Readers like to compare my work to defectors and other conspiracy theorists that have come out of the USSR. So far, there have been three names that have come up the most in relation to what I write: Golytsin, Solzhenitsyn and Klimov.

Of the three, I dislike the first one and reject most of what he wrote as a neocon psyop.

The second one is the subject of a large essay series that I am writing on his mixed legacy and his dubious research and shifting allegiances to the powers that be.

The third is by far the most interesting and his worldview is the most similar to my own work.

The Klimov Conspiracy

A lot of the stuff that I write about Trotskyism and East/West power elites and so on is remarkably similar to what a certain Georgiy Klimov himself wrote in the 50s and later, into the late 80s.

Someone asked if I was getting my theories on Trotskyism from his work, and I had to confess that I’d never read any of Klimov’s writing, and just assumed that he was a typical anti-Communist CIA agent working out of New York. But further investigation into his story and his claims made me raise my eyebrows in surprise.