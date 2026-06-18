I am always happy to report on anything related to Lukashenko. I am under no illusions about Lukashenko and what he represents, but he has a kind of charming provincial honesty to him that has, over the last 5 years, let slip many crucial and important details that the Kremlin and Kiev were trying to keep concealed. I can’t help but like him in the same way that I found Trump’s antics ten years ago endearing.

But if you’d like a primer on who Lukashenko actually is, behind the “Grandpa Potato” act, and how Putin tried to topple him from power, look no further:

The latest bit of inside gossip that Lukashenko let slip is probably the “jew-ciest” yet. Get it? 🧃🧃🧃 ✡️. Ha!

Here:

Lukashenko accused the Vatican and the “Jewish lobby” of deceiving Moscow during the Russian offensive on Kyiv in 2022. According to him, they convinced the Russian leadership of Ukraine’s readiness to sign a peace agreement, which led President Vladimir Putin to agree to withdraw his army from the Ukrainian capital.

This can’t be!

I was told for years that the Kiev offensive was a strategic feint to lure the UAF into Donbass and to crush them there?

Why is Lukashenko repeating the propaganda of the Satanists?

And now we learn that the Messiah of Orthodoxy is taking advice from The Vatican (Satanist) and the “Jewish lobby” (Synagogue of Satan!)?

Egad.

“During the fighting, not only I but everyone in the world understood that the war would end quickly with a Russian victory. This was primarily due to the fact that the Russians were in Kyiv. But then certain politicians and forces asked Putin to stop, withdraw his troops from Kyiv, and conclude a peace agreement. Seeing this situation, the fact that many people were dying, and that the war, frankly, was not proceeding entirely according to the script, Putin agreed and withdrew his forward units from Kyiv. Before this withdrawal, everyone understood that Ukraine’s days were numbered... Once again, probably—I know—these forces deceived us. It was the Vatican. And, surprisingly, the Jewish lobby, the Israelis. They, on behalf of Zelenskyy, declared: that’s it, we’re making peace, we agree... And then the war dragged on. It’s been going on for five years now, and no one has achieved their goals.”

Wow.

So Putin trusted his Israeli friends, and they betrayed him? That is so unexpected! Usually, they are so very well-known for being trustworthy!

It is like Christ himself, trusting Judas. Margarita Simonyan said that Putin has, at the very core of his being, at levels that she has never seen before in any other living person, Christian mercy for the enemies of Russia. No, seriously, she said recently that Putin is literally Christ-like.

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Speaking of Jesus morality, Trump confirmed and reconfirmed that the Kremlin did NOT provide support for The Resistance during the last year of hostilities. Neither did Xi.

Trump also casually quipped in that same speech that Iran was firing into the dirt in the middle of nowhere, and that Israel was using this as a pretext to bomb Beirut.

So, good job, Tehran!

Sarcasm aside, I don’t actually believe that Putin was really ever “tricked” nor that he is as naive and Christ-like as he presents himself as being. This is like the people who think that Trump is all for peace with Iran and got tricked by Bibi into killing Tehran’s entire government. This same Trump who consorted with Roy Cohn, Jeffrey Epstein, Charles Kushner, and who gave interviews in the 80s calling for invasions of Iran to seize the key islands in the straits got bullied into bombing Iran? Yeah buddy. Sure. What fucking dumbass grifter e-celeb on Twitter got you to believe such nonsense?

No, Putin’s entire background and catalogue of past behavior should dispel any notion of his saint-like innocence in matters of deception:

But that’s just my take on it.

There are three positions that you can take on Putin and his kleptogovernment.

He’s too Christian and moral to defend Russia’s interests He’s too stupid and subservient to the West and Israel to defend Russia’s interests He’s neither stupid nor moral, he’s simply in on it.

Most people, when they come out of their ZAnon daze, land on Option 2. I see it as my job to ferry them the rest of the way to Option 3.

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Lukashenko was also in the news recently for apologizing to Zelensky about how the whole failed SMO thing worked out. Here:

Lukashenko apologized to Zelensky for his harsh statements



“If Vladimir Alexandrovich was offended, I apologize to him for those words. Maybe I shouldn’t have said them, given that he is still at war. Moreover, he perfectly understands that from Belarus, and especially from me personally, no military actions should be expected.”



…

“Belarus (we understand this, which is why we do not want to fight) is very vulnerable militarily if Ukraine starts attacking Belarus the same way it attacks Russia. Because Belarus is like an open book to Ukrainian military forces. We fully understand that our main life-supporting facilities — industrial and logistical — will come under attack. As they stated, they already have 500 such targets planned on Belarusian territory.



The front for Russia, and therefore for us as well, if it were to attack Kyiv from Belarusian territory, would expand by 1,500 kilometers along the Belarus–Ukraine border. With the current course of the war, we and the Russians will not be able to secure this area.”

You may be unsurprised to hear this, but Lukashenko might be making a trip to Mar-a-Lago by the end of this year.

Wouldn’t it be funny if they just arrested him once he got off the plane in Florida?

I wouldn’t put it past this moral superpower government.