Previously:

We left off talking about the Menos and its possible chthonic embodiment or anthropomorphization in Ares. This concept is mentioned in both Greek medicine, in the Iliad and in the older Orphic fragments.

So, another interesting source of information is something called the Scholion.

These are just notes scribbled in Greek in the margins of manuscripts. Most are officially dated from the proceeding three centuries before the alleged birth of Jesus Christ. But others are written in Byzantine Greek on medieval manuscripts.