The patron saint of this blog is Marcion of Sinope. He had an axe to grind with the Old Testament and it is in his honor that I continue in the tradition of resisting what has come to be known as Nicene Judeo-Christianity and the key narratives present in the Old Testament, mainly. In recent years, scholarship has taken a renewed interest in Marcion and AI running textual analysis may one day end up providing definitive evidence on the primacy of Marcion’s gospel and his crucial role in early Christianity which the faithful will take as yet another test, naturally, just like they’ve taken all the previous revelations of Biblical scholarship on the chin so far. Since the 19th century, certain circles in Biblical scholarship have also advanced the thesis that there may have been an original Greek, mystical and “pagan” Christianity before the Jerusalem school took it over and thoroughly “Hebrew-ized” it. I mention this to highlight that research in the field of Marcion and Early Christianity continues. But while secular(ish) Biblical scholarship is a fascinating line of inquiry in its own right, this isn’t really what I want to get into here.

Instead, in Part I I want to explain the core of the original Marcionite argument against the Hebrew religious tradition and why it is both powerful, but also limited in its efficacy because of its reliance on the Septuagint. From there, I plan to branch out above and beyond Marcion’s work and his approach. If the goal is to decouple from and deconstruct the dangerous and subversive narratives present in the Bible, we have many tools to avail ourselves of and so we shouldn’t limit ourselves to the means and arguments that were around in Marcion’s time. In that vein, Part II will examine the Masoretic Hebrew Bible and analyze the most up-to-date Hebrew translations of the text, which actually means that we’re going to be having fun talking about ETs and the alien disclosure agenda. Then, in Part III we will examine later Christian texts and contrast the Old Testament to superior religious metanarratives found in other traditions.

My job isn’t to rehash scholarship here, but to weaponize it to promote my own political agenda. I take the Abrahamist view on this and believe that plain old boring truth is no match for priest-dictated Higher Truth — the kind of truth that becomes apparent to everyone following political victory against one’s ideological and ethnic enemies through any means necessary. It is my belief that the Marcionite idea is the key to freeing ourselves of the ideological shackles of the current ruling elite. Even if we don’t go to Church anymore, Abrahamist metaphysics, which are a set of given assumptions about the nature of the higher world, trickle down and manifest in the temporal world through us, unfortunately. For Christians, participation in the Abrahamic metanarrative as spiritual afterthoughts who were “grafted on” to salvation is nothing but voluntary theological dhimmitude. It is akin to a modern scenario in which a White man is forced to start calling himself an “ally” to the DIE agenda in schools and the workplace now.

And what we believe about the above influences how we behave in the below.

Nowadays, mainstream right-wingers are either atheistic or defend the Bible because they think that Yahweh will help them defeat the gays. They are unaware that Nicene Christianity is the DIE agenda of previous centuries and that their nationalist, ideological fore-bearers like, say, the Founding Fathers in America, were anti-Christians. As for big city left-wingers, they are also either nominalist atheists or they belong to the other two branches of Abrahamism, predominantly.

In other words, the parameters of the modern debate are too narrow and uninteresting.

Ultimately, Marcion had a far more interesting and worthier goal than figuring out who to distribute widgets more efficiently or how much money to send to Israel over the next two election cycles. Marcion’s goal was to defeat the God of the Old Testament. With this primary mission in mind, interesting cross-party alliances emerge naturally that couldn’t exist in the current left-right divide. For example, there is no reason that New Agers or hippies couldn’t be able to find common ground with Identitarians, at least in theory.

I like to think that Marcion would personally approve of my non-dogmatic approach and my expanding the scope of the struggle against Nicene Christianity in his name.