The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faith's avatar
Faith
16h

Well you didnt lose my subscription...we all need time out..even as readers of dense and interesting material...so on that note...thanks for giving us a break..very thoughtful......Life itself needs attending to...whatever our jobs..I totally get it...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
streamfortyseven's avatar
streamfortyseven
9hEdited

Every time I make a posting, I lose one subscriber - although my paid subscribers - 5 out of 400±5 stick around... and new ones subscribe. Putin is psychotic and delusional, he doesn't do the internet thing, he only listens to his incompetent and crooked advisors who shamelessly feed his delusions -and have done so from the outset when they told him, that yes, of course Ukraine could be conquered in three days - which is why the tank crews had three days of food and their dress uniforms with them, for the victory parade in Kiev... Trump is stupid, greedy, and hopelessly corrupt - but he is very cunning, which is why he has allowed himself to be catfished by Putin, chasing after the illusory "business deals" kept just out of reach by Putin, just like the fake mouse on the end of a fishing line. And Trump is stupid enough to never figure out the game - and hasn't for the last 15 years. So we have two delusional and psychotic leaders playing a game with each other, and it will continue until the incompetence and corruption destroys both governments.

Here's a documentary film about this situation - Kremlin - Cuckoo's Nest (East), White House - Cuckoo's Nest (West): https://archive.org/details/56820A6B0666D968673BF62DA3F2FD54891860053A535026C9D0DA72AE917CF1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture