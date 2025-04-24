The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Islander's avatar
Islander
13hEdited

"Actually, it is an enduring mystery to me why Zelensky is so anti-Putin and anti-Trump."

Who is his real boss ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
13h

А гојем ово све не виде живе у илузији да ће их они спасити , што је најгоре хиљаде белих словенских момака гину за Абрахамик луциферијанску мафију , тако су гинули и пре бели момци у два светска рата и сад поново гину за неке иделогије за олиграхију за мафију која управља овим несретним светом . Људи неће да виде праву истину не занима јер су вођени емоцијама а не логиком .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture