinder is what the ZAnon analysts told us would liberate us all from the Anal Globalist yoke eventually, remember? Thus, commanders like “Evil” are actually Good because they serve Yahweh and his greater agenda. Each Slavic life thrown away in this conflict simply increases the number of anti-Globalist martyrs in heaven that rabbi Yeshua needs to wage war on Evil (the other kind, not the commander) so, really, we ought to rejoice in all the death and destruction because Utopia is coming closer, one dead Slavic soldier at a time.

Praise the prophets who sacrifice their men to the heavenly host!

Worship the great meat grinder in the sky!

Hallelujah! The more you kill us, the more we win! We have the moral high ground, Anakin! Get owned epic-style, ya Globalists! AAAARRRGGGHH!

…

But why did Goodwin and his friends let themselves be marched off to their own deaths if they knew that this guy, literally named “Evil” I might add, was up to no good? Perhaps they harbored hope that patriotic white little hats in the Christian Values Deep State were working behind the scenes to own the globalists?

I didn't want to believe it and I waited... I waited for our guys to implement a cunning plan to expose the spy... I waited, I didn't believe it, I still refuse to believe it.... But... It wasn't just Goodwin and Ernest who left us. The WHOLE WORLD left us... They weren't just ours, not just friends. They were family... I thought that I had cried all my tears during the 10 years of war and that there was nothing left inside me that could cause me to feel tearful... But no. There was... Today was one of the most terrible days in my life. I waited and believed that they were alive. But they are dead...

The reason they let themselves get frog-marched off into certain death by people that hated them is because that’s what we all do to different extents. The enemy has some kind of psychological power that most of us are helpless to acknowledge or let alone resist. We behave like prey and worse, we excuse our own cravenness as some other, better value. As loyalty or ideological faithfulness or something like that. We are taught that we are sheep and that we need shepherds to keep us from straying from the flock (and then to ritually slaughter us) and that this is a good thing! But I don’t even know what these men could have done other than to “frag” their own commander. I guess that would have been immoral or something. Following the orders of “Evil” to their death was more moral, I guess.

Now, I wouldn’t usually cover this story because the stories that I do cover tie in to bigger ideas that I want to explain on the blog about the nature of the spook state, on war, on propaganda and the true identity of the Kremlin.

This one is just very dark, admittedly. And I don’t know what the larger lesson to draw from this is other than that there are some real sadists in positions of power and authority in Putin’s Russia and that they don’t even bother to not call themselves “Evil” like, straight-up, as if to mock people and say, “what are you going to do about it, bitch?”.

Sure, if we take the bigger picture, we should remember that Putin is battling to make the world safe for BRICS and Abrahamic moral values. But I suppose that is little comfort to the average soldier who is being deliberately killed off by his own drug-dealing commanders who sell information to NATO on the side. If these soldiers are in any way cynical or observant, they might even come to the conclusion (immoral) that these ideological narratives are just a fig-leaf to cover up the reality of the sadism and profiteering and mass-engineered death of the Not-War.

What is important to understand here is that I’m not trying to make you feel “bad”, reader.

I am just giving you facts.

I am informing you on what is going on.

The labels “bad” or “black-pilled” or “demoralizing” are vaginal terms that reveal a profound lack of character in the person using them. Because facts don’t care about your feelings, remember? If reality makes you feel sad, that is simply a reflection on your own personal weakness or proof that what you believe the world ought to be and what it actually is are at odds. You are basically a mental transvestite at that point and that is why you are feeling such profound mental distress. I have nothing to do with your mental illness, really. The real problem is that you are a Utopian of a sort and an aspiring social-engineer yourself, given half the chance. Instead of recalibrating your expectations and your approach to understanding reality, you simply get mad at reality and its messenger (me) and think that if you scapegoat and sacrifice me, you will prove your fealty to the gods and that they will reward you with rain, victory, GooglePlay cards or something.

So, say we were all actually at war against the Globalist Haitian Horde of Cat-Eaters as part of the Great Patriotic Ohioan Empire’s reclamation campaign of 2035. And say I phoned HQ from the trenches to say, “we’re running low on ammo and food, the Haitian Globalist UN Forces have eaten the dogs and cats but what they’re really hungry for is human flesh — they are overrunning us and we need reinforcements to hold them off!”

Would you condemn me then for “blackpilling?”

Would you call me a heretic for implying that we’re not judo-chopping the Haitians hard enough?

Stop being idiots.

You can’t just close your eyes and ears and pretend a new reality into existence. This New Age manifestation nonsense has gone too far and I say this as someone who is into New Age stuff generally. Maybe you can manifest the lucky lottery numbers like the ads on YouTube for the various New Age apps and cults claim that you can, sure, maybe. But you can’t manifest away the need to breath oxygen, now can you? Reality is malleable and bendable to a certain extent, OK, and human minds are far more malleable still, sure, but reality isn’t something that you can abolish wholesale with bizarre voodoo rituals like eating the corpse of a rabbi that you worship or eating a cat or donating money to Scott Ritter.

Putting aside the cope and actually finding the courage within yourself to stand up to the enemy is the only thing that can be done to stop Evil, and Commander Evil for that matter too. Everything else is just cope and cargo-culting. That is why we venture into The Zone (behind the paywall).

Because we are Slavland Stalkers.

Because we embrace the horror.

Because we seek the truth, above all else.

Join us.