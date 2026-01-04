I didn’t ever write about Venezuela because I didn’t really care about it. I did say that Maduro would fold like a house of cards because he runs a fake, illegitimate, occupation regime backed by the West a couple of times though. Usually in the same breath as when I denounced the mullahs or Assad’s clan for being “heels” (to use a wrestling term) that were hyped up by the media as the big bad boogeymen only to be taken down eventually. But wow, a two-hour special policing operation? I thought he’d at least hold on for two weeks, if I’m being honest.

Now, let me explain my model for viewing the world and making geopolitical predictions.

Assumption #1) Washington + Tel Aviv + London rule the world through undisputed military might and full spectrum technological domination, and a vast network of assets and agents.

Assumption #2) rulers of third world countries are actually just satraps of the Judeo-Anglo Empire. Yes, that includes Putin, the mullahs, Maduro.

Assumption #3) the true foreign policy of the Judeo-Anglo Empire is to put their people in power and then to topple them later only to put new pawns into power and topple them again later. A cycle of permanent revolutions.

Assumption #4) the world is divided into two Zones, roughly — one of stability and one of chaos.

If you are Germany or Japan, you are in the stability zone and that means that you have monoparty rule for 70 years with active economic subsidies and open access to US markets provided at American taxpayer expense. If you are Iran or Venezuela, you are in the chaos zone, and the policy is to destabilize your country with continuous wars and upheavals that never end.

Assumption #5) these foreign “wars” really are just policing operations or coups. They tend to be successful because the government that is being targeted is already owned or infiltrated by the Judeo-Anglo network. This allows the Empire to fight these wars with minimal casualties and knowing the outcome beforehand.

Why then do they pursue a policy of installing puppets, toppling their puppets, installing new puppets? This is because the “Neocons” or “Neolibs” who rule, are actually just Ethnic Trotskyists who immigrated to the US from Spain, Germany, and the USSR and who believe in a policy of “Permanent Revolution”.

This is a core concept to understand.

Please read this:

Third and Second World Kleptocracies

I am routinely accused of being anti-Russian, anti-Venezuelan and pro-CIA/Satan simply for pointing out this state of affairs in a unipolar world ruled by one tribe of people that base their operations out of Israel and New York, mostly. But it is NOT pro-Washington to point out that Maduro, like Assad, and the mullahs, have run their countries into the ground, deliberately, with insane policies that no normal government would have tolerated.

For example, the legendary theft and criminality of the Maduro regime has created a situation where the capital Caracas is essentially an open war zone, no American apache bombs necessary. Literally no one can go to vast swathes of the city; the crime is so out of control that it resembles a fallen state like Somalia. Rich people would use helicopters to get from place to place, while leaving the peons to gnaw on each other in the streets.

These are NOT the policies of a leader who cares about his country.

Crime is not even a real thing, it only exists when it is subsidized by the state or, when the state shuts down anyone trying to prevent it. What crime really is, is guerrilla warfare, a low-level insurgency and tolerance of crime and criminals is a direct act of war against the people. Thus, you can always tell when a country or people is run by traitors because of the levels of crime that they tolerate. Even stone age tribes are able to eliminate crime entirely when left to their own devices. This is because crime is unnatural and easily stamped out by communities who identify criminals and punish them. But America’s cities, for example, which are run by anti-American traitors, openly wage guerrilla warfare on the American people by subsidizing, protecting and importing more criminals.

As another example, the Taliban was famous for having a zero tolerance policy on crime, which won them popular support. In contrast, Washington and Langley actively encouraged crime in Afghanistan and did business exclusively with criminals. This is a deliberate policy and you can learn to notice it when you see it in the geopolitical wilds, in the same way that a hunter is able to track animals from their leavings.

Maduro was so criminal that even the currency in Venezuela was completely and totally unusable, making economic activity impossible and the poverty absolutely grinding and expanding. People switched to stashing their money in virtual video game currencies like Runescape.

The situation was so dystopian that the US government actively worked with Venezuela and Mexico to send millions of destitute Venezuelans on a march up into America.

You probably recall this coming to a head in 2024 with the columns of Venezuelans taking boats or marching across Mexico into America. But this has been going on since 2015, after Maduro took office and the kleptocracy simply became unbearable.

I strongly believe that Maduro was pursuing a deliberate policy written out for him by Washington. America’s elites get millions of feral, angry, hungry migrants to wage guerrilla and demographic war against America’s core White population, and Maduro gets to jettison the people that he has impoverished who might cause trouble.

Win, win.

Chaos, churn, collapse.

Repeat ad infinitum. Never let the situation stabilize. Always keep the previous revolution flowing into the next one. Our of chaos, a new order; out of an old order, chaos.

…

Maduro is not Chavez.

Hardcore Chavez supporters HATED Maduro and saw him as a sell-out and a traitor. They believed that Chavez had been assassinated by Langley and that now his replacements had cut deals with the Americans. This view is certainly buttressed by the fact that Maduro stashed Venezuela’s money in London’s banks, which was then frozen. Or by the fact that Maduro welcomed Trump’s inauguration.

And maybe, symbolically, we should consider that the Americans spitefully bombed Chavez’s partially embalmed body.

Now, I’m not saying that Chavez was perfect or that I couldn’t ask some questions about who supported him and why. I’m simply pointing out that a reasonable, nationalist, anti-Judeo-Anglo leader would not behave as Maduro did.

Thus: Maduro was a satrap who understood and followed the neoliberal economic model whereby all colonies have to send their money to be stored in London and New York as a kind of global geld or tithe.

If you do not buck this order of things, and consign yourself to simply shouting empty slogans at America, you are a controlled opposition. If you can make yourself look sinister or like a buffoon while you are at it, all the better. America needs fake and unlikeable enemies that are easy to defeat when push comes to shove.

The goycattle love a good show:

Now, people immediately started asking questions like: “why didn’t Putin SMO Zelensky like this?”

Or: “does this mean that Putin and other leaders can just as easily be SMO’d?”

Nikola Mikovic has always had an interesting explanation for why Putin hasn’t had to deal with American assassination attempts or coups or the like. He says that Putin is too useful to Washington with his looting of the Russian economy, his gutting of the military, and his destruction of the USSR’s foreign policy legacy and alliances. So long as he performs his function and then lends his support to the war on China, he will be allowed to stay in power.

And that makes sense … sort of.

All of Putin’s actions and “mistakes” can only make sense if evaluated through the lens of a dribbling doofus or a traitor to his own country. So, yes, Putin is useful to Washington. However, that is no guarantee, to my mind, that a leader will not be replaced, no matter how loyal they have been to Washington’s agenda. America always takes out its most loyal satraps and agents eventually.

Saddam, Milosevic, the Shah, Assad, etc. the list is probably about 50 third and second world leaders at this point. The fact of the matter is that these assets and satraps do get replaced at a near 100% rate. Probably because there is always another, more pliable and subversive replacement that can be found just as easily.

In Venezuela’s case, it could be Maduro’s right-hand man, the Vice President (think about that for a second, lol!) or the leader of the so-called “opposition”, Corina Machado.

All of the countries with oil that the US has toppled have then been embroiled in long civil wars, so maybe this is the prelude to that here in Venezuela as well. Me, my money is on Corina, because she’s:

a) a woman, and America enforces Gynoglobalism

b) she’s Chosen by God and

c) she’s a friend of Bibi.

The main reason why Maduro had to politely be asked to leave office was because he was a fossil, a relic from 2013, a time when opposition to Zionism was still tolerated by Washington. But, under Trump, the most Zionist president in America’s history, this has become a death sentence. Bibi visited Trump on New Year’s Eve, and three days later, Maduro surrendered and is now being taken to be executed (presumably) for his crimes against Zionism. But does this make Maduro automatically a hero?

Well, no:

It is just a game of musical chairs, really.

Someone has to be sacrificed when the music stops, and the so-called “Resistance” are busy jostling for a chair to sit on when the music stops. They feed members of their supposed opposition coalition to Washington, piece-meal, to buy time for themselves and their own kleptoregimes. That’s what Putin does — he rents extra years in power from Washington by feeding them former USSR assets, satellites and allies. The Kremlin is simply trying to convince Washington that they’d be useful against China and Iran next.

And, perhaps Trump is willing to take Putin up on that offer.

But the Z-propagandists who claimed that Russia had prepared Venezuala’s defenses are doing Washington’s work. First, it portrays Russia as an active threat to America’s interests, which Russia is not. Russia is a satrapy, run by an American-chosen Occupation Government. Second, when this is all revealed to be a lie, it makes Russia look weak either because they bluffed or because these supposed air defenses didn’t work. Bragging about how Russia is actively resisting and subverting and fighting Washington is the worst of all worlds because Russia incurs the penalties of resisting Washington … while actually not resisting Washington. If you wanted to oppose Washington … you’d do the exact opposite, really.

You’d do your work quietly and deny doing it, duh!

This, to my mind, is proof that Ritter, Macgregor, and Johnson are not “former” CIA, but active officers running an op not so different from the original op that they cut their teeth on in the 80s when they worked to undermine the USSR in Afghanistan. That they are allowed on YouTube, openly collect million dollar salaries from RT, and never incur any penalties from Washington, which routinely kills off people for far less, is also a form of proof to me.

Macgregor claimed that Venezuela would be a new Vietnam for America and that Maduro would fight to the bitter end with his Iranian and Russian missiles, and that this would be the end of the American Empire.

So did that bloated spook-pedophile, Scott Ritter.

And yet, I’m the bad guy for simply pointing out the absurdity of the situation?

I’m the bad guy for being able to accurately assess reality?

Fine, keep on coping.

I’m sure the war on Iran will totally prove me and my worldview wrong. Seems like we won’t have to wait long on that.

I have a running prediction that Tehran would easily be toppled by the end of January from … what was it … six months ago?

Also: once these klepto-regimes are toppled, a period of chaos and butchery usually follows.

So we all have that to look forward to as well.