Tsiganov from Katyusha brought us the following report about the recent Iranian attack on Chinese facilities in the Middle East.

Here:

With friends such as these ...: why Iran attacked its “Chinese allies” For the pink ponies arriving in the country, that is our official “experts” [idiomatic, he means ZAnon] and a number of patriots, something terrible and simply unthinkable for Russia has happened – yesterday, Iran launched a massive attack on a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait. As a result, one worker, a Nepalese citizen working for a local subcontractor of the Chinese company, was killed, and significant property damage was caused. The entire “Global South confrontation scheme,” the “China-Russia-Iran axis,” and so on, that had existed in the minds of these experts, has crumbled. China is outraged; Iran has effectively sent China packing for one simple reason: Beijing wanted to do the same to Iran as it did to Russia – that is, make billions by killing their children. “Major Chinese companies are currently exploiting this situation to their advantage. Some say from morning until night that they can’t engage in conflict with the entire world. But for some reason, their ‘entire world’ is limited to the US and Europe. Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership and military have already clearly explained to the Chinese side what approach they consider correct. This isn’t the first such incident. Yemenis previously attacked a Chinese vessel, which they believed was attempting to circumvent the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia imposed by the Ansar Allah movement,” Iranian journalist Khayal Mu’azzin wrote in his “diary” (https://t.me/khayalpressa313/26317). Unfortunately, this is a case where we will once again be envious, because China will now be forced to reconsider its policy in the Middle East, and even if it breaks some contracts with Iran, its enemies will lose more. Why be envious? Because since 2023, Ukraine’s entire defense, all terrorist attacks in the Borderland carried out using FPV drones, all those killed in cars and buses—all of this has happened with the direct participation of China, whose culpability is no less than that of the United States.

I remember when ZAnon was still pretending that China would become the military factory of Russia and Iran. That NATO would be humiliated because they had foolishly sent their factories abroad to China, which they didn’t know was a Communist country and an enemy of the West and ally to Iran and Russia.

Of course, this whole “Resistance China” narrative can be nipped right in the bud by explaining the history of how the current post-Mao Chinese government came to be — with lots of Judeo-American help to combat the USSR and to become a militarized battering ram into Moscow-controlled Central Asia in particular.

But a better question to ask, that anyone with any common sense ought to be asking themselves is: why would the Western elite send all of its machines and technology to China if China was an enemy of the Western elite and their plans?

Like, we are supposed to believe that Washington made a mistake and didn’t realize that China was their avowed geopolitical enemy. And this strains all credulity. It is almost as absurd as believing that Putin was secretly a patriot who tricked Yeltsin and Clinton into gaining the Russian presidency. The people who believe and promote this are either morons or think that their audiences are morons, and both assumptions are probably true at the same time.

It is quite obvious that Washington and Beijing are close partners because the level of technological and machine transfer to China from America is only comparable to how the United States built the USSR up in the wake of the revolution with American diesel engines, predominantly. But the story of Washington’s close alliance with China puts to shame the huge efforts that were expended to create the USSR because the transfer has been so much larger and done at such a cost to America itself.

If we just ignore the propagandists like Tucker Carlson or Sachs and Mearsheimer and Luttwak who are fear-mongering about China and demanding a “pivot” to fight them instead of Putin, we see that China is actually quite the pliant and obedient servant of Washington. Throughout all these recent wars, China has indeed served as a war factory. Only, they’ve been mostly providing Washington’s allies with cheap munitions, not the so-called Resistance.

We continue:

Currently, Chinese companies control 70-80% of the global drone production. While the global drone market is expected to reach $44.6 billion in 2026, just one incident highlights Ukraine’s importance in China’s leadership: in July, the European Union officially authorized Ukraine to spend almost 10% of its wartime funding—€5.9 billion out of €60 billion—on drone spare parts from China. To be clear, this isn’t all purchases, only EU funding, and only officially. In reality, the amount is three times greater, or approximately 50% of all UAV exports from China. And all of these are being fired at our soldiers, residents of Belgorod, Shebekino, Horlivka, the Zaporizhia and Bryansk regions, and Crimea. Calling people who develop their R&D and make money off the deaths of our people friends, allies, or even partners is simply unthinkable. They’re hucksters and profiteers, without principles or conscience. Just like the Turks. And relationships with them should be built on this basis, forgetting the words “ally” and “friend.” A friend wouldn’t sell a knife to a thug who’ll slaughter your family. And that’s exactly what China does. In fact, the Iranians have clearly stated this and demonstrated that they don’t trade their children’s lives—sell a drone to the Arabs, and get an office or a tanker. The funniest thing about this story for China itself is that they’re next on the list. If the West “bends” Russia and Iran, they’ll have only one enemy left that can become a competitor and prevent the establishment of a “new world order”—China. And no matter what pictures of robots it draws, it won’t be able to resist. They seem to understand this, but once again, their wallets are more precious.

So, he is referencing a recent report by a Russia-Iranian channel that basically takes the view that Tehran works for Washington, but that the military is fighting the good fight to free Iran regardless. Here is that China condemnation:

❌🇮🇷🇨🇳During the strike that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out on the Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, the destruction of two drone depots, as well as a fuel depot for helicopters and aircraft, was announced. 🚫Some ask: did Iran strike a facility linked to China? ❌Yes, it did. 🚫This refers to Iran’s missile and drone strike on July 30, 2026, against a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait. The strike killed one worker, a Nepalese citizen working for a local subcontractor of the Chinese company, and caused significant material damage. 🚫The reason for these actions, in my opinion, is quite obvious. Chinese companies supply weapons to Arab states. 🚫Until recently, the United States practically prevented other countries from purchasing weapons from China or Russia, using a variety of pretexts. Just recall the situation with Turkey and the S-400 systems. 🚫Why are Arab states now allowed to purchase Chinese weapons? 🚫I believe the reason is the poor performance of our politicians. We should have concluded more comprehensive strategic agreements with China and Russia much earlier so that these weapons would go to Iran, not Arab countries. 🚫Major Chinese companies are now exploiting this situation to their advantage. 🚫Some people talk all day long about not engaging in conflict with the entire world. But for some reason, their “entire world” is limited to the United States and Europe. 🚫Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership and military have already clearly explained to the Chinese side what approach they consider correct. 🚫This is not the first such case. Earlier, Yemenis also attacked a Chinese vessel, which they believed was attempting to circumvent the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia imposed by the Ansar Allah movement.

In general, the new government in Tehran is doing better than the one that came before. I was EXTREMELY skeptical about the rocket showers that Tehran would lob to prove how “serious” they were. Far from being a “loon” for thinking that this, I just had my claims proven by the fact that this new government, which is weaker and therefore can’t restrain the military as well, is actually doing a better job of firing at enemy targets. Even with 90% of their stores and capabilities eliminated by Israel and America in the first rounds, with the help of the perfidious comprador government in Tehran.

But the attacks from before the death of hundreds of previous Iranian elites and now is night and day, even with the intense handicaps of having been bombed for a year now.

If the people around Putin or Xi were killed off all at once too, we’d see an overnight improvement in resistance from Russia and China too.