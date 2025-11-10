It turns out that Putin was passing Resistance information along directly to Mossad this whole time. They used his intel to knock out Iranian supplies sent to Hezbollah. Very cool! Here:

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, in his new book, writes that he visited the Kremlin and got permission from Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike Iranian arms shipments in Syria and Iraq headed for Hezbollah and various Iran-backed militias The Russian and Israeli Deputy Chiefs of Staff decided to set up a direct phone line, coordinating every strike, with Russia explicitly giving the green light for Israeli attacks. Cohen says this Russian cooperation was ‘essential’ in dismantling Iranian supply networks in the region, because Russian-operated S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria would have been a threat to Israeli aviation.

For those of you keeping track at home, the score is:

Black Hats - 0

White Hats - 0

Little Hats - 6,000,000

While the masses watch the riveting battle between the Black Hat NATO Satanists v the White Hat BRICS Multipolarists, the Little Hats keep racking up victories, in G_d’s name.

Thankfully, the evidence now is quite clear that Putin is on Team Little Hat. I’ve covered this before, many times. This is because of his Orthodox Moral Values. See:

People forget that Yahweh, the god of the Bible, demands that we SUBMIT to his Chosen. That is why Putin infiltrated the Luciferian Resistance to Yahweh network of Iran, Hezbollah and Assad to take them down from within, Epic Patriot style! It turns out that Assad was secretly a Satanist, which is why Putin helped ouster him.

See:

Luckily, Team Little Hat patriots are now in power in Damascus.

Putin has recently pledged Moscow’s support for their efforts there.

Also …

I have an exclusive insider report to share with you. Keep in mind that it is marked TOP PATRIOT. Do not allow NON-PATRIOTS to read the following report. Honor system rules.

…

..

.

The MFA’s Lavrov is probably going to be replaced soon. There are many speculations about this on Telegram (which will soon be banned or shut down by the FSB, it seems like). But here’s the CNN report:

The news out of Moscow is a bit of non-news: Russia’s top diplomat is still in his job. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moved to tamp down intense media speculation about a potential reshuffle at the highest echelon of Russian foreign policy. The reason? Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s prominent absence from a Russian Security Council meeting on Wednesday, when President Vladimir Putin floated the possibility of full-scale nuclear testing. “There is no truth to these reports whatsoever,” Peskov said on a call with reporters Friday. “Lavrov continues to serve as foreign minister, of course.” To explain why that’s news, a bit of Kremlinology is in order. On Wednesday, the Russian business daily Kommersant – citing “informed sources” – raised eyebrows by reporting that the veteran diplomat “was absent by agreement” from the high-level confab with Putin. What’s more, observers noted that Lavrov was the only permanent member of the Security Council to miss the meeting. And in parallel, it emerged that the foreign minister would not be leading the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this month: Putin on November 4 signed a decree, appointing a more junior official, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, to head up the delegation. Inquiring minds quickly asked: Was Lavrov on the outs with Putin, and was this a sign of a possible shakeup inside the Russian government? News of Lavrov’s no-show came just a couple of weeks after the collapse of a plan for an in-person summit in Budapest between Putin and US President Donald Trump. Lavrov was Russia’s point man for making that happen, but after a phone call between Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the summit was put on ice. US officials said the Russians had not shifted from their maximalist position on Ukraine; the Trump administration followed with fresh sanctions on Moscow. But if there is blowback in Moscow over an apparent diplomatic setback, the Kremlin appears keen to keep any internal squabbles out of public view. Asked by CNN whether Lavrov was still serving, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Lavrov was still in his post; she confirmed his absence from Wednesday’s session, adding, “but that happens.” Lavrov has been the face of Russian diplomacy for over two decades and previously served as Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations. He served Putin loyally through a period of intense Russian confrontation with the West, from the brief 2008 Russo-Georgian war and the 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea to Moscow’s entry into the Syrian civil war in 2015. He has also been a full-throated defender of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The 75-year-old Lavrov has also honed a brash, confrontational style of diplomacy that has often matched Putin’s imperial aspirations. At the recent summit in Anchorage, Alaska, with Trump, the Russian foreign minister arrived wearing a sweater emblazoned with the logo CCCP, the Cyrillic initials for the Soviet Union. But trolling may only get you so far, especially when it comes to the Trump administration. After Trump signaled that the Budapest meeting was canceled, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund and a Kremlin special envoy, flew to the United States for what some observers saw as a round of damage control. Under Putin, however, loyalty and continuity are still prized. Last year, for instance, the Kremlin announced the replacement of Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s long-serving minister of defense. But instead of being fired outright for a lack of battlefield success, Shoigu was moved sideways to a post as the secretary of Russia’s Security Council. Even when faced with major setbacks, it seems, the Kremlin leader’s response is often a rearrangement of the deck chairs.

Yeah, so, sarcasm aside, there are two stories here.

Marco Rubio apparently personally got sick of Lavrov’s shit and refuses to speak to him anymore. Rubio cancelled the upcoming US-Russia summit after speaking with Lavrov.

FT reported that Lavrov also treated Rubio to another Boomer-rant about the evils of Nazism, and this caused Rubio to realize that Lavrov was just wasting everyone’s time. Here:

“In particular, officials were struck by the intransigence of Lavrov, who made similarly uncompromising comments falsely claiming Ukraine was in the grip of “Nazis” during a brief, terse meeting with Rubio in New York in September. (…) “Lavrov is clearly tired and seems to think he has better things to do than meet or engage with the United States, whatever President Putin may want,” the person familiar with the matter said.”

And the second story is speculation about who his replacement will be.

My money has always been on the special envoy Kirill Dmitriev becoming the new face of US-Moscow diplomacy. I wrote about him here:

He’s got the physiognomy of a born bureaucrat. Why, he looks almost as patriotic as Putin himself.

I sure wouldn’t bet against him!

Please share this TOP PATRIOT report with your Resistance/Multipolarista friends.

Then please comment below with some of their reactions to the information.