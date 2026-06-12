The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
2h

"The big trick of these “dialectics” is to get you and me to participate in the conversation and to take sides. So long as we don’t examine the fundamental premise of the debate, or the premise that endless chit-chat leads to truth, we are well and safely ensconced in the false “kosher sandwich” narrative."

This is either a version of, or the source of, the Jewish technique of "Let's you and him fight," currently on display in Iran and Ukraine.

Did the Jews steal this from Plato, along with basis of their "Torah" (i.e. The Republic)?

Is there anything essentially Jewish, or are they simple master thieves?

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