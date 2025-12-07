In part I of Sex and the Spirits, the critically acclaimed series on spirit taxonomies and mystical rites, I alleged the following:

The “Sissification” Rites of the Christian Monks And the feminization of the soul and the destruction of male ego/psyche are the highest ideal of Buddhist and Christian monks, especially the Hesychasts, who seek to become the “virgin vessels/virgin brides” of Christ. When you hear modern women complaining about men and their “cocky egos”, you are essentially hearing the exact same reasoning and complaining that you will find in the old monastic texts about the wickedness of men’s inherent nature. In fact, Theosis, the final step in a Christian monk’s spiritual journey, is when he shatters his own male psyche/ego, so that his body becomes an empty vessel, a spirit-womb into which the Christ-spirit can step in and blossom i.e., take over.

This prompted disbelief and some angry emails. Some people asked AI and AI spat out an answer alleging that I was wrong to allege that the monks were undergoing a process of spiritual “sissification”. But actually, the prompt that was given to the AI was simply imprecise. Look: the AI cannot draw correct conclusions or do your thinking for you, it can only retrieve data, like a search engine would. That’s the only way to use this marvelous tool properly.

I didn’t include all the citations for this “Bride of Christ” concept in Part I because, foolishly, I assumed that Christians had already heard of this. But I always forget that Christians are only able to maintain their faith by steadfastly refusing to read any Christian texts and insisting on their own idiosyncratic version of the faith. So my bad, I should have provided proofs.

My original article was also already monstrously long as it was.

But whatever, I will add this addendum section to Part I after a few days, once people get a chance to peruse it. So, here are the relevant quotes proving that Christian monks see themselves as vaginas and wombs and Jesus as a penis impregnating them, and the process of Theosis as a kind of erotic lovemaking in which they play the role of the sub. These get progressively more gay as I continue listing them.

St. Symeon the New Theologian uses some of the most intense sexual–mystical language in Orthodoxy.

Hymn 15

“He embraced me, the Bridegroom, and united Himself with me and I became one spirit with Him.”

Hymn 33 (making out with Jesus)

“You appeared within my soul as the Bridegroom entering the bridal chamber. You kissed me with the kisses of Your mouth and I burned with longing for You.”

Hymn 45 (sissification)

“O Lord, You have formed in me a womanly soul that longs to be joined to You as a virgin bride to her Bridegroom.”

Hymn 22 (orgasmic bliss)

“You came to me as the Bridegroom,

You clasped me in Your arms,

and I knew not whether I was in heaven or on earth.”

Hymn 29 (rape-play)

“You pressed Yourself upon me,

You united Yourself with me,

and my soul melted as wax before You.”

Hymn 40 (spiritual-trannification)

“You have made my soul feminine,

that she may receive You,

O Bridegroom of Light.”

And this one is my favorite. Strap in because its quite saucy.

Hymn 45 (the ol’ in-out, in-out)

“You penetrated me

and I burned with desire for You,

O my Bridegroom.”

Yikes.

Just put on the long striped socks and the cat ears, Christians. Your god thinks you look cute in them.

…

St. John of Damascus, On the Orthodox Faith 4.24

“The soul, purified and adorned, becomes a pure bride for Christ.”

Byzantine Monastic Tonsure (Great Schema i.e., the ritual words they recite to become tonsured):

“You are betrothed to Christ, the immortal Bridegroom.” “Christ receives you, His bride, into the heavenly bridal chamber.” “You must keep your heart pure, as befitting the bride of the Lord.”

You know what tonsuring means in the Western tradition, right? It’s when they circumsize your head to make it look like a cut hebrew penis. That’s what you had to do to be allowed to join — a ritualized form of circumcision.

During the tonsure in the Eastern tradition, the monk is asked:

“Do you renounce the world and take Christ as your Bridegroom?”

This is standard imagery and feminine language. I’m not just cherry-picking a fruity monk here and there. Becoming a “Bride of Christ” is integral to being allowed into the monasteries.

We continue.

Gregory of Nyssa, Homily on the Song of Songs 5

“The soul is the bride; Christ is the Bridegroom. She desires Him with a woman’s longing, yearning to be united to Him.”

Homily 11

“The soul, like a virgin bride, seeks the chamber of union with her royal Bridegroom.

Homily 4

“The soul becomes a woman, receiving the heavenly Seed of the Divine Spirit.”

Homily 30

“The soul, as a pure virgin, receives the heavenly Bridegroom and conceives from Him spiritual life.”

Homily 11

“Blessed is the soul who has become a woman and has received the adornment of the Spirit.”

The male soul becoming a woman’s soul? A woman’s soul in a man’s body?

Gee, I wonder what that sounds like.

St. Maximos the Confessor, Centuries on Love, 1.60

“The soul must become a virgin bride, all-beautiful, and wholly receptive to the divine Logos.”

Ah, so again, the Logos is apparently a Hebrew penis or a metaphor … for a magical Hebrew penis. A common theme, no? You recall what Origen said that Logos was, right? Yes, a mutilated penis.

From Part V on the Titanomachy and the Book of Enoch:

In Special Laws 1.1–11, he begins to explain the divine necessity of circumcision and he explains that it aligns the soul with divine reason (Logos). But he goes further still, claiming that the foreskin stands in the way of Logos.

(…)

We continue.

Triodion, Hymns of the Ascetics

“They kept their bodies undefiled and adorned their souls as virgin brides awaiting the heavenly Bridegroom.”

And again, all of these monks are just quoting the Great Sissifier in Chief himself, the inventor of the faith, Paul.

Paul’s line is: “I betrothed you to one husband, Christ” (2 Cor 11:2).

Moving on to the Hesychasts, the group of monks that I studied the most and the hardest and Gregory of Palamas, their most famous advocate.

Homily 53

“The soul becomes a loving bride

wounded by longing for her Bridegroom.”

Triads 1.2

“The soul is seized by divine eros

and pursues Him as a bride her Beloved.”

But surely, over in manly, masculine Russia, the Church has no time for such transgendered language in their holiest of rites?

St. Theophan the Recluse (19th c. Russia)

He uses bridal metaphors openly:

Letters on Spiritual Life

“The soul must stand before Christ

like a bride before her Bridegroom,

open, soft, receptive,

awaiting His touch.”

On the Prayer of the Heart

“Let the soul be as a virgin chamber,

adorned for her Bridegroom,

ready to receive Him.”

Hell, even over in Russia, the modern and “traditional” Orthodox heroes that e-Christians like to cite used the same language.

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov (19th c. Russia)

Collected Works, vol. 3

“Make your heart a pure maiden

so that Christ may take rest in her

as a Bridegroom in His bridal chamber.”

On Monasticism

“The monk is the virgin of Christ,

and his heart the hidden place

where the Bridegroom enters.”

Do you know what a “bridal chamber” is?

That’s where the newly married wife awaits her husband to have sex for the first time.

In all of these metaphors, the monk is getting spiritually dicked down by Jesus. And people have the gall to claim that I lied when I asserted that all monks are homosexuals until proven otherwise.

St. Silouan the Athonite (though an Athonite, still heavily read in Russia.)

Writings

“My soul seeks You, O Lord,

as a bride seeks her Bridegroom,

yearning, wounded by Your love.”

These are love poems, people! Written by deeply deranged men who want to be women, clearly.

Macarius, Homily 4

“The soul becomes a woman,

receiving the heavenly Seed of the Spirit.”

Here the monk is being impregnated by the Spermatos (in the Latin) of Jesus, just as I explained earlier.

But Origen, who believes that the Logos is a circumized penis, is the most explicit.

Commentary on the Song of Songs

“The Bride opens the chamber of her heart

to receive the entrance of the Logos.”

And don’t even get me started on the later Latin monks. I’ve never read their mystical monkish texts. But they use similar imagery too, apparently.

Anyway, that’s all I wanted to add.

I rest my case.

Seek help, Christians. I will pray for you. Go in Mine name. Amen.