The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Islander's avatar
Islander
14h

And who is that "...homosexual Sicilian former Fox News guy on YouTube," if I may ask ?

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3 replies by ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) and others
Stevo's avatar
Stevo
3h

I see Moscow 🔥 end. A big revolution at the beginning of a big war. Russia will be losing. Western liberal elites forget that the Russian spirit is a warrior people. They never lose when a real Russian man is in power. You have in Europe only two more people with this spirit: Germany and Serbia. Putin and the Kremlin mafia will be destroyed by Russian patriots. Is Brussels. The UN will be destroyed, and New York will be swimming 🐟.

America, after this war, will never be a superpower again. Rome will be destroyed by hordes from Islamic countries. Turkey will also lose and pay a big price. Karma is a b, and on the Balkans there will be millions of dead people. After the war, a new country will rise on the Balkans: Slavia. And the coming king of the North, with my avatar symbol—this symbol is already in Russia. The king of the North is a man of Serbian origin, not from this world. These two peoples share the same destiny. With the removal of the predators in the Kremlin, the same will happen in Serbia at the same time. This big war will finally end in 2045. Some cities in Europe will be destroyed—London, don't forget the Anglo-Dutch empire, Holland will be destroyed. And in the future, Europe will remember these events for a long time.

Finally, Russia will take back its dignity and the respect of the world. Because God and the universe chose Russia for this. After this world will be never same again!!!!

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