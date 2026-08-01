The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
4h

Great post. I guess that CCP now means Chabad's Center Party. One of lies often repeated is that "China helps Iran with precision targeting via satellite". Iran doesn't need that:

https://ana.ir/en/news/10541/iranian-researchers-develop-indigenous-software-for-precise-satellite-positioning

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
4h

Turks are biggest problem for Russia end regional Greece Balkan you see in Balkan actions of Turks en osmanizme , end the Serbia judeo elite to close with zionist.

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