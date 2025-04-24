For the previous 6+ months, the negotiations for ending the Not-War have been stuck in place. During that period, it is true, separate negotiations were being conducted concerning investment deals, oil and gas contracts, import/export and of course, sanctions on private oligarch individuals. We broke these two conflicts into the categories of War #1 and War #2 to better understand when the news concerned the actual war or the side-wars and business wrangling which comprised the second war within a war.

This is the first development on War #1, the original war, and the one that most of us have been following, in a long while. Previously, Putin’s government claimed that claims to the territories of the 4 annexed regions of Donbass were non-negotiable. In stark contrast to this bold posturing, I simply scoffed and said, “yeah right, just wait.”

It took longer than I expected, but Putin has already started to cave with his new terms which offer to relinquish territories that supposedly voted to join Russia and which are legally part of the RF, constitutionally speaking. Here:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed to stop hostilities in Ukraine on the current front line as part of efforts to reach a peace agreement with the US president Donald Trump. According to the Financial Times, the head of Russia told Trump's special envoy Steve Whitcoff at a meeting in St. Petersburg on April 11, that Moscow could abandon claims to areas of four Ukrainian territories that remain under the control of Kiev. After this meeting, Washington began to put forward an idea recognition of Russian control over Crimea and connected territories. The publication notes that Putin’s proposal was the first sign that Moscow could “relinquish its maximalist demands to end the conflict". At the same time, European officials say that the concession may be a bait to force Trump to accept other requirements of the Russian Federation and impose them on Ukraine. The Kremlin did not comment on this information. Earlier reported that the United States will offer Europe to recognize Crimea as part of Russia on April 23 in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in London.

If you are interested in a detailed look at the current LOC and the conflict along it, you really can’t do better than Oleg Tsarev’s weekly reports. I find it gruesome, grim and boring to keep up with, but I do it anyway and now you can too.

TASS also reports on Trump’s proposed peace plan here:

“According to The Daily Telegraph, the United States will unveil its seven-point settlement plan at the meeting. With reference to an unnamed source, the newspaper wrote that the initiative will include an immediate ceasefire, direct Russia-Ukraine talks, Kiev’s refusal of NATO membership, the de-jure recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and de-facto recognition of its control over territories liberated since 2022. The plan also stipulates the handover of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), currently controlled by Russia, to the United States, the signing of the minerals deal, the removal of all US sanctions on Russia and the start of Russia-US cooperation on energy.”

The strange US takeover of a nuclear power plant plan was a speculation that was leaked previous to this news in the Wall Street Journal. I don’t know what to make of it without getting too conspiratorial about the black box nature of nuclear power in general. But how weird would that be? A small island of US-controlled territory situated between Ukraine and Russia around a large nuclear power plant? Sounds like the plot setting for some sci-fi thriller.

Some leaker groups speculate that Zelensky will play ball with this plan, eventually.

Here:

Our source in the OP said that Zelensky is ready to start implementing Trump's plan, despite the conditions and difficulties. The President's Office needs to keep the US on the war track in Ukraine, and for this it will have to compromise. Andriy Yermak in London reagent, what concessions can be made now.

Me, I don’t see it.

Zelensky has deliberately spiked negotiations and ceasefires and drawdowns several times already. He has yet to be punished for this strategy of sabotage even once. Why would he suddenly start behaving like Trump wants him to? If he were playing ball, he would have had the elections this summer like Trump’s team wanted him to, so that a new puppet could be installed that would be more “negotiation-capable” of talks with Putin and Trump. Actually, it is an enduring mystery to me why Zelensky is so anti-Putin and anti-Trump. Both presidents have helped him out in the past and seem to walk on eggshells around him. Is it just some sort of over-the-top stereotypical semitic hubris that prevents him from seeing eye-to-eye with these two goyim chiefs?

I don’t know.

Fundamentally, there’s no real reason why they can’t negotiate and figure out a new profit-sharing deal other than Zelensky’s pointed moral indignation at the very idea.

Baffling. But back to the deal.

The verdict: if the deal goes through, we will get the lifting of sanctions on Kremlin oligarchs, the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and no NATO membership for Ukraine. True, that’s an awesome deal as far as the Kremlin is concerned. But there will be no cap on Ukraine’s armed forces, and no drawdown in military support flowing into Ukraine, and a frozen LOC in Donbass, so another war is guaranteed down the line. Meanwhile, the Kremlin will continue disarming its military and suppressing and arresting and assassinating Russians who oppose this disastrous “Minsk III” style deal. Once Trump is out and Iran is mopped up, the conflict will resume with Kiev enjoying an even greater advantage.

Thus, as bad as things are now, it would be worse to have a “ceasefire” which would enable this even worse scenario to come to pass. But the good news is that Trump’s portrait was delivered to him by the Putin-commissioned artist with the hopes of wooing Trump over.

Me, I prefer the Studio Ghibli version:

Donaldu-kun looks more lively in it.