It feels like 90% of the news coverage that I provide on the blog is just me expressing EXTREME skepticism about the possibility of an end to the fighting in Ukraine/Russia. Is today going to be any different? Read on to find out!

Here is the latest:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "personally" in Istanbul on Thursday for talks over ending the war. His post on X came shortly after Donald Trump demanded Ukraine agree to Putin's offer of direct talks between the two countries in Turkey. "There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally," Zelensky wrote.

Alright, that’s kind of a big deal.

Let’s examine what really happened to get us to this point though. First, Zelensky was categorically against any talks with Putin and made a big deal of calling Putin a neo-Nazi Fascist Imperialist or whatever, repeatedly, in all of his appearance in the media. And one does not negotiate with evil of such a caliber, so it is obvious why he was so harsh on Putin — he didn’t want the war to end. For Zelensky, an end to the war means a serious threat to his grip on power. If he lose power, he loses the ability to bribe key people to keep them on his side. Once that happens, he will have to flee for Israel, or maybe even Moscow, eventually.

Yes, funnier things have happened.

Now, this was the fundamental impasse for many years. What happened most recently was that Putin made another big concession, offering to have talks with absolutely no pre-conditions. That means that everything is now on the table. It was this concession (or an even bigger one behind the scenes) that brought Zelensky to the table, finally.

He had earlier said his country was open to talks with Russia but only after a ceasefire was in place. Western powers called for a 30-day pause in fighting to begin on Monday after European leaders spearheading the so-called "coalition of the willing" met in Kyiv on Saturday. Putin's offer of direct talks followed that intervention. On Sunday Trump then posted on social media that Ukraine should agree to this "immediately" and it would provide clarity on whether there was a way to end the war. "At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly" he said, adding: "Have the meeting, now!" In his post on X, Zelensky said he hoped Russia would agree to the ceasefire before the talks. "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy," he said. In a late-night address on Saturday, Putin invited Ukraine to take part in "serious negotiations" over the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Putin said he could "not rule out" the possibility that the talks could result in Russia and Ukraine agreeing "a new truce" - but did not address the calls for a 30-day ceasefire directly.

Putin has already tried to unilaterally implement a ceasefire on two very recent occasions — May 9th and Easter before that. Both fell through. I’m not even sure that Russian units obeyed the orders to cease firing on May 9th — I think they just ignored Putin’s posturing and kept fighting as usual this time around.

The Russian leader said: "This would be the first step towards a long-term, lasting peace, rather than a prologue to more armed hostilities after the Ukrainian armed forces get new armaments and personnel, after feverish trench-digging and the establishment of new command posts."

Well, look, the war is not coming to an end, ceasefire or not.

The killing will continue, of that you should have no doubt.

Why would it end?

Again: maybe some key people will be shuffled, like Zelensky himself even (although that seems more and more less likely), but why would NATO stop when they’ve already sunk so much investment into the war and are starting to see very promising results 3+ years in?

Related to this, there’s a video of a meeting of NATO country heads in which they (Macron, Merz, Starmer) appear to be getting ready to do cocaine ahead of some tough negotiations with Putin.

This is very bad news for Putin, folks.

Cocaine is not the kind of drug you take ahead of peace negotiations. Cocaine is for corporate gangstas getting ready to force through a ruthless deal or a business takeover. We should consider ourselves lucky that it was probably just cocaine though. Because if it was meth then it would mean full on IMMINENT invasion of Russia, like RIGHT NOW GO GO GO!!!

This has happened before.

See, the German army was all hopped up on meth when they invaded the USSR — which is why they were so powerful. Before the war, the German people were half-hungry and suffering from low thyroidism following the harsh conditions of WWI and then the Weimar period. They had no bio-energy in their tanks to do much of anything. But then mass-produced high quality meth came on the scene and changed everything. Pervitin got them all pumped up and high energy again, which is why they elected Hitler, who matched their newfound upbeat vibe. Then, within less than a decade, they had the factories up and running, and a brand new army to boot.

All because of the power of meth, folks. No other explanation makes any sense.

Meth = Faustian spirit.

It is also why the Canadian government shut down those truckers, actually.

See, all truckers use copious amounts of meth to make them super-transporters who don’t need rest and who no longer feel remorse for all the animals (and the occasional human) that they grind to paste under their tires. The Canadian government understood that it stood no chance against these meth’d up super-soldiers who no longer needed to sleep, eat, or insulate themselves against the cold. These meth-fiend freedom fighters were blaring their horns nonstop at the Parliament building at noise levels that would have reduced the average person to blubbering insanity.

Fun fact: they tragically ran out of meth right before they were about to ram down the government buildings and attain their freedom. Much like how Hitler’s super-soldiers at Stalingrad also ran out of meth and as a result, couldn’t break out of their encirclement. Had someone air-dropped them fresh supplies of meth, the Canadian government would have been annihilated within a few more days. This is just simple science here, folks.

Also: the Canadian government is full of pussy cannabis smokers who fear methamphetamine super-soldiers. And, actually, all partisan politics can essentially be boiled down to the drug that are used by its adherents.

Left-liberals? Estrogenic weed and seratonin-dumping “Molly” type drugs that fry their brains and cause intestinal rot. Because they hate themselves, probably. No one who with a positive self-image takes these “party” drugs, let me tell you.

Right-liberals (classic conservatives)? Cocaine, mostly. Some may even do it in crack form, but not in polite company — that’s a faux pas. Cocaine appears to still be the aristocratic drug of choice among well-to-dos. Chaotic neutral on the morality compass scale maybe.

See, you have to be absolutely SURE that you can trust your dealer to get you the real stuff, because a tiny flake of fentanyl is enough to kill a rhino and you’d have no idea whether your cocaine has been spiked or not. I’d NEVER do cocaine myself, personally. Africans come up to me in the streets as soon as the sun sets to offer to sell me some. Their white teeth gleam in their tar-black faces, like the Cheshire cat, as they start to circle around the tourists still out and about in the downtown. But you’d have to literally be insane to take them up on that offer. Only elites can allow itself to do cocaine in this day and age because of how easily compromised and dangerous it is to do.

Every day there’s a story of some teen dropping dead at prom from sniffing some white powder. It’s all calculated, I’m sure, statistically, by the intelligence agencies. To increase the depopulation rate, you just increase the amount of poison released into the general population by a few percentage points and watch the cascading effects of teens dropping dead. If you can kill off a teenage girl, you also eliminate her potential future offspring. Luckily, women are very attracted to drug dealers, so they are quite easy to poison.

In other words: a politician that does cocaine can be killed off by the intelligence goons with any given sniff. If I see or hear of politicians doing cocaine, I know that they’ve got a CIA dealer. Everyone I’ve ever met in America that was on the political center-right loved their cocaine. That meant that they were all spook assets. My logic is iron-clad — try to prove me wrong if you can.

Related to this, I used to be optimistic about Trump almost a decade ago when it was revealed that he kept a desk drawer full of Sudafed (amphetamines) at his office.

This would have placed Trump squarely in the “Aryan super-soldier” faction of politics. Right next to Hunter Biden, of course:

Yes, meth is the drug of the super-soldier and I only trust meth-using politicians, not weed-smokers or cocaine-sniffers.

I’ve seen videos of Russian marines blasting UAF APCs to shreds while hooting and hollering, absolutely meth’d up out of their minds. In fact, before I had confirmation that the North Koreans had committed troops to Kursk, I attributed the defense of Kursk against the UAF advance to the power of Russian marines on meth holding the key roads against truly insane odds. If we had enough state-provided meth for our soldiers, we’d have taken Brussels by now, is all I’m saying.

You know, the Kremlin was actually afraid of the Faustian power of meth, which is why it refused to issue it to its soldiers, giving USSR troops bullshit weight loss drugs instead. This is how you know that Communism was left-coded — no meth allowed. Soviet troops would have to steal the meth off captured Germans — which could get them in trouble with the commissars prowling behind the frontlines looking for Russian soldiers to drag off to their torture dungeons.

OT: My great-grandfather was arrested by a Soviet spook for peeing on a rag and wrapping it around a machine gun barrel to cool it down during the war. His cossack buddies rallied and forced the government goon to let him go. I think they killed him too, actually, but I never got the full story out of my grandfather. I wanted to include more such stories in my book chronicling my great-grandpa’s exploits, but, well, those sort of details are still hushed away in the FSU. I can never get a straight answer out of the old folks when I start asking questions about these sorts of things. I think the story about peeing on the barrel might be fake because I’m sure I’ve heard about it before somewhere in popular culture. Why then attribute it to my passed great-grandfather, and in the context of a strange arrest encounter with a Bolshevik secret police goon?

I guess I’ll never know …

…

Me, I don’t take drugs.

Unlike Macron or the truckers or Biden or the SS, I simply don’t have any outlet for them. What would I even do if I took a lot of meth or cocaine? Read faster? Typer faster? No thanks. There’s also the adderall-to-shemale pipeline that is worth considering in future analyses. I mean, why does adderall use lead to gender reassignment surgeries or, at the very least, sex with shemales as the addiction worsens?

Don’t scoff — I’ve seen it happen with people I know.

Stay away from that stuff!

I do like magic mushrooms though.

They’re the only drug I’ve ever done, and I can only do them when I’m in a relaxed country setting. Think about what that says about me and my personality. Mushrooms are like the opposite of the “productive” or “right-wing” category of drugs because you literally can’t do anything while on them except explore the subtle parts of our meta-reality. I’m clearly not an Aryan super-soldier like Trump or Hunter Biden. And I’m not cut out to be a corporate businessman making deals with my competitors over intense negotiations like Macron or Starmer.

Mushrooms are for hippies and pagans, man.

Thus, if we had photo proof of Macron and Starmer sipping on mushroom tea ahead of some big NATO-Kremlin talks, I’d be very hopeful and optimistic. Magic things happen on magic mushrooms, let me tell you. I wouldn’t start a war on them, that much is for sure, and I don’t think anyone else would either. What does it say about our politicians that we always end up catching them with cocaine or gay-coded drugs like nitrates and molly instead of mushrooms? With that bag of cocaine in play, we already know that these guys are totally under control of the spooks, and that they’re going to play hardball with Putin, which means that things might get dicey in the coming days.

So, hold on to your butts.

This war is probably only going to escalate, ceasefire or not. Actually, if they get their ceasefire, it will just mean that NATO will have an easier time resupplying the UAF ahead of another big push into Crimea and Russia. This is not a strange, esoteric take on my part. They admit to it themselves:

Why would a patriotic, serious, president agree to a ceasefire if his enemies are literally admitting publicly that they’d use it to rearm their proxy soldiers?

It all begs the question: what kind of gay drugs is Putin on???

We can rule out meth because Putin is NOT an Aryan super-soldier. We can also rule out mushrooms because he’s a Christian and they consider them to be pagan and Satanic. Cocaine? Unlikely, because he’s absolutely terrible at making deals with his esteemed Western partners. No, he’s taking something that makes him incredibly stupid and cowardly and slow.

Benadryl, perhaps? Ambien?

Oh, and Kadyrov, the biggest drug dealer in Russia, announced that he wanted to step down a few days ago. Here:

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, reportedly securing support from the central government amid growing speculation about the future of his nearly two-decade rule. (…) Kadyrov said earlier this week that he had asked the Kremlin leader to relieve him of his post. The 48-year-old later revised his statement, emphasizing that he would continue serving Putin as a “team player.” Some experts speculate that Kadyrov’s remarks about stepping down, which he has made several times over the years, are likely part of a strategy to secure financial or other guarantees from Moscow, rather than a genuine desire to retire. The speculation follows unconfirmed reports of Kadyrov’s deteriorating health and growing tensions with Putin over “unauthorized” talks with Middle Eastern officials about security guarantees should he step down.

People thought that Kadyrov would drop dead for most of 2023 and 2024, because of how sick and swollen he looked. Kadyrov also refused the services of all doctors in Moscow, citing safety concerns. He flew in Arab doctors instead, to take a look at his kidneys.

What’s that all about?

I wish I knew, folks. I wish I knew. Maybe Putin can get a new meth dealer and straighten out this mess of a situation on the battlefield.

But I’m not holding my breath.