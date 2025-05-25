Hi all, I’m back.

While I was gone, Dr. Livsci launched a new blog and I reposted his review of the Anti-Suvorov thesis that Stalin WASN’T planning an invasion of Europe. I was supposed to edit and publish it here, but because I was “vacationing” I didn’t have the time or mental fortitude to do so. This prompted Livsci to start his own blog, something I had been urging him to do for awhile. So, silver linings and all.

I did lose a lot of paid subs by not posting new material for the last almost month.

However, instead of whining about this and throwing accusations and insults at my readers, I have to admit that it was justified. You guys pay me to provide writing and analyses, so I have to deliver on that. No harm, no foul this time around. Life sometimes gets in the way of writing, and I don’t see this as the end of the world.

Speaking of the end of the world though, we are still locked in speculation about the end of the conflict in Eastern Europe. Has there been any progress on this front? Not really. I don’t even feel bad for not providing rolling coverage of the back and forth. My thesis for the last 3 years has been more or less the same. Here it is:

NATO is taking this war seriously, the Kremlin is not

This is reflected in both the rhetoric and the economic measures being taken and the battlefield strategies even

Putin has been led into a trap and NATO is not eager to let him wriggle his way out of it

The American Deep State’s decade-long foreign policy does not change just because you re-elect a very orange casino magnate and reality TV show star

Russia will continue to lose the war and the geopolitical struggle — the only question is the pace at which this will occur

These trends will hold and we are simply reduced to discussing details and timetables at this point

I find that it helps to restate these thesis many times because people forget them and like to indulge in a little copium from time to time by perusing the writings of other, more propagandistic writers.

OK, so what is new?

Well, before we dive into the boring stuff about what Putin or Lavrov farted out at a podium most recently, Oleg Tsarev had an interesting analysis of the lucrative growing prisoner exchange business flourishing in Donbass here:

In Ukraine, the exchange (https://t.me/olegtsarov/28325) has turned into a business. Those subject to exchange are asked to pay money for inclusion in the lists. In this case, since the exchange had to be done urgently, the first to be included in the exchange list were those who were guaranteed to have no money, and for whom Kyiv was guaranteed not to be able to get money later. Why does Kyiv keep asking for Azov soldiers to be exchanged? It's simple - Rinat Akhmetov is paying for the release of the Azov soldiers. Allegedly, they defended his enterprises in Mariupol, because of which they were captured. Allegedly, Renat pays ten thousand dollars for each Azov soldier. This is the only explanation for the fact that the Ukrainian side keeps insisting that Russia hand over the Azov soldiers as part of the exchange. According to rumors, in this exchange, Russia will hand over to Ukraine all the Azov soldiers that we have. At least the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will make money on this.

As always, the gulf between ideological propaganda put out by both sides and the reality on the ground is vast. Azov, the poster child for why Putin morally justified his “special friendly socialistic policing intervention in neighborly Ukraine” has been given an express lane pass for special treatment and a swift return back to friendly territory. This should not be surprising to hear, because they were already being publicly given special privileges many years ago when Putin’s close friend Abramovich personally intervened to free them from Russian POW camps and get them sent back to Ukraine.

This is just more of the same.

Azov is also filled with Western mercenaries from Columbia, Chile, America, Britain, Poland and the Balts, of course. How many of them are actual Nazis? Probably a fair portion, at least when the war started. Now though, it is simply a professional mercenary outfit with deep-pocketed oligarch sponsors. Curiously, Akmetov, the oligarch mentioned above, was on Team Russia for the first round of the Donbass war. He also sponsors many Donbass battalions fighting against Ukraine to this day. Like the Vostok Battalion Commander.

Akmetov’s personal intervention in the first round of the Donbass rebellion thwarted the rebel advance on Mariuple. The fighting that occurred in Mariuple which destroyed the entire city almost a decade later was very bloody and curiously thorough. The great humanitarians running the Kremlin gave the city the Gaza treatment. This treatment was not replicated in any other city though.

I suspect that this was part of a plan to destroy the assets of a disfavored oligarch who owned all the industry there (Akhmetov). And the presence of ISIS Azov battalion justified the use of extremely powerful weapons to level the entire industrial section of the city.

But that’s just me conspiracizing as usual.

Pay it no mind.

Now, as I have written about before, the term “de-nazification of Europe” predates the SMO. It was used by Moshe Kantor and then Vladimir Putin at his speeches at Kantor’s conferences in Jerusalem several years before the fighting kicked off. Putin committed the Kremlin to battling the resurgence of Nazism in Europe. This meant, at the time, rising criticism of Israel coming from the Islamification policies, and perhaps, vaguely, some sort of nascent populist sentiment that the Hebrews suspected was growing among the native populace.

Putin’s pledge to “de-Nazify Europe” in 2020 was extremely vague and yet ominous.

I think what happened was that the SMO started and morphed into a Not War and Putin had to scramble to somehow ideologically justify this fiasco to his sponsors and so he just used the buzzwords that he thought that they’d like. Anyway, I bring it all back up because Moshe and Putin were back in the news recently while I was gone.

Here:

🇷🇺🕎🇪🇺Russian billionaire Vyacheslav Kantor has been re-elected for the 5th time (https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-854883) as the President of the European Jewish Congress. A native of Moscow and a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute, Kantor is known as the owner (since the 1990s) of the Acron Group, one of the largest producers and suppliers of mineral fertilizers in the world. In 2007, Kantor was first elected President of the European Jewish Congress (EJC) and was repeatedly re-elected to this post until the spring of 2022, when he was sanctioned by the EU, Great Britain, Switzerland and Ukraine "for close ties" and "open friendship" with Vladimir Putin. Immediately after that, EJC Vice President Ariel Muzykant (real name, by the way) was appointed acting president. In March 2025, the EU and Switzerland removed Kantor from the sanctions lists, and two months later he was re-elected as the EEC President. It was a coincidence, wasn't it? (((Our))) elephant 💪

“Our elephant” is a sarcastic quip meaning “our big tough guy” which sounds funny in Russian.

Yes, the quiet and unreported news of the last few months has been the removing of Putin allies like Moshe Kantor from Western sanctions lists. Putin has been hard-pressed and pressured to do something to financially compensate his Chabad allies, who have paid the price for supporting him and vouching for him in the West. If the sanctions are coming off of them, is it fair to assume that Putin cut some deal behind the scenes with NATO?

I think so.

But that DOESN’T mean that the war will stop.

That’s what I’ve been trying to explain for months now with every other post. It is perfectly possible for the East and West shtetls to come to some sort of negotiated truce and redistribution of assets and unsanction one another. In fact, there is plenty of evidence emerging now to indicate that this process has been going on for several months now.

But that doesn’t mean that the war will end.

The war is, for all intents and purposes, practically a separate issue entirely at this point, as best I can tell. A scenario where the respective oligarchs have made peace behind the scenes and yet the war continues to not only rage but escalate is not only entirely plausible, but probable. At which point, if this does come to pass, I will be forced to take this blog in a new thematic and artistic direction. Because a situation in which there is no earthly discernible reason to keep fighting indicates an unearthly desire to see it continue.

You thought I was a doomsday preacher before?

Oh my sweet summer readers.

You have seen nothing yet.

I would also like to announce, perhaps prematurely, that I am back on the writing horse, which is now pale, if anyone was wondering. If I could have, I’d have waited one more week to resume my regular writing, but my finances could not bear such a burden. So be it.

…

Oh, I almost forgot.

Here is Putin declaring that the war will continue until Russian forces reach the borders of the territories that supposedly voted overwhelmingly to join Russia.

Translation: the “grinding” will continue for the foreseeable future.

To what end though?

Putin will NEVER retake the 4 eastern territories in their entirety. The UAF, in contrast, continues to grow in size and support and advanced armaments. If this was one year ago, I’d say that Putin’s just playing rhetorical hardball to get better terms with NATO. Now though, when the oligarchs have proven themselves to be perfectly capable of just organizing a separate peace behind the scenes, unrelated to the fighting, I don’t have a logical explanation to give you for this bombastic rhetoric.

Would not Putin be better served by claiming that he is fighting a defensive war, at this point?

Like, Russia is already being bombed and invaded by NATO troops. There is ZERO chance of him taking back the Donbass. There is, however, a HIGH chance of him losing 1991 territories bordering Ukraine permanently.

Despite this, Putin refuses to even announce another partial mobilization. He won’t actually use Russia’s remaining missiles on critical war-making infrastructure in Ukraine. He has been steadily retreating and losing for years now, and Trump has only escalated the fighting, not ended it. What could he be hoping for?

A war with Iran in the fall/winter to take the pressure off Moscow?

I am sorry folks, but my urge to bring out the ol’ tin hat and start thinking conspiratorially and occulticly is becoming almost overwhelming. I hope you’re ready for this new chapter in the Chronicles future.