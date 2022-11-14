Let’s go back in time and remember what was happening and being discussed not so many months ago.

Remember: the cope for the failure of the Kiev campaign was, for the longest time, that it was a strategic feint to throw off Kiev’s forces in the Donbass. Not only was this revealed to not be the primary aim of the Kiev campaign after some time, but the cope justification for the ‘feint” made no sense either. Fighting and shelling continued in Donbass all the while that the feint was going on. So, even on that score, the Kiev campaign had to be considered a failure.

To their credit, Russians in Russia sobered up to the reality far faster than the sambo doll 5D bloggers shucking and jiving for Western amusement over on our side of the internet. No one took the “Kiev feint” story seriously for several months already before the dunces finally wisened up and stopped shilling the theory to their Western audiences.

But that’s all old news.

Me, I have been waiting for the other shoe to fall on the Kiev campaign story for awhile now. Now that the 5D chess checkmate feint narrative has fallen flat on its face, shouldn’t the next logical question be: who f*&cked up the Kiev campaign? What was the objective? Why did the Russians show up on the outskirts of the capital, lightly-armed, proceed to mill around for days and then retreat?

Unlike many other bloggers, I have advanced a conspiracy thesis several times about what went down. But, before I repeat myself again, I’d like to pose the question back to the know-it-alls and the always-wrongs: what is your explanation? Now that the feint story has gone up in smoke, we are all still waiting for an explanation. So, what gives? Where’s our analysis and inside scoop?

While I’m waiting for an explanation, I certainly won’t be holding my breath. It might take awhile.

In the meantime, allow me, since I’m on a streak of good predictions, provide an explanation of what I believe went down. Let’s start by asking another question: who was in charge of planning the Kiev campaign and the initial invasion? Because, if we learn the answer to that question, we also answer the question of who cocked it up so colossally.

Was it the military? Think about it yourself for a moment: would the military of all institutions artificially limit itself to such a small number of men? That doesn’t sound like the behavior of any military that I’ve ever heard of. It sounds like a decision that would be made by someone else, no? So let’s continue down the list. Was it the MFA? Well, judging by Lavrov’s comments before the SMO and reaction after, it’s quite clear that he had absolutely no idea that it was occurring. Also, the diplomatic corps isn’t usually tasked with planning invasions. Down the list we go.