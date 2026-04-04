The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Archangel's avatar
Archangel
2d

Hi Rurik,

Thank you for pointing at the assassination of so many generals. Quite the contrast with Ukraine!

On the slaughter of cows. Ukrainian or British or American intelligence may have infiltrated from Kazakhstan and infected the animals. This is the sort of underhanded harm enjoyed by the agencies. The pig epidemic in China in the recent past was very suspicious; and timely.

Cows, sheep, and goats are not merely slaughtered but burnt. This is a holocaust. A grand one. Offered to YHWH or Baal, who knows. But quite a disturbing development.

There was such a holocaust in France in January; albeit on a small scale. Police was literally imprisoning peasants and taking their cows to the incinerator. The veterinary administration even recognised that the disraease was harmless to humans, with limited cow mortality, and that they could not be bothered to vaccinate the cows. So the cow holocaust was intentional. The russian animal holocaust might be part of a larger larger set.

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RonaldB's avatar
RonaldB
2d

The question always in my mind is, given you have powerful, influential and even very wealthy individuals in a hierarchy (American as well as Russian and probably including European). They act to destroy the structure they prosper in so well. It's like having more money than they could ever even roll in (like Scrooge McDuck used to do. That dates me. I bet nobody reading this has held a Donald Duck comic in his hands). Anyway, having more money than they could spend on anything imaginable, they throw away everything they might identify with to collect a little more money in their pile.

My thinking is, there is a mystic root to it. These people are golems. Not my idea, by the way. It comes from Mathew Ehret who, coincidentally, Rurik was going to have a conversation with but never made it through. Matt sees the British intelligence apparatus as the prime fount of evil, rather than the Jewish or Zionist conspiracy per se. But I think there's something to be said for the view that the chief destroyers, powerful as they are, are not independent actors. If that's the case, we have to have a systemic approach to put our countries back on the track to health.

So, why is the US considering pulling out of NATO? Perhaps NATO has already done its job and is no longer worth spending US money on. Europe as a region of nations is finished. They have de-industrialized and de-nationalized every country except maybe Hungary and Slovakia. NATO as an entity separate from the US contributes nothing to the fight of Ukraine. Even if Russia conquers all of Ukraine, they'll be spending the next 20 years fighting internal insurrections and guerilla attacks. So, the US focuses on continuing to isolate China directly.

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