An anonymous reader shared a diagram he made to illustrate the factionalism in the Kremlin. I think it helps to conceptualize what is being spoken of when we discuss the “towers of the Kremlin”, which is a phrase meant to refer to the various fiefdoms or factions of the elites that have a place in the current ruling coalition.

You can see two towers, with Putin serving as the mediator between them.

Tower A had Kiriyenko, Kovalchuk, the Rotenbergs, Timchenko and their hired dog Prigozhin. This is the so-called “Lake Friends” faction. And Tower B is Shoigu, Patrushev, Sobyanin, some Yeltsin era officials, referred to as “Siloviki” or the Security State.

Who is to say whether or not this is 100% true.

Usually, coups are only made possible because an existing power balance is skewed in one direction or other by a timely defection anyway. It seems unlikely that Shoigu or any of the General Staff officers around him would side with the Lake Friends. The whole point of the Wagner mutiny was to either kill or force out Shoigu and his friends. It couldn’t be clearer who they were aiming their guns at.

And if we accept that the Wagner project had the political support of at least some of Tower A/Lake Friends, then Wagner was the mailed fist that they recruited to solve their internal dispute with Tower B.

Now though, what we have going on in Russia appears to be the prelude for implosion of the Federation.

Just like in the USSR, where the Andropovites deliberately created artificial shortages of products and passed insane new draconian measures to implode the USSR, someone in Moscow is doing the same now. Prices are skyrocketing, the internet is being shut down piecemeal (not just Telegram), and critical infrastructure like the oil terminals has been left undefended. Russia’s ships continue to be seized while Putin does nothing. Sanctions continue to constrict an entirely raw-resource export economy. And the cows are also being ritually slaughtered en masse in the name of some phantom disease that hasn’t materialized … yet.

I try to keep the metaphysics section of the blog separate and sectioned from my cut and dry secular analyses of political machinations … but here I can’t help but comment on the cows.

The Hecatomb and the Plagues

In ancient Greece, the hecatomb (the mass cattle sacrifice) was the most prestigious offering to the gods. These were large animals, and their ritual sacrifice was thought to release a lot of … whatever you want to call it, perhaps “loosh” if you prefer. This pleased the “gods” or whatever else they were sacrificing to and would often result in a kind of manifestation, a Theurgy, at least if we are to take the ancient sources at face value. Certainly, in the popular imagination, a blood sacrifice summons the Devil, does it not?

This notion stems from the ancient pagan world, of course. Then, in Judeochristianity, while many of the trappings of a ritual sacrifice are kept in the masses, the ritual formula is deliberately flipped to stress that no such sacrifices are permitted any longer, and that Jesus was the last sacrifice and the only valid one.

It is similar to what the Brahmin priests did once they overthrew their Vedic/Aryan overlords — they banned all cow sacrifice because the cow was declared sacred, and so modern Hinduism believes that bathing in cow feces and drinking their urine is sacred, thanks to this priestly inversion.

Of course, not all cultures and religions took the prohibition on blood sacrifices to conduct religious rituals seriously. Jews are compelled to do so by Old Testament law, the kashrut (kosher law), via the practice of ritual slaughter aka shechita.

These animals are sacrificed in remembrance of the story of Isaac preparing to sacrifice his own son. In Islam, which is just a simplified form of Judaism, they call it Eid al-Adha.

Cows are seen as both Chthonic (their horns symbolize the moon) and as a symbol/manifestation of Gaia/Mother Earth and her life-giving abundance. Thus, their wanton slaughter is supposed to trigger consequences from nature spirits or the Mother Nature/Rhea/Gaia deity itself. This is the attitude that is made clear in pretty much all animist/pagan attitudes to dealing with animal slaughter. So, disrespect the cows, get hit by natural disasters. Mess with the horns, and you get the plague.

On the most banal level, killing off all your people’s cows over a made-up plague threat will lead to a food crisis down the line. On a more conspiratorial level, once we factor in that the FSB head and his son control all of Russia’s large agricultural conglomerates, we see that this is both a personal enrichment scheme, and also, possibly a deliberate government policy to trigger famine down the line. Finally, on the level that I brought up today, it is just plain cruel and possibly even a deliberate attempt to be metaphysically sinister.

Either way, it is a terrible omen.

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It is unclear, ultimately, who will topple Tower B.

That is to say, what armed force or what “gang with guns” will commit the actually coup (the strike). Wagner was a rogue feudal war band. Where will Tower A find another Wagner? Shoigu and his friends have spent the last 3 years consolidating control of the military. It seems to me that one of them has to defect to Tower A to make any coup possible. Take your pick:

General Lapin (the traitor who invited the UAF to invade into Kursk)

General Surovikin (exiled for siding with Prigozhin)

General Gerasimov (traditionally seen as a close associate of Shoigu)

The real attention is on the “Junior League” i.e., the young whippersnappers.

Most of the top siloviks i.e., the “security faction” i.e., Tower B, are old-timers who were born in the 50s like Bortnikov or the aforementioned Gerasimov and many others. Most of them are 80 or just about to be 80 years old now. The defining characteristic of the people who sided against them in the Wagner mutiny is that they were all significantly younger.

Surovikin, a spring chicken at the tender age of just 60, is a good example of this.

But pretty much all of the firings and demonstrative demotions have been of younger officers. Like Popov:

Or Afzalov:

And all the deaths have been of these younger officers as well. Some were killed deep in the rear or in Russia by targeted strikes an assassinations.

Why the officers most likely to turn on Putin, and who in some cases openly criticized Shoigu end up dead is anyone’s guess.

Long story short, if we’re looking for the source of a coup strike, then we need a youngish officer to effect it.

But we shouldn’t conflate things.

It is perfectly possible that both Putin and the Tower B and Tower A folks are all OK with yet another controlled implosion of Russia, this time along Federation lines. After all, who has been imposing these bizarre draconian policy measures on Russians and killing the cows for that matter. Why, that would be Tower B, with Patrushev of the FSB and Shoigu and Gromov, the communications director, who is very important in all this too, especially with the internet bans.

I’ve written about him several times before:

Interestingly, almost none of the people in the Tower B faction actually use the internet.

Putin, famously, doesn’t know how to use the internet, and has everything printed out for him and delivered in folders at his morning briefings. There is no proof to my mind that Trump knows how to use it either for that matter, he simply uses the pre-installed apps like Truth Social and Twitter before that. The fact that none of the 80+ year olds who decided to start shutting down the Russian internet actually uses the internet or knows how to, goes some way to explaining why they seem so callous and blase about it. They don’t empathize with how integral the internet has become to life for the 50 and unders. To them, the internet is a nuisance, and something that is poorly understood and mostly just feared. Internet use in general among the 50 and aboves is very patchy in most of the world. America simply has like a 20 year headstart on the rest of the world in this regard. The internet curtailment in Russia could be, at least partially, a kind of serious disconnect from the real world and the current realities of our age from these Tower B 80-year-olds.

But I believe that this can only account for 20% of the situation, if that.

You don’t have to use or understand how the internet works to understand that yanking it away from Russians will create conditions comparable to taking alcohol, clothes and cigarettes away from people in the 80s. Hell, the biometric stuff and the digital gulag — that’s all being carried out from the Kremlin, in offices where the head of the department has never even so much as opened a PDF in his life. For all his failures, Prigozhin of the Tower A faction wasn’t to blame for the draconian COVID lockdowns or the development of Sputnik V.

Somehow, everything that I am seeing indicates that Tower B is taking all the necessary steps to lose this Not War and to also stoke the fires of discontent at home. In the midst of this treason and perfidy, the civil war between Tower A and Tower B continues unabated. Neither faction are “patriotic”, they are just fighting for power, while implementing the same policies.

I would like this civil war to the Aesir v Vanir squabbling over the golden drink of immortality. Both are part of the same pantheon, but the war between them is bitter, filled with murders and tricks and betrayals. Just because they are at war with each other doesn’t necessarily mean that they are in any way different, fundamentally.

A coup then, might serve as a kind of explanation and trigger both of an implosion.

It is easier to contextualize the collapse of the USSR as the result of a coup by Yeltsin on Gorbachev. The fact that Gorbachev was already imploding the USSR and was the real architect of its demise leads to people asking questions about who organized it then, and how deep the rot goes.

By pinning it all on Yeltsin's alcoholism or “incompetence” or on his “Russian chauvinism”, the inside job is somewhat explained away. And the continuity of the Soviet government in the Russian Federation government, although with these former officials suddenly owning all the land and the factories and natural resources when the dust from the 90s settled is brushed under the carpet.

Some of the people ruling in Tower B have ancestors who were already notables in pre-revolution Russia. Most of them have family who were top level Bolsheviks in the early years of the revolution. There are almost no “upstarts” whatsoever, except, perhaps famously, Putin himself, who has at least two alternative upbringing backstories, but both of which are quite humble.

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And in the meantime, you have the Trump government openly lambasting NATO and NATO member countries, with Rubio going so far as to say that NATO will essentially be disbanded soon. This implies that Russia is no longer seen as a threat by Washington, but as a potential ally.

I’ll have more to say on that in a separate article.