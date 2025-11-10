The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
2m

The Kremlin's gremlins as Yahwehrmacht supporters makes much sense indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
3m

Will be cool to read pepe griftscobar's odes to the new MFA paymaster :)))

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture