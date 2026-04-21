So, it has been about about two weeks of unprecedented criticism of Putin coming from within Russia, or rather, more accurately, from people within Russian civil discourse. Some of these influencers and pundits are living in Europe, of course.

The rules in Russia nowadays are that you’re really not allowed to critique the Kremlin publicly. It used to be quite different before COVID and the SMO, in fact it was a total riot and everyone was screaming at the top of their lungs about how much they hated Putin 10 years ago. I thoroughly enjoyed the freedom of speech that I felt was expressed in Russia when I was there, even though I didn’t care for the anti-Putin stuff at the time. But it felt like the average Russian and even the above average Russian felt comfortable giving the government a verbal lashing given the slightest opportunity to do so. If you listened to radio, the call-ins were all old people calling in to swear at their local or region level chinovniks, sometimes using colorful language laced with idiomatic profanities. Street interviews of people, again mostly older folks, went about the same, and were instantly made into internet memes.

Sadly, I never learned to curse in Russian.

My upbringing was much too genteel and too much of my time has been spent on the Western internet, where racial slurs are the cultural currency with the most cache. So much so, that if I stub my toe or trip or forget my keys or get cut off in traffic, I have been known to blurt out racial expletives, most of the time at no one in particular, or at myself, or at a target that doesn’t even match the target profile for the slur.

This, to my mind, proves that I am at least in part an American.

More so, I cannot even translate the colorful tongue-twisting insults used by older Russians. They say stuff like, “shooting at your own foot but shooting yourself through the dick by accident”, which, from what I gather, is a way to say “he fucked up royally”. It sound funnier in Russian though, especially when delivered with sufficient invective. Even the leaked phone calls of those oligarchs swearing at Putin and his friends were funny when they came out. The Soviet-era insults are very rich and varied, whereas younger Russians overuse “govno” which just means shit, just like how Millennials in the West overused “shit” in their insults as well, so much so that it is associated with generic libtardery and Reddit in the common culture now.

I try to avoid using no-no words, or “sentence enhancers” in my speech and writing, but I do drop the occasional f-bomb. I don’t think much of it, but I can see how someone would see it as crass, and, certainly, if someone uses this kind of language casually and often in their speech, I too would assume that I am dealing with an untrustworthy and crass individual. A compromise might be if I start lacing in transliterated Russian profanities instead, to both culturally spice things up and also to not offend anyone.

Win-win, right?

Anyway, what was I saying about politics?

Oh yeah, check out the lips on this dumb nadutaya suka complaining about Putin:

Socialite women all do this bizarre procedure on their noses that makes them look like Michael Jackson in his later years.

Like a child’s crayon drawing, they comically inflate certain parts of their bodies and reduce others, resulting in a crude waking caricature designed to grab attention and fool male hindbrains. We are both fascinated and deeply repulsed by the uncanny valley effect that these women produce. Little wonder that they end up getting murdered by their sponsors/sugar daddies/lovers with such amusing alarming frequency. You feel both morbidly attracted to her lips and her honkers, but also feel like you’re about to be catfish abducted by the Greys in their UFO to get anatomically dissected. This feeling of intense arousal and intense aversion often flips an aggression switch in men, as their nervous system seeks to solve the problem in any way that it can.

I talk about this here:

But the drama around Victoria Bonya is still unfolding.

Basically, she made a video over Instagram aimed at Putin claiming that there were all these problems in Russia that he was ignoring and that he was alienating Europeans and that everyone was scared of him and that something had to change. She started out with the classic “the Tsar is good, his ministers deceive him” routine, but now it is being treated as a direct attack on Putin, because she called him old, out-of-touch, and kept in a bubble.

Shapiro/Soloviev (Jewish) went berserk on her yesterday:

The amusing thing about Bonya, is that she’s only one step removed from Putin and has been accused of being connected to the Kremlin for years. Soloviev implies that she’s a prostitute that was leased out sexually by powerful people in the Kremlin, which is probably somewhat true. Certainly, she’s not a nobody, because she’s a product of Dom 2, a very famous reality show created by the Pugachev mafia (now in Israel) and managed by Ksenia Sobchak (Jewish, Putin’s god-daughter).