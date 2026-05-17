Guys, I’ve been on the road a lot and I’ve also been sucked into the unfolding Orthodrama occurring on Twitter these last days. Basically, some big whorethodox author woman holy influencer wrote an article on Substack saying that men at her church gave her the ‘ick because they were incels who watched pornography and didn’t shower and talked about church history too much for her taste.

Anyway, it turns out that she was making pornography herself for a bunch of men over social media the whole time, even posing semi-nude in front of church iconography to boot for giggles.

Juicy stuff, I’m sure you’d agree.

As we speak, Twitter e-Orthodoxy is going through some sort of intense internal convulsion, with the priests calling for the excommunication of the men who stood up to this harlot or received her affections, with some even going as far as to demand that employers be notified and souls cast to the depths of hell for the sacrilege that was committed against Big Vagina. North American Whorethodoxy truly is a sight to behold.

I am sure that the angels themselves peer down from the clouds and munch popcorn as the sordid spectacle unfolds.

But yeah, we didn’t miss much in the interim.

Let’s do a quick summary.

First Item: the Kremlin reaffirmed that Putin agreed to Washington’s terms and that they are still waiting for Washington to uphold their end of their agreement next (tricked again!) Here:

“As a reminder – we have discussed this repeatedly, and President Putin has mentioned it – a week before that summit, President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow. He brought with him American ideas on how to achieve a long-term, sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Those ideas were based on the US understanding of the root causes of the current crisis, including, as President Trump has repeatedly stated, the view that Ukraine’s involvement in NATO is unacceptable, as well as the recognition of the realities on the ground resulting from the referendums held in the relevant territories. Based on that understanding, Mr Witkoff brought the relevant proposals to Moscow. We took them into consideration. A week later, during the meeting in Alaska, President Putin said he was prepared to support this American initiative – all of these American proposals. I should mention (I hope I am not revealing any great secret) that our President listed all the American components of these proposals one by one. After each component, Mr Putin turned to Mr Witkoff, who was present at the talks, and asked whether he was accurately presenting what the special envoy had brought. All these questions were answered in the affirmative, and so the Alaska meeting concluded with an understanding.”

The enemy will surely not make it to heaven for abusing Putin’s Judeo-Christian virtuous trust so readily and often. Conversely, the more times you let yourself get tricked, the more God will reward you in the next life. Go to Church, vile Nazi-Pagan!

Second Item: Putin’s party proposes official amnesty for all mafia crimes of the 90s. Here:

‼️Meanwhile, the State Duma approved the first reading of a bill granting amnesty to privatization participants. What was privatization? Total robbery and the weakening of the country. This was done deliberately, as the architect of shock therapy, the fugitive thief and traitor Chubais, openly stated in an interview from a private jet – the goal was to destroy the communist economy, and those who didn’t fit into the market could die as they pleased. The philosopher Zinoviev once described them very clearly: they were aiming for communism, but they ended up in Russia. And now, while the country is preoccupied with a war that has engaged almost every passionate citizen, eager to save their homeland from collapse, laws are being quietly passed that will prevent yesterday’s thieves and traitors from being tried. According to the law adopted in its first reading, 10 years after property is transferred from state ownership, any claims for its return will be automatically rejected. Thus, a straw has been laid for the privatizers at the legislative level, as the law effectively prohibits any review of privatization results. Interestingly, the privatization itself was even legally illegal – if you’re interested, read Yeltsin’s key documents; there, the entire global privatization procedure was carried out by a bylaw that directly contradicted even current legislation. But the worst part is that this is happening during a special military operation, which for many of us symbolized the coming global changes toward the establishment of justice. As a result, the fundamental foundation of injustice has been quietly strengthened even further. There is no legitimate hope of punishing those guilty of trading in our sovereignty, which became the starting point of the situation in which we find ourselves now. At the highest level, the need to address the root causes of today’s conflict, in which we are fighting for our own independence, has been repeatedly emphasized. Privatization is one of the main reasons the West took control of our country, destroying Russia as the largest part of the Soviet Union. The people who bought, sold, and seized strategic enterprises for next to nothing, and funneled the proceeds to the West, are natural criminals, acting in the interests of those who destroyed the country to please our enemies. We need to conduct a thorough global investigation into each incident and punish the perpetrators, not grant them a blanket amnesty.

Excellent news. Putin is simply keeping his enemies close, near the levers of power, perched like dragons on top of mountains of stolen gold, with legal immunity. This is what the globalists fear the most!

Third Item: the Kiriyenko info campaign against “hardliners” and “nationalists” hits Substack.

A few posts ago, we spoke of how a Kiriyenko internal document was leaked in which it was announced that the Kremlin was planning to lay all the blame for the current situation on “hardliners” and their unreasonable demands that Russia fight back against NATO.

We saw none other than Duplicitous himself come out and repeat this line in his latest Sit-Rep report. Here is what he said:

As such, the latest threats from both sides could merely be posturing to warn off any further escalation from the other. But it’s likely that the voices inside Russian elite circles for major reprisals against Europe are growing louder in light of the successful strikes that Ukraine has been accumulating on Russian energy infrastructure. In this case, we can say that Putin likely remains one of the last ‘fail-safes’ holding back the rising tide of angry turbo-patriot nationalists who’d love to exact revenge on Europe. One would think this should terrify European leaders into making sure Putin stays in power as a levee holding this back. But in reality, there are likely many at the top echelons of the Euro-cabal and Brussels mafia that would love for Russian hardliners to take charge and attack Europe because it would give the dying EU and NATO the casus belli it needs to sell war to the stupefied population, and allow them that great reset of the financial system they’ve been seeking for so long now. So, what do you think?

Well, Simp, I’ll tell you what I think, since you asked.

I think you’re full of shit and I have some questions for you that I will simply answer myself because we both know your FSB handler won’t let you reply.

Question #1: who are these hardline voices within Russian elite circles calling for major reprisals against Europe? Why so vague? Why not not name them? Is it because they are a phantom that you have hallucinated? Literally no one in the Kremlin is calling for this because the Kremlin’s elites all have assets in the West and work for Langley.

But, luckily, I do know who you are actually referring to, Sergei Karaganov.

Question #2: How do you not know that Karaganov is a known conman who makes money pretending to be a Kremlin insider while claiming that Putin secretly wants to nuke Paris in the media?

What rank in the Kremlin does he occupy? None? Or is he a Secret Hebrew Hat Shadow Patriot General, like my inside Kremlin source also happens to be. I am referring of course to COMMANDER Rurik.

Literally no one has come forward in recent days calling for “major reprisals against Europe” except Karaganov. And Pepe Escobar hyped up this latest nonsense after meeting with Karaganov, which is where Duplicitous picked it up from and ran with it.

Question #3: what is accomplished by spinning out this phantom “hardliner” threat?

The answer is simple: the Kremlin need to make their surrender palatable, so they’re trying to pretend that right-wing radicals are moments away from storming the silos to fire the nukes off at NATO, and that the noble, Christian thing to do, is to surrender before things get out of hand. This way, just like when they imploded the USSR, they can spin a humiliation into a great moral Judeo-Christian triumph.

But in reality, the hardliners are either in prison, assassinated or knee deep in the mud over in Donbass. There are ZERO hardliners anywhere in the Kremlin. You doubt me? OK, give us a name then, Simp. Other than COMMANDER Rurik, who are these phantom hardliners that Putin must keep in check lest they nuke Europe?

Fourth Item: yet more Muslim migrants courtesy of Putin.

Not satisfied with Kenyans, Bangladeshis, Afghans and starving Sri Lankans, Putin’s government is now moving to throw open the borders to Pakistanis too. Here:

There are still several large accounts who talk about how Putin has saved Russians from mass migrations, mostly of the Western right-wing Christian variety. Feel free to share these links with them the next time they open their lying muzzles to shut them up.

The lying dogs.

**tfu tfu** I spit on them.

Fifth Item: more Neo-Nazi Azov officers quietly released to Ukraine by Antifa Values Kremlin

Remember when they told us that this war was about “denazification”? Apparently the Nazis being referred to are conscripted Slavic peasants, not the Azov Battalion, who are good boys that dindu nuffin wrong. Here:

A record number of Azovites were freed today in a 205-for-205 prisoner exchange. 193 Azovites were released from captivity, including 57 officers. These are the most seasoned, with blood on their hands, whom they had previously refused to release. Apparently, the deal was done to be able to hold the venerable parade [May 9th[. Pipa, here are the results.

Yes, the implication does seem to be that the Kremlin bought a peaceful May 9th parade for itself from Zelensky by offering to release these Azovites.

Sixth Item: Ritter speaks about against hardliner Karaganov threat

All of these ZAnon shills operate in lockstep. Ritter also recently spoke about Karaganov’s plan to nuke Europe and urged caution, praising Putin for his level-headedness in fending off hardliners like Karaganov, who, to hear Ritter talk about it, has an army parked outside of Moscow demanding that the silos be opened and the nukes distributed to patriots or something.

Ritter portrays Putin doing nothing against a phantom threat as yet more proof of his great Judeo-Christian moral character, because of course.

Seventh Item: Zelensky’s right-hand man used Kabbalic astrology and spirit mediums to make key decisions

This is a fun one. Here:

According to Ukrainska Pravda, former head of Zelenskyy’s office, Andriy Yermak, made key government decisions after consulting with astrologers, numerologists, and a feng shui specialist nicknamed “Veronica Feng Shui Office.” It is reported that appointments to senior government positions, including those of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Health, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and the deputy head of the office, Oleh Tatarov, were coordinated through esoteric consultations. Yermak submitted the candidates’ dates of birth without specifying their names, after which he made his decisions. Prosecutors also claim that Yermak regularly performed occult rituals against the heads of the SAP, NABU, and his other opponents: he allegedly visited cemeteries, performed “rituals,” and asked a witch to cast the evil eye on his enemies and their relatives, including their children. It was alleged in court that on December 24, during a special mass, he personally named the people he wanted to slaughter. Against this backdrop, the SAPO issued a notice of suspicion on Yermak in a corruption case. And now look at the degenerates we’re negotiating with. Instead of destroying them with an Iskander, we’re listening to a drug addict who’s ready to fight to the last Ukrainian (and why not? It’s not his people, his people are safe). And yet, we were negotiating with such a dummy who not only stole, but also framed it all as magic, esotericism, and similar delusional occult practices (characteristic of people with clearly unhealthy mental health). In general, anyone who believes in all this occult nonsense doesn’t deserve any attention or respect. And yet, in Country 404, this clown has been given a leading role. And the testimony of the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office once again confirms that dialogue with representatives of the enemy’s military-political command must be conducted exclusively through the use of operational-tactical cruise missiles.

Actually, anybody who doesn’t believe in the power of the occult in 2026 is simply a fool that has been left behind in the age of secularism. The ghosts of the bronze age have returned, having now made their home in silicon instead. Read up on the verifiable effects of Sympathetic magic here:

I want to go back to writing about ancient greek magic myths soon.

Trying to follow the news is so unbearably dull.

My predictions of at least another year of dull slavgrinding made a year ago when the Alaska Summit first began have concluded. As promised, nothing came of those negotiations. What can I say other than that I was able to scry into the future using the toilet bowl in my hotel room as a portal into the future.

And, if memory serves, I think that I said one or two months ago that we’d have another year of Putin getting scared of his own shadow, and burrowing under the Kremlin in fear of NATO assassination as Russia burns all around him ahead of us for 2026.

Till next time.