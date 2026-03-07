So, I’ve been saying that Baku would be used to take Tehran since last summer.

I strongly encourage you to take the time now to read about the KGB’s role in setting up Baku to take out Tehran. This has to do with Aliyev and with Andropov and his KGB and what will 100% come next for Iran.

Once you understand this background, it becomes clear why I believe that Azerbaijan will be used as the primary battering ram against whatever is left of the Iranian army.

As of now, Aliyev has already done several false flag operations in Baku, claiming that they were ordered by Tehran. This is nonsense and the dying Iranian corpse of a government wouldn’t want to hand Baku the just cause reason it needs to come in and chop their heads off. The Iranian government has said as much in their denials.

Meanwhile, the effective part of the American and Israeli air campaign over Iran is almost wrapped up. We now have the White House saying that they have lost six (6) whole, entire American service-folx. Wow! But they’ve also knocked out what they needed to eliminate of the Iranian air defenses and their airforce without so much as losing a single plane in the process (that we know of so far) or a ship or a mid-to-high rank officer.

Soon, the ground invasion can proceed unmolested, and with full air dominance.

Like a body being strangled, the death throes of the Iranian military corpse have also started to settle — Iranian missiles have stopped firing in retaliation after about five (now six) days of bombing.

The punitive incinerations of Iranians from the air will continue for a long while yet though.

Now, Baku is just waiting for the air campaign to finish up before they sweep through the shell-shocked and bombed out Iranian positions. Sure, the Iranians can dig in deep in some places and put up a fight for a bit, and I hope that they do. But no strategic victory is possible against Azerbaijan and their Judeo-Christian allies at this point. I know some people think that Christian anti-globalist patriots Putin and Xi are waiting to spring some trap on the Satanists and their armies, but, well … we know who these people are:

Now, I know that there have indeed been videos of Iranian hits on Israel or Dubai.

And that’s fine, I’m sure there were indeed some hits here and there. Maybe, once the dust settles and the last Iranian missiles are fired or shot down, we will have a total kill count of maybe ±300 Israelis and Americans from this round of missiles and airstrikes being exchanged. I know that most of the anti-Israel media is saying stuff like 40K American soldiers dead and Israel resembling Gaza now and that the difference between what I am estimating and what they are estimating is jarring. I also understand that this sort of talk is emotionally satisfying to a lot of people.

But it is simply not true.

You can arrive at this conclusion objectively, by using the available albeit patchy data we have of strikes and hits going off in Iran v the Axis of Armageddon.

Or you can take the time to mull over the underlying conspiracy theses that I present about the true nature of the Mullah Occupation Government, and how they were a boogeyman put in power to be knocked down easily. How they are totally and completely riddled with Jews and traitors on all levels of government to boot. Like, take the example of what appears to be an actual ethnic Israeli that was in charge of essentially the Iranian crack SS division, Esmail Qaani.

Do you know who he replaced?

Yes, the actual Iranian military hardliner and patriot who almost singlehandedly forged Hezbollah into a force that was capable of resisting the IDF, Qasem Soleimani.

I have long maintained that Soleimani was assassinated with the blessing and cooperation of the mullahs, and on orders of Washington, ahead of Israel’s scheduled bout with Hezbollah. The IDF ended up winning that battle against Hezbollah, because the Iranian government stopped supporting them after Souleimani’s death.

And now we learn that his replacement, as it turns out, was a literal Mossad agent.

What are the odds of yet another military hardliner being assassinated and the Tehran government putting a Mossad agent who terminates aid to Hezbollah in his place? If you understand and believe this like I do, wouldn’t you also be skeptical about the ability or even the motivation of the Iranian military to fight back seriously and hit painful Axis of Armageddon targets? Wouldn’t you assume, rightly or wrongly, that their retaliatory strikes would be performative at best, and an exercise in terrible PR to justify yet more retaliatory bombing at worst?

I mean … I understand that most people do not possess the “conspiracy mindset” and so they are unable to connect dots or to exercise even the slightest foresight whatsoever. My great hope is that I can pass on my schizo scrying powers to at least some of my readers though.

DEPICTED:

Anyway.

What about Putin saving his Resistance Allies in Tehran, you ask? Well:

But I’m sure that Escobar and the rest of them will claim that Putin is fighting the shadow legions of UNATCO in Iran, underground, to free the children from the Oprah tunnels under Baku or whatever.

Ritter came out recently to point that Tehran was done for and that the Putin SMO in Ukraine was a total hoax.

Well, that’s the implication of what he was trying to say anyway.

Other than that, there’s been rolling updates and coverage of Baku saber-rattling at Tehran and pretending that there’s an imminent Iranian attack on Azerbaijan being planned. When they will invade Iran to “preempt” the evil Holocaust-denying Nazi-Iranians is anybody’s guess though.

There’s also a new war going on in Lebanon, and it seems like the IDF is meeting some actual resistance, finally. There’s people claiming that the IDF took some serious hits. If you want to see some sort of resistance and revenge, I’d forget about Iran, which isn’t a serious player and never has been, really. The situation in Lebanon is more interesting, and, chance are, we will see them getting attacked by the Syrian government and by Turkey and America too. The borders of Israel will be formally pushed up and freshly demarcated when the dust settles, if I had to guess.

Speaking of Turkey, they will be next to be bombed and toppled by American and Israel, mark you my words.

But that is a schizo prophecy for another time.

Let’s just wait for the Azeri invasion to kick off first. I have a running bet with an Anglo-Iranian Resistance-Sister YouTuber that Iran is losing the war, Iran will get invaded by Baku, and that Tehran is wide open for an SMO. Like, he seems to think that I’m a kook and a crazy guy, can you believe that??? Me?? The blogger claiming that he’s a living reincarnation of Christ?

No, no, no.

Sorry.

But no.

I’m mister sensible and sensitive and centered and everyone knows that, frankly.

Newbies, you really should read my series of essays on chthonic pagan snake daimons possessing circle-dancing berserker warriors to assuage any doubts you might be having about my sanity or lack thereof. Everyone who reads it comes out with the same assessment of my character and writing:

This Christwalker fellow truly is the epitome of sensible, centered and sensitive political dialogue that we so desperately need to restore decency and decorum and flagging faith in our Liberal Values Democracies in these trying times! I must begin tithing my financial support for his gospel by signing up as a paid subscriber immediately!! Chop-chop and posthaste!!!

