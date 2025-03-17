As my readers well know, I’ve been providing hourly updates on the negotiations between Trump and Putin to put away the woke and defeat the Globalist governments of Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iran, China and the EU. Everyone now understands that Donald Trump works for Vladimir Putin, which is why he has started providing even more weapons to Ukraine since that meeting with Zelensky. Check and mate, globalists! Now there are even longer range missiles being provided to Kiev.

This is what the Wokesters fear the most:

Donald Trump has also put Zelensky in his place by making sure that the UAF continues to get more and better weapons. We all saw that conference. Zelensky said that he wanted to build disco-toilets where drag queens could do #3 in Ukraine, but Trump told him that Russia was a Christian country, and that he would no longer get any more money for his Wokester agenda. He also informed Zelensky that America was now about conservative anti-wokester Abrahamic values and demanded that Zelensky start getting serious getting rid of the Wokesters in Donbass with these new long-range missiles. Because of Sleepy Joe and Comrade Kamala being weak on Freedom Values, Zelensky didn’t want to do this, but he was forced to accept a ceasefire with Putin. During this time of peace, Trump and Putin have agreed to continue targeting the Hamas-Left hiding in Kursk and Belgorod, Russia with bombing runs using NATO-provided aircraft.

This ensures that peace and patriotism levels can be maintained.

Trump and Putin will call each other next week to talk about optimizing the peace to levels of never before seen peacefulness. Here:

[Trump] also said that his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 13 lasted 3-4 hours and was positive. He did not disclose details, but noted that he was optimistic about the agreements on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "It was a decision-based discussion. That's how I would describe it," he said. In addition, the special envoy discussed the results of the talks with Donald Trump. According to him, the US president expects a ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks."

My insiders within the Freedom Alliance underGround have authorized me to share with you the following TOP PATRIOT level disclosure.

Here are the key points:

The COMMANDER “Zombie” tunnel operation in Kursk was undertaken to free Tom Hanks’ adrenechrome prisoners

Trump called up Zelensky and ordered him to retreat so that Putin could cut off the adrenechrome supply being pumped through the pipes to Hillary Clinton, who is in a secret facility in Germany, hooked up to a machine that injects her with nonstop intravenous suffering to keep her alive

George Soros has been arrested and is in a re-education facility forced to listen to Dugin’s lectures on repeat 24/7 to detransition him from globalism. This information is being suppressed to keep the Globalists feeling over-confident and sending their globalist status reports to Soros, which are just being read by Dugin now and disclosed via his Twitter via cryptic tweets that can only be unlocked after applying a gematria cypher to the data. If you send me 100 dollars and PROOF of your patriotism, I will provide you with the code. I would also accept tasteful ANTI-GLOBALIST themed nudes as payment.

Trump has pivoted towards starving out the Wokesters in Palestine and bombing the Wokesters in Yemen this week. The globalists never saw that one coming!

…

There hasn’t been anything to report on the peace front.

But soon it will be an act of defiance to continue noticing that a war is still going on. Mark my words, they will simply start denying the war in both pro-Trump and pro-Putin aligned media. It takes away from the media narrative that they are trying to craft.

Also, yes, I’ve been dragging my feet about writing an article on the migrant situation in Russia. Russians are being arrested, hundreds of thousands of hostile swarthies are being let in, and no one knows how it will all end. I really really really hate writing articles about the migrants though because the whole topic just makes me sick to my stomach and I always veer dangerously close to posting illegal opinions on what should be done to address the situation. I do think it is worth writing that article though if I just coldly and clinically present the information as a kind of reference sheet that my readers can send to Z-believers to shock their system.

I would need a firm promise from my readers to share that article though.

Or have you all been blocked by friends and acquaintances for sharing my articles with them already? What is the state of plan-trusting in your necks of the woods? Let me know in the comments section below. For what it is worth, I’ve had a lot of Z-people sign up to read my blog (for free) over the last month, and they don’t seem to be happy with what they’re reading. But they are reading it, so that’s progress, I think.