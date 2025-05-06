In a stunning reversal of rhetoric (but not policy, that has never changed) Trump came out swinging against Putin in a recent NBC interview. Here:

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with NBC News on May 4 that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war. When asked if Trump would sign a sanctions bill touted by close Republican ally Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said that "it depends on whether or not Russia is behaving toward coming to a peace." "We want a peace deal. We want Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal. We think we’re fairly close, and we’re going to save a lot of people from being killed," Trump continued. At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to vote for "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow, Graham told reporters on May 1. When asked if Trump believes the parties are close to establishing a peace deal, Trump was not definitive in his response. "I do believe we’re closer with one party, and maybe not as close with the other. But we’ll have to see. I’d like to not say which one we’re closer to," Trump said, adding that he was pleased with the outcome of the minerals deal signed with Ukraine on May 1. Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be "tapping me along," and that Putin may not be interested in ending the war. When asked by NBC News whether Trump "misread" Putin's intentions to settle the war, Trump responded: "I have no idea." "No, I’ll tell you about in a month from now, or two weeks from now," Trump said. "I can tell you this, he’s — his ambition was stopped to a large extent when he saw that it was me that was now leading the charge." Frustrated by the lack of progress, Trump has reportedly been wavering over his commitment to continue to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. When asked about his commitment to see a peace deal being achieved, Trump said he " hope(s) it gets done." "Well, there will be a time when I will say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting,'" Trump told NBC News. "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen."

He also said that Putin would have to surrender all of Ukraine, which is the far more relevant part. Here:

Trump is clearly lying when he says that Putin doesn’t want peace. There is nothing that Putin wants more and he has demonstrated this too many times to count at this point. Recently, he said that friendship with Ukraine will be restored soon. Is this cope or delusion or desperation? You decide. Here:

His endless ceasefires and concessions and gentleman’s agreements and overtures to his esteemed Western colleagues prove his complete lack of commitment and bafflement at the situation he finds himself in. Meanwhile, everyone with half a brain knows just how feckless and cowardly and suppliant Putin is to the West.

The problem is that the West won’t let Putin surrender.

They want to keep the war going.

It’s like when Washington kept attacking Japan despite the Japanese government repeatedly trying to surrender for months in advance of the final “nuke” dropping on their islands. It was important that Washington be able to kill more of them and to do it with some fanfare for their geopolitical strategy in the Pacific, so the war had to continue. Despite the Japanese wanting peace with the US both prior to and in the late stages of the war, Washington did everything in its power to provoke the conflict and to make sure that the maximum amount of Americans would die in the most brutal way possible to justify their atrocity campaigns and occupation of the Pacific.

It is much the same strategy being employed here in the Slavlands.

Putin has already offered extremely conciliatory terms to Kiev + NATO, but no one wants to take him up on the offer because they’ve been trying to trigger/provoke this war for decades now and Putin the idiot/traitor blundered into the trap with his pants down. Why would NATO ever end the conflict now? They are getting Russians to kill Russians and making a huge profit off of it. They’ve seized billions in Moscow’s assets for themselves. They are going to carve up Ukraine amongst themselves and then Russia too, again. After this bloodletting and the political division that this will force between Ukraine and Russia (and then Belarus), Russia will no longer be a great power or even a regional power pretending to be a great power. In three short years, several centuries of future enmity and conflict between Russians marooned on either side of the KGB post-Soviet state dividing lines has been ensured.

But you know all that already.

What is interesting to note is just how quickly the situation has started to deteriorate in rapid succession for Putin’s government. I am almost glad that I had to take a week off because I was able to come back with a fresh perspective to look at the developments and immediately noted that they were unusually grim, even by Slavlands standards.

Last time, we covered the planned attacks and invasion of Crimea being planned by British and Ukrainian forces. The probes on the peninsula’s defenses continue. But at the same time, the UAF has invaded Russia again — in another part of Kursk. Here:

The Z-cope used to be that these were just suicidal attacks to bolster flagging morale at home. At what point though do we have to re-examine this assumption and simply start looking at these attacks as what they are — invasions of Russia by a superior military backed by NATO?

Now, since Kursk is back in the news, I thought we’d review some of the claims and mistakes I made 6 months ago in my analysis of the situation. I recall declaring that a UAF offensive deeper into Kursk seemed like a done deal because Russia simply didn’t have enough men to stop them. It was just a numbers calculation on my part. But Ukraine did NOT launch a new offensive and instead retreated and then re-invaded another part of Russia where there were no gas or oil lines that could be damaged by the fighting.

So what gives?

Well, as it turns out, Russia had a hidden X factor that balanced the scales in their favor and prevented the UAF from just driving onwards onto Moscow oblast’. Apparently, Best Korean forces were indeed fighting on Russia’s behalf and helped stem the bleeding. There were persisten rumors of some North Korean deployment for almost a year now, but this is being admitted to now, openly and officially.

The North Koreans are claiming that they liberated Kursk. Here:

The head of the DPRK military delegation called the liberation of the Kursk region a victory of justice over pure evil. Lieutenant General Pak Yong Il noted that these events opened a new page in history, which showed a strong military partnership between the DPRK and the Russian Federation.

Watching that press conference with the North Korean general talking about defeating the threat of NATO Nazism was a surreal experience. Assuming it is true, I fully admit that I did NOT have the North Koreans saving Putin from a UAF offensive into Russia on my bingo card for 2025. Forgive me, dear readers.

This is good news though!

North Korea appears to have an actual government run by serious people i.e., a military junta. Frankly, I think North Korea has far better chances of defeating Ukraine than Russia under Putin’s kleptocracy ever did.

I for one, am ready to embrace my benevolent Nork overlords.

They’ve got some good ideas that the whole world needs to consider.

…

Oh, and Strelkov predicts fresh UAF offensives this summer from prison. Here:

Now about the main thing: everything is absolutely clear on the front. – We can take 2-3 “Small Gadyukinos” (and even “Big Gadyukinos”) per week, “demolish” as many forest plantations and strongholds as we like, etc., but we did not achieve strategic success at ALL during the entire winter-spring campaign. Even the previous (winters of 2023-24) campaign was much more successful, and the current front lines are not far from its results. In the main directions, our offensive is generally “stalling” or has been completely stopped. NOW IT’S THE ENEMY’S MOVEMENT. The enemy withdrew its troops from the "Kursk pocket" in time, additionally tied up our reserves in the Belgorod direction and is preparing something... Soon (probably in early or mid-May) we will find out what. There will definitely be no "truce" (not to mention a "peaceful compromise") - the US will very soon "go into the shadows" again, giving "Ukraine" and its European allies some more time to "independently poison the clumsy Russian bear", exhausting it to a state "until it matures for more serious concessions". In the meantime, the US "with a proudly peacekeeping look" will continue to supply the Ukrainians with everything they need, but hint to Moscow about the possibility of "resumption of the peace process" and restrain it from truly adequate and decisive actions, extremely/desperately necessary in a situation close to critical. I am forced to finish, Sincerely yours, I.V. Girkin 05/25/2025

Go ahead and scoff at him.

I dare you.