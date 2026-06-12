A fun entry for today while I edit my recent talk with Laurent Guyénot about Russell Gmirkin.

Putin personally authorized Sberbank to start developing its own anti-aircraft capabilities.

This is such a funny headline to report on. Here:

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the Central Bank, Sberbank and special postal institutions to independently stop the operation of drones when repelling an attack, without waiting for the actions of relevant services. Document published on the portal of legal acts. The document amends three laws: federal law «On Postal Services», federal law «On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation» and federal law «On granting separate powers to a public joint-stock company «Sberbank of Russia»». The law comes into force on the date of its official publication, June 10. The document assumes that organizations will be able to suppress control signals, damage or completely destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as underwater and surface drones. The explanatory note emphasized that the priority was recognized as the protection of Central Bank facilities, including those located in new entities, against the backdrop of an increase in sabotage and terrorist attacks using drones. Before the law came into force, the right to suppress the operation of drones was assigned to employees of departmental security, the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the FSO, the SVR, the Federal Penitentiary Service, as well as to military personnel of the rescue military formations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Federation Council approved the bill June 3, State Duma approved the bill in the second and third readings on May 26. The document was submitted to the Duma in August last year. One of the authors of the initiative, head of the Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov, explained on air Radio RBC, that UAV protection equipment will be placed near the facilities, as well employees will be given weapons. «Firstly, interference will be carried out in order to make it [the UAV] more difficult to direct and attack the corresponding objects, that is, to suppress all kinds of signals. Well, plus use means that allow you to shoot down these drones, and thus protect the relevant objects», — he said. Protection will be financed from the facilities themselves, the parliamentarian added.

This is only possible because Russia is no longer a country.

It is a collection of cartels looting a territory that was once a powerful country.

The FSB takes the lion’s share of the loot, and throws scraps to the various Muslim mafias to keep them placated. The oligarchs, however, are essentially a law unto themselves. Their holdings are countries within countries. And now, they are going to be granted their own private militaries apparently. This process was already well underway in the beginning years of the war, where we heard about Gazprom having its own private army sent to guard gas hubs or the creation of a Sberbank army. This was put on ice for awhile after the private mercenary army of Wagner marched on Moscow.

But now, they’re back at it again.

The oligarchs want their own personal armies that aren’t answerable to the FSB, and they keep lobbying for it from Putin, who seems reluctant to accept it, but unable to put an end to such talk. The first step in the dissolution of a state is the creation of independent armies within the state. It is only a matter of time before these private armies clash amongst themselves and then turn their guns on the central, but weakened authority.

Again, this is what happened with Wagner.

Also, it is a tacit admission that the Russian army cannot or will not defend Russian territory.

…

One more bit of news, Ritter came out swinging at Karaganov and his so-called “Karaganov Doctrine”. You recall when I claimed that these Z-pundits were copying the known charlatan and grifter Karaganov and pretending his talking points were Putin’s?

The so-called Doctrine is just him demanding that the private bunkers of Europe’s elites be nuked with oreshniks. Here is Ritter denouncing and breaking with him to backpedal from his own escalatory marks, which were poorly received recently in St. Petersburg:

And now to Europe.



Law won’t save Russia from this rabid dog.



So, what is Russia to do?



Shoot the Dog.



Now, there will be those who will take this statement literally, and invoke the apocalyptic imagery of the Karaganov Doctrine, where Russia preemptively strikes Europe using conventional weapons such as the Oreshnik intermediate range missile and, if this fails to temper Europe’s passion for war with Russia, to follow up with a limited nuclear strike.



This posting, however, is not designed to promote nuclear conflict, but rather the opposite—to find a path that takes us back to a time when arms control agreements were seen as the highest expression of human rationality and nations possessed the moral compasses that empowered them to act on this comprehension.



The European dog can be eliminated by simply refusing to recognize it as an entity worthy of diplomatic engagement. The fiction of European unity is the glue that holds together the fantasy of European military relevance. The reality is that Germany cannot fund its militaristic fantasies. Neither can the United Kingdom nor France.



Rather than undertaking actions which could serve as a spark to actually unite Europe or—worse—bring Europe back into the umbrella of American-backed security, Russia should simply encourage the dissolution of NATO, the retreat of America from Europe, and the inevitable collapse of the European Union itself. (…) At some point in time the individual nations that occupy the European continent will awaken to the fact that the European stew is little more than a recipe for their collective demise, and they will opt out of this madness. And the artificial construct known as Europe will be dead. “Shoot the Dog” is not to be taken literally. It is a metaphor for the aggressive application of preventative diplomacy re-imagined as a weapon.

This is like a discussion had in an insane asylum among inmates.

No one in the Kremlin is discussing nuking anything.

Putin just recently admitted that he’s never even used the oreshnik on active military targets. And yet, we are supposed to believe, because of all the shum and active discussion raised by these two gasbags, that there’s some real debate going on about whether or not to drop a nuke on Macron and his husband.

This is basically a modern day Socratic dialogue of sorts.

Socrates pioneered a method of investigation that we’d refer to nowadays as “chit-chat”. Basically, the premise is that by running you mouth long enough, you can arrive at some profound new truths concerning the nature of the cosmos, ex nihilo. This, of course, is absurd, because truth requires scientific research, not just endless chit-chat.

But when you see people passionately debating a topic, you assume that the basic premise is sound. In this case: “Wow, Putin must be considering nuking Macron”.

The big trick of these “dialectics” is to get you and me to participate in the conversation and to take sides. So long as we don’t examine the fundamental premise of the debate, or the premise that endless chit-chat leads to truth, we are well and safely ensconced in the false “kosher sandwich” narrative. On a deeper level, consider the premise of Socrates’ belief and take it to its logical absurd limit.

Could two idiots who don’t know anything about geometry deduce a mathematical formula for, say, the calculation of a hypotenuse for a triangle? If you gave two men who don’t know how to count higher than their fingers all the time and caffeine in the world, would they be able to debate their way to the Pythagorean Theorem?

To ask the question is to answer it.

But that’s what all these pundits and talking heads are doing. They’re having spirited debates over phantoms that they’ve conjured in their own heads and all that sound and fury tricks people into thinking that there’s also substance, when there isn’t any.

Philosophy aside, the reason that Ritter is coming out swinging at Karaganov is because Putin stated that all talk of escalating against Europe was a provocation i.e., the work of NATO agents at SPIEF. Ritter, of course, is one of the most, if not the most enthusiastic proponent of hyping up these outlandish threats leveled at Europe, supposedly from the Kremlin because a) his audience laps it up, and b) because it serves the CIA’s agenda of portraying Russia as an imminent threat poised to attack Western Judeo-Liberalism.

Reading between the lines, we discover that Ritter was probably told to stop barking so loudly at the West and simmer down by Putin’s people:

“My actual presentation at SPIEF was well received, but I feel like the audience and the panelists were taken aback by my pronouncement at the conclusion of my address that the best solution for Russia when it came to a rogue European collective was to “shoot the dog”, drawing on my analogy of Europe behaving like a rabid dog. I offer the following as a means of expanding on this concept, drawing upon the very notes I was supposed to refer to during my address, but which slipped my mind when the spotlight was turned on.”

As Andrew Korybko quips, this whole post by Ritter read like he was subjected to a struggle session by the FSB.