The peace negotiations have been going for … what, three years now? Anyway, they’ve undoubtedly entered an intensified and accelerated stage, but the absurdity of the situation only increases. The first and most obvious farcical element is that all of the people involved in these negotiations appear to be Gungans.

I mean, the US sent Jared Kushner over.

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner takes on a more active role in the latest peace push, Ukrainian officials say they are cautiously optimistic about his involvement. Kushner joined U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Geneva on Nov. 23 and in Florida on Nov. 30, and then traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 2. “The very fact that Trump added Kushner is a good sign,” Oleksandr Merezhko, the chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said. He does not appear to be “under Putin’s spell,” Merezhko added. Kushner’s rapid emergence in high-stakes diplomacy comes as Washington seeks fresh momentum for its proposed settlement to end Russia’s war.

Kushner is apparently America’s version of Roman Abramovitch, one of Putin’s closest friends and confidants who can simply conduct diplomacy on behalf of Moscow at his own initiative and without consulting any government institution.

During Trump’s first term, Kushner had limited but notable involvement connected to Ukraine and Russia, often via backchannels rather than formal diplomatic routes. Early in the administration’s term, he met Sergey Gorkov, then head of Russia’s state investment bank Vnesheconombank — a meeting that triggered controversy amid investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. In 2017, Kushner also found himself at the center of a scandal after it emerged that he and incoming U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had met with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., after the election. Flynn later resigned, but Kushner maintained his position and influence. Kushner also explored whether Trump’s transition team could use secure channels to communicate with Moscow, but denied suggesting behind-the-scenes talks. Trump’s son-in-law met several Ukrainian politicians during his time in office. In Davos in 2017, he held talks with then-President Petro Poroshenko, who later invited him to visit Ukraine. But Kushner’s most notable foreign policy achievement came in 2020, when he architected the Abraham Accords, a landmark diplomatic breakthrough that normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. After Trump left office in 2021, Kushner stepped back from politics and founded the investment fund Affinity Partners. His return to diplomacy began in 2025, when he played an informal but central role in Trump’s push to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The businessman traveled to Egypt with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — who, much like Kushner, comes from the real estate business — and participated in the final stage of those negotiations. Even now, Kushner holds no formal government position, instead acting as the U.S. president’s trusted confidant. “President Trump has a trusted family member and talented advisor in Jared Kushner,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the Kyiv Independent, citing his role in Middle East peace agreements. “The president and Special Envoy Witkoff often seek Kushner’s input, given his experience with complex negotiations… He is an informal, unpaid advisor.”

And Steve Witkoff is also an ethnic Gungan.

On the other side of the table is Putin, who, well … we’re not going to get into speculation about his mother’s perceived Gungan roots. As for Yuri Ushakov to the right, above Putin, we don’t know much about his background — another Soviet-era blackbox who had the KGB obliterate his past.

Kirill Dmitriev is the most important player in all of this now though and it seems that he has replaced Sergei Lavrov in his function entirely.

I said that he would become Putin’s top guy almost a year ago:

🇷🇺 🤝 🇺🇸 ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · Apr 4 America and Russia are friends again now! Don’t believe me? Well, how do you explain the fact that Moscow just sent over their top guy over to talk with Trump to figure out how they’re going to explore the Arctic and mine rare earth minerals together in the Donbass then? The Kremlin says it is very optimistic about all the money that they’re going to ma… Read full story

Dmitriev is another strange duck.

Born in the USSR in 1975 Kiev, he moves to America, alone, as a young teenager (practically impossible to emigrate out of the USSR for normal people at that time) and is accepted at all the top universities and at the elite programs within the universities that actually create the next generation of assets to the elites no less.

Then he works for Goldman Sachs, McKinsey and with some other Silicon Valley slush funds. Next, he moves to Russia, to act as the manager of Bill Clinton’s investment slush fund and then works as a kind of bridge between Bush and Putin until the company that he works for gets shut down. Our boy then worked for the Donbass oligarch Pinchuk, close partner of former President Kuchma.

Next, he becomes named a “Young Leader” at the WEF in Davos in 2010.

Next, he’s put in charge of transferring American Silicon Valley tech to Russia’s Skulkova program, helping Elon Musk embezzle millions for his Hyperloop hoax.

… and fast forward to COVID, our boy is the one funding the creation of and the rolling out of the Sputnik V death shot. Here:

The story began in 2020 On June 5, 2020, Dmitriev, at a meeting with Putin, said that RDIF, together with the portfolio company «Alium», AFK «Sistema» and «R-Pharm», would invest in the production of two vaccines and a number of drugs for coronavirus. Within five days, NICEM im. Gamaleya, RDIF and AFK «System» agreed to cooperate to organize a production site for the industrial production of the vaccine on the basis of the plant «Binnopharm» (Zelenograd administrative district of Moscow). And on August 14, the plant produced the first industrial batch «of Sputnik» — 15.5 thousand doses for the third stage of research. How he confessed in 2021, Dmitriev, RDIF invested 22 billion rubles in the creation of the vaccine «Sputnik V», and another 17 billion — in «Sputnik Light». «Of course, „Sputnik“ has become the most exported drug in the entire history of Russia. RDIF created such a virtual pharmaceutical company in just a few months and managed to sell „Sputnik“ for export for more than $1.3 billion, actually increasing the export of vaccine drugs by 20 times due to the export of „Sputnik“», — alone he boasted head of RDIF.

Put simply: this guy is an extremely important asset in Globo-Homo-Shlomo’s plans for world domination.

No wonder he was able to arrange these negotiations.

Of course, the biography that I recounted above has a lot of holes to it. Like, the early life timeline doesn’t add up at all. There are missing or duplicated years from his time in America as a student. Here:

Kirill Dmitriev was born in Kyiv in 1975. He studied at the Kyiv School of Physics and Mathematics, and then continued his studies in the USA. But here there are discrepancies in Dmitriev’s biography. IN THE interview he tells the newspaper «Vedomosti», published in 2012, that in the early 1990s, according to the program «civil diplomacy» fashionable in the perestroika era, a family from the United States came to visit them in Kiev, and from these people he learned everything «what a foreign applicant needs». Having received his matriculation certificate, Kirill immediately went to the USA, to Stanford University. «I talked to the professors and they told me, «Before you go to university, you need to show that you can adapt to American realities. Suddenly the free spirit of California will somehow affect you and you won’t succeed», — recalls Dmitriev. — As a result, I studied at Foothill College for two years and then received a full scholarship to pay for my studies at Stanford. I didn’t have any relatives there; I turned out to be one of the few foreign studentshaving received a full scholarship for the entire duration of their studies». At the same time, Dmitriev indicates everywhere that he received a bachelor’s degree in economics with honors from Stanford in 1996. A simple calculation shows that the dates do not add up. Undergraduate studies at Stanford are 4 years. Dmitriev studied in college for another 2 years before this. If he came to the USA in 1990, then by 1996 he would have managed to get a bachelor’s degree. But then he would have to graduate from school and go to the United States at the age of 15, which is quite strange. IN THE Wikipedia in English this story is told differently. It says that when Dmitriev was 14 years old, he was sent to live with friends of his parents in California, who convinced the administration of Foothill College to enroll him in his studies. Two years later, Dmitriev transferred to Stanford University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics. Over the next 4 years, Kirill Dmitriev managed to work at Goldman Sachs Group in New York — one of the leading investment banks in the world, as well as at the international consulting company McKinsey & Company, whose clients are the world’s largest corporations and non-profit organizations. During the same time, as a Baker Scholar, he studied at Harvard Business School (Boston), where in 2000 he received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree, also with the highest honors. Such unprecedented luck, when a teenager from Kyiv, who went on an exchange program to study in the USA, twice receives large scholarships, and then also a prestigious job immediately after completing his bachelor’s degree, is surprising and leaves a lot of questions. But there are no answers to them yet.

Who the hell this Dmitriev really is, is anyone’s guess.

…

Anyway, the negotiations appear to be going swimmingly, except, shocker, Kiev doesn’t want to surrender Donetsk to Putin.

This is apparently a wee little sticking point in the negotiations, according to Kellogg. Here:

It appears that Moscow and Washington are just conducting bilateral negotiations without consulting Kiev. And it seems that the plan to oust Zelensky via ceasefire followed by elections is still in full swing. That’s why they feel like they can ignore him and simply work around Zelensky to present some sort of fete accompli that forces Zelensky to step down and a replacement to step up.

The NABU probe claimed Zelensky’s right-hand Gungan, Yermak a week ago.

And yet another faction of Gungans appears poised to inherit the fallout. At their head is the Gugnan tribal chief, Ruslan Stefanchenko. Here:

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko was part of a group of politicians secretly planning to remove Andrey Yermak from his position as head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, the Ukrainian Pravda news outlet reported. Sviridenko, who assumed the role of prime minister in July, was previously considered Yermak’s ally. However, the publication now asserts she has “cut the political umbilical cord” with him. The prime minister, together with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, attended a secret meeting with senior representatives of the ruling Servant of the People party to discuss Yermak’s ousting. Based on Ukrainian Pravda, the “high-level secret council” meeting took place in Stefanchuk’s office, after which participants held a phone conversation with Zelensky. “Yermak had already clashed with everyone on the team. <...> Even Yulia [Sviridenko], whom he had helped, couldn’t work like this. After discussing it, we decided to call [Zelensky] and tell him directly that Andrey [Yermak] had to go,” one of the meeting participants told the outlet. “We called [Zelensky], and everyone took turns explaining why they thought so. Everyone spoke. The leadership of parliament, the government, and the [ruling party] leaders were all there. [Zelensky] couldn’t ignore it.” After Yermak discovered the plot, he demonstratively blocked some participants in messaging apps and ignored their messages, the report adds. He also allegedly attempted to initiate criminal cases against Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker and chairman of the parliamentary tax committee Daniil Getmantsev, and Voice party MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Zheleznyak is a young up and rising Gungan who we will doubtlessly have occasion to speak more of in the near future.

However, by that time, law enforcement had reportedly fallen under Arakhamia’s influence.

The leader of Zelensky’s old political party who bribed the federal cops to his side to threaten to arrest Yermak is this David Arakhamia guy. Yes, David is a Gungan too.

Ukrainian Pravda suggests that Yermak’s resignation could strengthen the political influence of Arakhamia and Sviridenko. The prime minister has been actively engaging with MPs, particularly in pushing for the 2026 budget, meeting with nearly all factions and groups. “Her reception room is practically set up on the couch in Stefanchuk’s office,” one Servant of the People representative said. “The prime minister understands that constructive work with the Rada is her best defense against pressure, resignation, and any attempts by the next head of the office to undermine her,” a participant in the plot against Yermak noted.

The team of Trump-aligned Gungans who will replace Zelensky’s team of Gungans is coming into view now. But it is unclear which of them will be selected for the role of challenger to Zelensky for the position of the presidency.

All in all though, I still don’t see how Putin ends up getting Donetsk with these negotiations. They can topple Zelensky though, probably. It seems like Zelensky made a true personal blood-enemy out of Trump and a lot of other powerful Gungans with friends and cousins in America. The American establishment appears to have finally rallied against Zelensky and is months away now from demanding his full ouster.

Zelensky still has some friends in the EU though. That’s something, at least.

But it would be trivially easy to oust him.

We’ve seen this formula many times before.

They just need to 1) get some irate whores out onto the maidan to scream their mindless slogans about democracy, anti-fascism, corruption, whatever. Then 2) use the American Embassy to pay the salaries of the protest organizers and swell the crowd of protestors to eventually 3) siege Zelensky’s office, which is literally just up the hill from the infamous maidan/square that is the launching pad of all of these coups and protests.

Zelensky wouldn’t dare shoot to disperse the crowd because of the threat of American retribution, and it would be a trivial matter to just buy out the police so that they stood aside anyway. Maybe they’d shoot some people just for fun to really cement the deal though, and make it look authentic, I don’t know.

Let’s see.

I’d put the odds of this happening at a solid 14% now. But each day brings fresh news of more pressure being brought to bear on Zelensky by Washington, so I’m sure that the percentage will rise as the weeks continue.