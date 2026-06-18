The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
5h

Wherever there's Trump, there's always a smiling Howard Lucky Lutnick behind

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Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
1h

Given Putins “intelligence agencies” background I am option 3, all the way.

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