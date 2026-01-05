The Kremlin media response to the Maduro heist have been … interesting. Like, RT is openly mocking Maduro, causing outrage in the comments.

And more high brow Kremlin outlets like Strategic Culture, are cheering on the ouster of Maduro as well. Here is an article which repeats the claims that Maduro was a Western CIA asset and drug mule:

In this article, which I am sadly compelled to write, I will report some information gathered from interviews with three important contacts: an American DIA officer, a diplomat who served in Caracas, and a Venezuelan intelligence officer. What is reported here is a collection of information gathered, not a personal opinion (that will come in the second part of the article). According to the information received, the picture that emerges is very different from what we often hear, or what we sometimes read in the anti-Venezuelan and anti-Bolivarian media. Nicolas Maduro is said to be a former CIA agent who for years was involved in the drug cartel not only in Venezuela but throughout South America. The drug trade is not in his hands, but in those of his nephews. What happened at dawn on January 3, 2026, was an operation agreed upon by several countries, aimed at saving Maduro from the risk of being killed by the drug lords of Cuba. By accepting arrest and deportation to the US, Maduro guarantees his own safety and is ready to cooperate in the fight against organized crime that manages drug trafficking. It is in America that he would have the opportunity to name names and reveal the trafficking activities of this small but powerful criminal empire. Let’s take this information at face value for a moment, regardless of its authenticity, and try to build a line of reasoning around it. There are, in fact, many elements that need to be clarified. From a military point of view, what happened is surreal and very reminiscent of Assad’s fall in 2024: minimal military engagement, with a coordinated air and ground attack without difficulty, where the Venezuelan anti-aircraft forces did not respond; on the ground, there was no opposition, and no American military personnel were killed, captured, or missing; the bombing was very moderate, targeting distraction systems, not the airport or the base, with the exception of the oil refinery areas that had already been declared as targets to the Americans. In other words, a serious attack would have required much more effort, engagement, and at least some resistance, whereas here we witnessed a very quick and painless action. The political context was also very fast and very unusual: within the Venezuelan political spectrum, there were no reactions, except for the Foreign Minister, the representative to the United Nations, and the Minister of Defense, who condemned the attack and promised resistance. From abroad, there were few and modest reactions. Turkey, Colombia, Iran, and Belarus were the first countries to express a clear position, with harsh and determined words against American imperialism. Others, however, did not act in the same way. Russia issued a statement condemning Trump’s attack and calling for Venezuela’s territorial integrity to be guaranteed. All this after removing military personnel from Venezuelan bases two weeks ago. A move that does not seem at all coincidental. Similarly, there was no strong statement from China, which just 24 hours earlier had sent its special envoy to meet with Maduro. A particularly troubling piece of information – but we could not have expected anything else – comes from the European Union: Kaja Kallas wasted her time declaring that the EU is ‘monitoring’ the situation, after speaking with Mark Rubio and the ambassador in Caracas, and that the Union maintains its condemnation of Maduro and wants a peaceful transition in Venezuela. Then there is the popular data: from what we learn from the media and local testimonies, there are no riots in favor of the president, nor any particular celebrations. Everything seems to be very static. However, this data could change very quickly, considering the action on the ground that the US is ready to take.

I actually don’t have any trouble believing that Maduro was a CIA asset. In fact, I’ve always maintained the same position, albeit for different reasons. Maduro certainly ran his country into the ground like a good CIA asset would be tasked with doing.

Behold the GDP of Venezuala from 2013 onwards:

But the fact that a Kremlin news source would write something with this tone is different than when I write about it. I’m just an errant blogger; they are supposedly strategic allies with Venezuela, after all!

As to the extent of Moscow’s support for Venezuela, well, honestly I don’t know the answer to that and there is conflicting information on it. There were probably some old Russian weapons systems in Venezuela, but I strongly doubt that there were any serious deliveries since the SMO started, if for no other reason than that we know that Russia didn’t supply its other supposed allies with the equipment that they needed (see Syria, Lebanon, Iran) and because Russia was embroiled in a war and probably wouldn’t have had weapons to spare.

But ZAnon and Russian politicians were bragging that they had or were planning to send oreshnik missiles to Venezuela as recently as November.

Which, again, is a terrible policy to pursue. If you’re going to say that you’re arming Venezuela, you’ve just given a casus belli for Washington to invade. And if you actually had provided them with real defenses and deterrence, then Washington wouldn’t be able to invade. Thus, by claiming that you have, but in reality haven’t, you’ve pursued the absolute worst policy possible.

That should make sense to everyone now.

Next, Pepe Escobar wrote that there was a secret special Russian spetsnaz operation to save Maduro from traitors in his own government, but that his guards fired on the Russian rescuers, forcing the Russians to kill them, but delying their rescue in the process, and allowing Maduro to be kidnapped. Why he alone is privy to this kind of information and allowed to leak it to the world is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Defense Minister says that Maduro’s guard was killed by the Americans.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister stated that most of their security detail was killed during the operation to detain Nicolás Maduro and his wife. He made this statement to Reuters. He said that American forces used lethal force, resulting in the deaths of security personnel accompanying Maduro. The exact death toll was not specified. US authorities have not commented on this information. Washington previously stated that the operation was carried out without casualties among American troops.

Whoever killed them, they’re dead now and can’t tell us what happened, which is convenient to all parties involved.

Some say that Pepe is untrustworthy and making stuff up.

Me, I think he has a trustworthy face.

Meanwhile, NAFOanon are claiming that the Americans knocked out Russian S-300 air defenses from the air with ease, which were operated by Cubans. But at the same time, it is being reported that Maduro accepted the ultimatum he was given back in November, and simply surrendered.

Either these defenses were non-existent (my belief on the matter) or they weren’t even turned on.

Clearly, Washington would like to have you believe that they thwarted them with their high tech, however, there is no such tech available that could shield Apache helicopters brazenly floating over the capital at low altitudes to my knowledge. These helicopters, tricked out or not, are essentially a model from the 70s, not stealth fighters built out of hidden UFO New Age vril-technology or whatever. They simply knew beforehand that there wouldn’t be any resistance, otherwise they would not have sent them in like that, casually, like it was just another SWAT team raid on a meth lab in southern California.

Trump also mocked Putin, calling his methods “primitive”.

Whether or not you agree with my characterization of Putin’s klepto-regime, you have to admit that the reaction to Maduro’s ouster has reflected very poorly on Putin. It doesn’t help that Moscow was pretending to be Maduro’s ally and backer right up until he was arrested. Here:

🗣Maduro stated that Putin supports him ~ December 12, 2025 Reporting on a phone call with Putin, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated that the Russian leader expressed support for the Venezuelan authorities on issues of sovereignty and regional stability. “Today I received a call in Russian. A long conversation with our elder brother, our courageous friend, President Vladimir Putin. He told me to convey to the Venezuelan people his admiration for your example of resilience and courage in the face of the circumstances we have had to endure. And he said that Russia unwaveringly supports the Venezuelan process, President Maduro, and efforts to defend national sovereignty and peace in South America,” Maduro said. The Kremlin noted that the parties discussed the development of bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement, which entered into force in November 2025.

And Russian Kremlin-aligned (somewhat) pro-Z media made the same claims:

These were translated and held up as proof of Moscow’s firm commitments, of course.

Bizarrely, some ZAnon commentators are trying to salvage the PR situation … by claiming that Moscow was busy looting Venezuela right before the American SMO, apparently.

And this is supposed to make Russia look good?

You are telling the world (probably falsely) that Moscow knew the SMO was coming, and spent the preceding weeks stealing the silver of Venezuala to … *checks notes … to bring down JP Morgan sometime in the near future?

… OK?

As I have said for years now, these supposedly “pro-Russia” commentators actually make Russia look very, very, bad. They endlessly hype and lie and when this is exposed, it leads to rancor and resentment. People are extremely gullible, but when Washington pulls off SMO after SMO with ease and impunity, even the most diehard imbeciles are left astounded and then, in time, upset.

The field of ZAnon cheerers and propagandists is thinning, folks.

It used to be that there were a few top narrative shapers like Escobar, Ritter, Macgregor and so on that were then picked up by and endless promoted by hundreds of enthusiasts with their own organic audiences. But that has dried up. There are only a fraction of these downstream Z-enthusiasts left, because the never-ending stream of bad news has left an egg on their faces.

Meanwhile, the Iranians, who are liars when it comes to discussing Iran and the Middle East, but suddenly clear-eyed and perceptive when it comes to realizing that the Kremlin is an ally of Israel, are pointing out that this was a coup. Here:

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Was Nicolás Maduro arrested in a US military operation or quietly ushered out through a negotiated deal? Conflicting reports and opposition doubts are challenging Washington’s narrative. Reports surrounding the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his departure from the country have produced more confusion than clarity. Rather than presenting a coherent picture of a decisive military operation, the available accounts consist of conflicting narratives and unverified media claims. At the center of these reports is an assertion by US President Donald Trump, who said that the United States carried out large-scale and successful attacks against Venezuela, resulting in the arrest of Maduro and his wife and their removal from the country. At first glance, this claim raises multiple questions. Contradictory Accounts and Opposition Doubts Within this context, a report by Sky News—citing sources from Venezuela’s opposition—has taken on particular significance. According to these sources, what occurred was most likely not a military arrest but rather the outcome of a negotiated or backchannel exit. This assessment is notable in itself. Opposition figures, who would arguably have the strongest incentive to embrace a narrative portraying US military dominance, have instead expressed skepticism toward the idea of American forces entering Venezuela, arresting the sitting president, and extracting him without resistance. When even domestic opposition voices question such a scenario, doubts about Washington’s official narrative become difficult to ignore. Venezuela’s Security Reality Venezuela is not a state devoid of defensive or security structures. For years, the country has operated under intense US sanctions, military threats, and intelligence pressure. Precisely because of this sustained pressure, its military and security institutions have remained on high alert. Against this backdrop, the notion that US forces could enter Venezuelan territory, detain the president, and exit without significant confrontation or resistance appears difficult to reconcile with on-the-ground realities. The Case for a Negotiated Exit By contrast, the hypothesis of a negotiated or agreed-upon departure aligns more closely with the political behavior of the actors involved. Despite his harsh anti-US rhetoric, Maduro has, in recent years, explored indirect and non-public channels to ease pressure on his government. Indirect negotiations over sanctions, legal cases, and even limited cooperation in certain areas suggest that communication channels between Caracas and Washington were never fully severed. Under mounting economic strain, security threats, and domestic political deadlock, the possibility of a controlled and negotiated exit becomes increasingly plausible. Within this framework, the US portrayal of events as a military success could be seen as a strategic effort to shape public perception, even if the underlying reality followed a different path. Washington’s Narrative Strategy From Washington’s perspective, amplifying such a narrative serves a dual purpose. Domestically, particularly amid political competition, it projects an image of renewed American strength and global influence. Internationally, it sends a warning signal to governments that resist US policies. This messaging does not necessarily require full alignment with factual realities; rather, it relies on psychological impact and media amplification. However, narratives detached from verifiable evidence tend to erode quickly when measured against observable facts. Explaining the Gaps If the negotiated-exit scenario is taken seriously, many existing ambiguities become easier to explain: the absence of widespread military resistance, the relative silence of security institutions, the lack of combat imagery, and the vague and inconsistent statements from U.S. officials. Such outcomes are consistent with established patterns in international politics, where leaders under extreme pressure have, in numerous cases, accepted agreements to secure personal safety, assets, or political futures—arrangements later repackaged as heroic or security-driven victories. Conclusion Ultimately, what matters most in this case is resisting the uncritical acceptance of official narratives promoted by intervening powers. Contemporary history repeatedly demonstrates that the United States has, at critical moments, prioritized narrative construction over factual transparency, presenting political and intelligence operations as military triumphs. Until independent and credible evidence is presented, the claim that Nicolás Maduro was arrested through a US military operation remains unconvincing. Under these circumstances, the hypothesis of a negotiated or voluntary exit is not only plausible but, from an analytical standpoint, one of the most credible scenarios available.

I agree with this assessment. This wasn’t a military operation unless we want to start counting ICE raids or SWAT drug den busts as military operations by extension. All that remains to be decided is whether or not Venezuela even had Russian and Chinese defenses. It seems very unlikely to me that this would be the case, because Washington doesn’t tolerate casualties, and these weapons would be capable of inflicting casualties should an invasion or SMO occur. Washington prefers to pick fights with opponents who can’t fight back.

And it is an elegant strategy, we have to admit.

Iran is next, and although they do have some air defenses, they apparently forgot to turn them on in the first bombing waves during the so-called 12 Day War of 2025. And as it turns out, Tehran was lying about having shot down multiple Israeli jets.

What really occurred was that Israel bombed them with impunity for some reason. And there is reason to believe that this will happen again soon.

Read this before the bombs start flying:

Putin Will Save Iran Any Day Now! ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · June 20, 2025 I saw some videos of dust clouds and debris littering the ground in Tel Aviv on Xitter over the last couple of days. Usually, this has been posted by NAFO + Israel proponents who always end their posts demanding more military aid from the US in the form of missile defenses. And also by TehranAnon, who is trying to make a big PR show of fighting back aga… Read full story

And don’t get your hopes up about Iran putting up much of a fight.