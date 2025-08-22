Since I’m getting a lot of eyeballs on these quick articles explaining the ceasefire negotiations, we may as well keep speculating and rumor-mongering while the gossip is in demand.

(…) In the most detailed Russian-based reporting to date on Putin's offer at the summit, Reuters was able to outline the contours of what the Kremlin would like to see in a possible peace deal to end a war that has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people. In essence, the Russian sources said, Putin has compromised on territorial demands he laid out in June 2024, which required Kyiv to cede the entirety of the four provinces Moscow claims as part of Russia: Dontesk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine - which make up the Donbas - plus Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Kyiv rejected those terms as tantamount to surrender. In his new proposal, the Russian president has stuck to his demand that Ukraine completely withdraw from the parts of the Donbas it still controls, according to the three sources. In return, though, Moscow would halt the current front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, they added. Russia controls about 88% of the Donbas and 73% of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to U.S. estimates and open-source data. Moscow is also willing to hand over the small parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine it controls as part of a possible deal, the sources said.

Seems to me that this swap is going on right now right before our eyes with the recent Russian advances out from Donetsk. As for Putin offering to “give up” parts of Zaporozhiya or Kherson, well, I believe that this refers to the areas that they’ve already lost to the UAF. Formally though, and according to the Russian Constitution, these lost territories are still part of Russia and CANNOT be surrendered or swapped. But, well, laws are just suggestions to people with power.

Trump has also come out saying that future UAF attacks on Russia are regrettable, but inevitable.

This is part of the upcoming “Swap Offensive” that will target the NE region, just like the previous attacks have done. Crimea will come later, with NATO countries’ help, if I had to guess.

Putin is sticking, too, to his previous demands that Ukraine give up its NATO ambitions and for a legally binding pledge from the U.S.-led military alliance that it will not expand further eastwards, as well as for limits on the Ukrainian army and an agreement that no Western troops will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, the sources said.

Putin was literally floating the possibility of creating a DMZ running through the length of Ukraine along the battle lines of more than a year ago. They haven’t changed much since and Russia’s position has only gotten weaker in the wake of several actual NATO-commanded invasions using UAF across 1991 Russian Federation borders. Oh and that massive strike on their nuclear bombers, and the huge escalation in drone strikes across Russia also proved that Putin’s threats can safely be ignored.

He will NEVER retaliate against Kiev or NATO:

And these hypothotical ceasefire DMZs will have to be run by someone, by peacekeeping forces.

Seems to me that it is only a matter of time until we have Putin’s good friend and ally, Trump and the Pentagon, offer to “peace-keep” these DMZs.

The EUropeans are deploying to the hinterlands of Ukraine though and that’s pretty much locked in at this point, however much Putin wants to deny it. I mean we even had German reports from 2024 where they were planning to have operations up and running in Ukraine by the end of 2025 (see the above essay^). Their entire defense industry and military preparations indicate that they’re preparing for another war with Russia and might be ready two years (or less) from now. Putin is giving them all the time they need to rearm, remobilize and prepare for a swift victory against Russia.

Putin is the perfect foil for NATO.

Yet the two sides remain far apart, more than three years after Putin ordered thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in a full-scale invasion that followed the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and prolonged fighting in the country's east between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops. Ukraine's foreign ministry had no immediate comment on the proposals. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly dismissed the idea of withdrawing from internationally recognised Ukrainian land as part of a deal, and has said the industrial Donbas region serves as a fortress holding back Russian advances deeper into Ukraine.

And yet, he is essentially in the process of handing over townlets around Donetsk and has been doing so slowly for the last year. His best troops, in contrast, have been thrown across the 1991 Russian Federation borders several times. That means that he’s lying almost as much as Putin is about what is really going on here.

"If we're talking about simply withdrawing from the east, we cannot do that," he told reporters in comments released by Kyiv on Thursday. "It is a matter of our country's survival, involving the strongest defensive lines."

It is a matter of his own political survival, yes.

Kiev has repeatedly offered to hand over Donbass to Moscow, but Putin rejected the offers several times. It is hard to believe that Putin didn’t know that a bloodbath would ensue.

Also: it is hard not to notice that for eight years he did nothing but arrest Russian patriots and nationalists who warned about the one-sided killings and the shellings occurring in Donbass while the Kremlin media suppressed all such stories. It seems, more and more, that Putin wanted to get as many Slavs killed as possible in a pointless war that he would make sure that Russia eventually lost.

I mean, his fingerprints are all over this whole disaster, from top to bottom.

From ignoring the looming maidan in Kiev, to helping the US State Department kick out Yanukovich, to recognizing the new government, to refusing to take Donbass off Poroshenko’s hands, to killing off all of the pro-Russian militia commanders, to halting the rebellion and ceding Donbass land to Kiev, to signing Minsk I and Minsk II, to launching the disastrous SMO, to ending the SMO after signing Istanbul I, to refusing to mobilize and fight a serious war with Kiev, to these treacherous backroom negotiations ongoing now.

I mean, he even helped Washington get their man Zelensky elected in Ukraine as a gesture of good will, doubtless.

Or maybe he really is just completely brainless and silly.

Perfidy or stupidity?

The eternal debate …

Joining NATO, meanwhile, is a strategic objective enshrined in the country's constitution and one which Kyiv sees as its most reliable security guarantee. Zelenskiy said it was not up to Russia to decide on the alliance's membership. The White House and NATO didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the Russian proposals. Political scientist Samuel Charap, chair in Russia and Eurasia Policy at RAND, a U.S.-based global policy think-tank, said any requirement for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas remained a non-starter for Kyiv, both politically and strategically. "Openness to 'peace' on terms categorically unacceptable to the other side could be more of a performance for Trump than a sign of a true willingness to compromise," he added. "The only way to test that proposition is to begin a serious process at the working level to hash out those details." Russian forces currently control a fifth of Ukraine, an area about the size of the American state of Ohio, according to U.S. estimates and open-source maps.

Depicted below: The Empire of Ohio.

The three sources close to the Kremlin said the summit in the Alaskan city of Anchorage had ushered in the best chance for peace since the war began because there had been specific discussions about Russia's terms and Putin had shown a willingness to give ground. "Putin is ready for peace - for compromise. That is the message that was conveyed to Trump," one of the people said. The sources cautioned that it was unclear to Moscow whether Ukraine would be prepared to cede the remains of the Donbas, and that if it did not then the war would continue. Also unclear was whether or not the United States would give any recognition to Russian-held Ukrainian territory, they added.

It begs the question: what were they even talking about over the weekend if they didn’t make any decisions about what most people would consider to be the most pressing part of this whole conflict.

My Stalkers, in contrast, understand that these talks were about sharing loot and parcelling out turf between the intelligence agencies and that 19th century Great Power territorial disputes have nothing to do with this Not-War in Donbass.

A fourth source said that though economic issues were secondary for Putin, he understood the economic vulnerability of Russia and the scale of the effort needed to go far further into Ukraine. Trump has said he wants to end the "bloodbath" of the war and be remembered as a "peacemaker president". He said on Monday he had begun arranging, opens new tab a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit with the U.S. president. "I believe Vladimir Putin wants to see it ended," Trump said beside Zelenskiy in the Oval office. "I feel confident we are going to get it solved." Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Putin was prepared to meet Zelenskiy but that all issues had to be worked through first and there was a question about Zelenskiy's authority to sign a peace deal. Putin has repeatedly raised doubts about Zelenskiy's legitimacy as his term in office was due to expire in May 2024 but the war means no new presidential election has yet been held. Kyiv says Zelenskiy remains the legitimate president. The leaders of Britain, France and Germany have said they are sceptical that Putin wants to end the war. SECURITY GUARANTEES FOR UKRAINE Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was instrumental in paving the way for the summit, and the latest drive for peace, according to two of the Russian sources. Witkoff met Putin in the Kremlin on August 6 with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. At the meeting, Putin conveyed clearly to Witkoff that he was ready to compromise and set out the contours of what he could accept for peace, according to two Russian sources. If Russia and Ukraine could reach an agreement, then there are various options for a formal deal - including a possible three-way Russia-Ukraine-U.S. deal that is recognised by the U.N. Security Council, one of the sources said. Another option is to go back to the failed 2022 Istanbul agreements, where Russia and Ukraine discussed Ukraine's permanent neutrality in return for security guarantees from the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, the sources added. "There are two choices: war or peace, and if there is no peace, then there is more war," one of the people said.

Istanbul II is a Putin pipe dream.

He wanted Kiev to agree to keep NATO out of Ukraine for a few decades longer in exchange for Kiev re-establishing control of Donbass. Like, that was what Putin got Zelensky to agree to. But then Boris Johnson explained to Zelensky that Putin had just blundered into a perfect trap. Kiev tore up Istanbul I and decided to fight for better terms.

The idea that Putin would ever get Istanbul I back, after losing about half of the territory that he had initially claimed with the SMO and after the UAF has been reorganized and rearmed into one of the world’s top military fighting forces is a laugh.

My coverage of these negotiations is far superior to what anyone else is putting out there. I predicted the following:

no actual end to the fighting any time soon (saying that since end of fall of ‘22)

secret dealings about sanctions and focus on “air truce”

territory swaps

NATO deployment to Ukraine

And I’ve made a lot of other right calls.

Read some of my older stuff — it holds up very well.

Most of my predictions were already made and locked in by 2023 and I’ve just been reaffirming them and bolstering them with new news and new evidence as it comes to light. If anything, I predict an escalation in fighting, not a de-escalation. Sure, there might be a “truce” if Trump and his team can swing it, but only in the context of trying to get Zelensky out of office. I don’t think Trump and his team are competent enough though, and I think that Zelensky is more powerful and better-connected and valued than Trump, frankly. Trump and his team have been trying to replace Zelensky since Day 1 of assuming office.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Moscow and Washington’s top diplomats sat around the table to discuss a “peace” plan for Ukraine, without Ukraine at the table. The key figures in these talks were Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State; Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump; and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East. Representing Russia were Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin’s chief foreign policy advisor; and Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. The 4.5-hour discussion did not seem to produce any concrete results. The primary topics included the restoration of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington, the formation of a high-level negotiation team to advance peace talks, economic and geopolitical cooperation, and security guarantees and territorial considerations. Yet, out of everything discussed, one topic stood out: elections in Ukraine. Soon after the meeting ended, talk of Ukrainian elections began circulating. Donald Trump claimed that President Zelensky’s popularity had plummeted to 4% and suggested that Ukraine must hold elections as part of a peace deal. The sudden emergence of the elections narrative after the talks is no coincidence. If Zelensky refuses the proposed peace deal, Washington and Moscow may try to push him out of the discussion altogether, declaring him ineligible to negotiate, and instead install a leader more willing to accept a settlement on their terms. Something big might be unfolding. As of May 2024, Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended. However, due to martial law imposed because of the war, Ukraine’s constitution does not allow elections, which makes sense. With part of the population on the front lines, many in exile, and the majority living in fear, holding elections under these conditions would be highly destabilizing. But that might be the whole point. If Zelensky rejects the US-Russia peace deal, Washington and Moscow could use this situation to declare him an illegitimate leader who no longer represents Ukraine. The decision to exclude Ukrainian officials from the first serious talks since the invasion was not an accident. It was a signal. If Kyiv refuses to accept the deal, this is how it will look: Washington and Moscow deciding Ukraine’s future without Ukraine at the table. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the US president placed the blame for the war on Ukraine, arguing that President Volodymyr Zelensky could have prevented the conflict by conceding parts of Ukrainian territory to Russia. “I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well. But today I heard, ‘Oh we weren’t invited.’ Well you’ve been there for three years, you should have ended it three years (ago). You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” he said. Let’s say Zelensky rejects the Trump-Putin peace deal. What happens next? The likely next step: push for elections. Moscow and Washington could argue that Ukraine needs a ‘democratically elected’ leader to sign a peace deal. Moscow would likely agree to a ceasefire not for peace, but to justify holding elections.

If Zelensky were to be replaced though, it would almost certainly be by his chief of staff, Andrei Yermak.

Yes, his ancestors were space lizards too.

However, even by my oracle and seer-like predictive standards, it is still way too early to speculate about any of that. I would just encourage you to pay attention to who in Ukraine is calling for a ceasefire now. These people are giving themselves away as being anti-Zelensky and are signaling that they’d be willing to go along with a Trump coup against him to replace him with someone else. I share this speculation with you not because I think it is all about to go down this weekend, but just to share with you what the kind of people who read The Keef Post are gossiping about amongst themselves.

So, chances are good that all of this scheming between Trump and Putin comes to naught and the next UAF counter-offensive goes off as scheduled, this time armed with even more NATO weaponry, and with the added bonus of operating under an “air truce”, which allows their mobile units to punch through Russian defenses with impunity.

Seeing as how the original SMO goal was regime change it makes sense that Putin sees getting rid of Zelensky as "fulfilling the objectives of the SMO" and all other considerations like territory, NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine etc are secondary to that. If someone "acceptable" to Moscow replaces Zelensky than Putin can happily make tons of concessions to "his" man in Kiev. Such a turn of affairs of course would require not just replacing Zelensky personally but purging much of the Ukrainian deepstate and its orbiters and the optics associated with that will be spun by Zanon/Moscow as a huge victory. As for the no fly zones and NATO troops on the ground well that's no big deal at all, Moscows guys in Kiev will make sure the situation doesn't get to out of hand. In all likelihood Putin is perfectly aware that his life is on the line here and he will actually seek some kind of substantial agreements with NATO which limit how many troops they can have in Ukraine and he will likely insist on being able to inspect and keep tabs on what the AFU is up to because I still don't think Putin is as stupid as he pretends to be. He has accurately described the Wests duplicitous nature too many times by now and I think he knows very powerful people in Tel Aviv, Washington, New York, Brussels, London etc want him to be the next Ghaddaffi. In that context Putins actual diplomacy isn't so much about Russias National Interest as they are about keeping himself and his friends with out Israeli passports alive. So Putin isn't pursuing Russias overall interest and restoring Russia to greatness on the international stage and securing her historic frontiers, he is protecting himself personally and his friends who Zogwest would like to hang. But there is only so much Putin can do, as long as the "Russian" elite have their family and treasure in the West no escalation capable of defeating the West in Ukraine is possible. Bringing the oligarchies loot and families back to Russia would be just as fatal for Putin as would escalation, so Putin is totally cornered in a situation where he can't escalate even if he wants to and he can't outright surrender either without getting some ink on paper from Zogwest that buys him a little more time in exchange for surrendering Ukraine long term. In other words Putin is trying to kick the can down the road as far as possible.

Stop gawking at me when I say that these ceasefire talks are a scheme cooked up by Trump and Putin to try and get Zelensky out. Both men hate him for a long laundry list of reasons. Yes, the war will continue, because Putin is a puppet of the CIA and the goal is to maximize the number of dead Slavs. But Zelensky isn’t sharing the loot from the war and he’s offended everyone with his chutpah. So that means there is common ground to work together on. That’s what all this high school type scheming has been about this whole time.

In a nutshell, that’s all that’s going on.

Mark my words and take screenshots of what I wrote. I stand by my predictions and my analyses and if I’m wrong, I’ll admit it. I was wrong here and there over the years, like about how I thought a second mobilization was in the works by winter of year one. And it took me a while to figure out what these “negotiations” were actually about. But my predictions have improved over time because I simply started treating Putin as a CIA agent and asking myself “what would a saboteur employed by the enemy do?” and that improved my predictive power immensely.

