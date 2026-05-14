So, apparently, despite all the strikes on oil refineries, Russian gas continues to flow unimpeded to “NATOstan” as it is referred to by ZAnon. In fact, we have record levels of outflows of cheap Russian gas being sent to NATO. It is flowing like never before. Here:

Why 2027 as the end date for accepting Russian gas though?

Germany needs until 2029 to be ready for invading Russia. And American gas needs to be set up as a substitute to fuel that war machine by that date. I think 2029 is a more realistic date, seeing as 2027 is almost here and Germany is not ready yet.

But in the meantime, NATOstan will continue using cheap Russian energy to rearm and rebuild its industrial war factories while openly declaring its intention to go to war with Russia every single step of the way. Hell, they already have NATOstan war factories in Ukraine that fuel the UAF war machine. Putin has never once even so much as threatened to hit them. They are off-limits because they belong to the Kremlin’s esteemed Western partners.

And if you now know this, and I know this and anyone who reads the news knows this … why doesn’t Putin know this?

Why does Putin continue to dither, to send fuel to an enemy that openly avows their intention to attack Russia soon?

Is he, dare I say it, a “baffoon”?

…

This war in Ukraine will be prolonged to give NATOstan time to rearm and remobilize a military force capable of invading the exhausted and bled out Russia. Meanwhile, Washington will be doing everything it can to reform NATO from its north Eurasian plane focus, to creating a new military alliance centered around helping Tel-Aviv realize the Greater Israel Empire. This rearrangement is happening right now, right before our eyes, and hardly anyone is even bothering to report on the headlines of these large movements of men and materiel.

In effect, this means forcing the EU to fight the war against Russia, while paying for the privilege to do so via American gas and weapons imports.

In the aftermath of the 40 Days Half-War, Washington has been quietly moving huge amounts of big bombs and planes and missile systems out of Europe and over to the Middle East. They are also drawing up a new invasion force in semi-secret by shuffling around America’s vast permanent army of mercenary soldiers who are deployed on air bases all over the world to facilitate arms, drugs and human trafficking operations run by the intelligence agencies, and to prevent any local populist strongman anywhere from rising to power.

I don’t know when the lull in Iran will end, but it will end with a big boom.

But don’t believe me! Read this report from TopWar on the absolute state that Putin has driven Russia into. Warning: it is pretty long, but you will simply hear the same sentiments that I express also voiced by the Right-of-Kremlin publication in choppy translated Russian. I include this to show that I am not some crazy crackpot outlier — that is, I actually am all these things, but only in a Western media context, because of how insane and out of touch with reality Western media is, especially Western alt-media.

In a Russian media context though, what I am saying is fairly benign.

Westerners just don’t know that because they don’t read Russian media. They think they do because they listen to Ritter or Sachs or that homosexual Sicilian former Fox News guy on YouTube. But they are actually just getting CIA propaganda that has been given a Russian/Resistance veneer and sold right back to them. When confronted or exposed to authentic Russian voices and viewpoints, these Western dissidents recoil in shock and horror and demand the messenger/translator be strung up by his neck for blasphemy (me).

Anyway.

Here:

It is remarkable how clearly and how so many Russians see the obvious about what is being planned. Not so with our Western cousins, who remained mired in ZAnon propaganda.

Ukraine was bought by US companies, the grain belongs to them. No one will let us into our historical lands — Kharkov, Odessa, Nikolaev and, in fact, into Kyiv too. Against this background, newspaper headlines that our troops have begun the summer campaign are going into dissonance, as is everything else happening here.

Against this background, the speech of the former head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yuri Baluevsky, during a speech at the Public Chamber looks like an attempt «to reach out to heaven». The general called for a decisive abandonment of «red lines». The enemy sees that Russia is not reacting to his actions, and becomes even more impudent; he must be made to fear, otherwise he will be enemy drones soon they will fly in our sky, like at home. Now they are flying to the Urals, and soon they will begin to hit Siberia. Everything is exactly the same, but what’s the point?



He is echoed by Vladimir Evseev, Doctor of Technical Sciences, retired Aerospace Forces colonel and one of the developers of hypersonic weapons. An inconvenient question for the Russian General Staff: why are offensives carried out with small forces in certain areas? Were the generals really given the order to fight half-heartedly? From the field they report that more troops will only increase losses — the sky is teeming by drones, capable of destroying equipment and personnel. Evseev insists: with the development of weapons, tactics, operational art and strategy must evolve.



But in Ukraine everything is not so bad. The army is whole, the number at the beginning of 2026 is still about 800 thousand, they have not yet started calling up the up to 25s, logistics are working. Ukraine did not go through, like Germany in World War II, through many millions of funerals (although its losses are quite large), bombings, erased cities and terrible suffering, which «reformatted» the impunity of this ruthless people – the author of two world wars, to such an extent that they are still incapable of war. Every day they show us that Ukraine is on fire, factories, warehouses, power plants, etc. are being hit. But the next day everything repeats itself. So is the military machine of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine as a whole, like the Phoenix bird? It doesn’t happen that way.

This is another question for the General Staff.



One could assume that there is an unspoken agreement between us: we do not touch their infrastructure, they — ours. We fight like with our fists, like a boy, only on the battlefield. So why are their UAVs flying further and further towards us?



And one more question for the General Staff, if such a game has already begun. When Zelensky planned to «scare us» on May 9, we announced an ultimatum to Kyiv that the next «group strike» would be on Kyiv. And it worked! Why couldn’t this be done as soon as Kursk and Belgorod began to be shelled? When were the triad elements and warehouses hit? When the first HIMARS installations and other high-precision weapons were installed. Why did General «Armageddon» Surovikin, who promised us victory in the SVO by 2023, hold out as commander of the SVO for 3 months, and he was removed in response to protests «from the world community» as soon as he began to methodically destroy the infrastructure of Ukraine?



Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the Russian President promised him «not to kill» Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Yes, it’s our way, noble. What else was promised to whom that neither society nor the army knew? At least in fact, do not touch Kyiv; it is not for nothing that the promise of a strike worked perfectly. And also bridges, tunnels and so on.



Developments around the SMO: a new reality

Recently, events around the SVO have unfolded into a new reality. The President made his resonant statement about the proximity of the end of the SVO and the possibility of a meeting with the illegitimate, which contradicts Peskov’s previously expressed statement that victory will be achieved by military means. The second fact – is Zelensky’s threat on the eve of the May 9 parade and Moscow’s response, essentially the first ultimatum since the beginning of the Northern Military District. Third fact – a parade without equipment and cancellation of fireworks.



What’s behind all this? Russia and its leadership are under unprecedented pressure to achieve a temporary truce and freeze hostilities at any cost in order to prepare for a new major war by 2030. Russia’s exports are blocked, oil and gas revenues are under threat. On April 23, the EU introduced the 20th package of sanctions. The bans included individuals, legal entities – the largest refineries and oil companies, 20 banks and more than 40 vessels that are considered «shadow by the fleet» R.F. Transactions with four financial institutions in third countries were banned for circumventing EU restrictive measures. The goal is stated: «Today’s package includes the basis for a future ban on the maritime transport of Russian crude oil and petroleum products». Moreover, after «the departure» of Orban, a loan of 90 billion euros was approved to Ukraine.



Rising prices and export volumes in May due to the conflict in Iran are helping to replenish the budget. The Russian Federation began to replenish the National Welfare Fund. But the restructuring of logistics chains to Asia is complicated by sanctions pressure. If the conflict with Iran is resolved and oil prices fall, oil revenues will fall. According to TsMAKP, due to attacks on refineries, Russia will be forced to reduce oil production. And so, according to Reuters, including based on IEA data, already in April Russia reduced oil production.



The budget deficit is growing, according to the Ministry of Finance, in January — April it grew to 5.9 trillion rubles. with a plan for the whole of 2026 of 3.8 trillion rubles. The economy is slowing down. Although gas exports may be expanded in 2026, everything will be difficult with oil.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully increasing the intensity and geography of shelling of our territory, moving it beyond the Urals. It seemed that we could still launch massive attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine or announce an ultimatum. But it seems that everything has already been decided – we are being led to a new deal, the conditional Minsk 3. As a result, despite our successes on the fronts, the enemy began to put pressure on us. And what should our next generations do with Ukraine, with the attitude of its people towards us Russians, which has only worsened after all this?



Russia will not bear the split that the new deal, Minsk-3, will introduce. We can pay a huge price for our duality, indecision, weakness and lack of will. Suffice it to remember how the unsuccessful conduct of the war ended for Tsarist Russia.



War — is an act of violence or «a game of red lines»?

As Karl von Clausewitz, a Prussian military theorist, believed: «War — is an act of violence aimed at forcing the enemy to carry out our will».



But Moscow sometimes began to play the game «we can’t», which most analysts defined as «red lines don’t work». First, we allowed the West to supply high-precision weapons to Ukraine, attack Kursk and Belgorod, military warehouses and even elements of the triad, then further and further — and now the Urals. Oil depots, liquid terminals, etc. are attacked.



Meanwhile, we have everything to bring Ukraine to its knees, but this is not part of the chess game led by the Kremlin. Moscow does not want an escalation, does not want to carry out an act of violence over Ukraine that would lead us to Victory. As they say, «everything is new — well forgotten old».



On 8 October 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Army General Sergei Surovikin as the commander of the group of forces in the special military operation zone. From the beginning, General Armageddon moved the course of hostilities to a different plane, beginning the defeat of infrastructure and energy facilities throughout almost all of Ukraine. Analysts called this «the implementation of Surovikin’s plan, which the military-political leadership initially abandoned».

Then the MK newspaper published a quote attributed to Sergei Surovikin: «I no longer want to sacrifice Russian soldiers in a guerrilla war against hordes of fanatics armed with NATO. We have enough forces and technical means to lead Ukraine to complete surrender». Official confirmations — zero.



Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities began on October 10. Thousands or more attacking units (including UAVs) took part in the process of such attacks during one night, which transferred the war to a different, harsh reality for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. «Unmanned aviationmore than eight thousand sorties were carried out, and more than 600 Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities were destroyed by attack drones», — Surovikin said in an interview with «Zvezda». According to plans, this number was to be increased. The goal is simple — to force the enemy to peace through the massive destruction of the military and economic potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



The French publication Reseau International published a large article in which columnist Valentin Vasilescu noted that Surovikin «abandoned large-scale offensive operations against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces» and «is conducting a military campaign» using «an indirect approach», the essence of which is to deprive enemy forces of the resources necessary for him to continue the war by destabilizing them. It is a British method first described by British military theorist Captain Basil Henry Liddell Garth. NATO has long used similar tactics, using them in 1999 to strike Serbia’s infrastructure.

The actions of the Russian general also affect the physical and moral condition of the enemy, and the effect will intensify as the weather gets colder. So don’t expect them to be Russian rocket the blows will stop. Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has been so weakened that every time the Russians launch another airstrike, Ukraine’s national system collapses. The most important thing now is that the light switch in Ukraine is in the hands of General Surovikin.

And here is the forecast: General Surovikin is doing everything right — Kyiv will last from strength to strength until spring.



Speaking on October 19, 2022, Surovikin said: «Autumn and December will pass. And immediately after that there will be a turning point in the war, after which a real Victory awaits us! Remember my words. Return to them in 2023». But it didn’t work, however! Do we need Victory?



The international community sharply condemned the shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other Western leaders characterized the Russian attacks as acts of terror against civilians and obvious war crimes. In December, Newsweek reported that about 50% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was damaged due to continuous Russian missile attacks. According to the public organization Mercy Corps, if the attacks continue, Ukraine’s national energy system will be destroyed within a few weeks.



As The New York Times wrote: «The Kremlin... put one general at the head of the [special operation] — Sergei Surovikin, who, according to American officials, effectively conducts complex military operations». «There are signs of greater tactical coherence. Surovikin’s actions are very effective», – reports the American publication Politico, citing a statement by a British intelligence officer. As Newsweek wrote in December: General Surovikin will be with Kyiv next February. Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure caused serious damage to the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Following the fall of Artemovsk, the Russians will seize the offensive initiative, the authors of the article believe. The British newspaper The Telegraph called Russian General Sergei Surovikin «a dangerous enemy».



Yes, of course, all this is unpleasant. But the war could have ended in the first half of 2023. There would be a lot of squealing — yes, a lot. But why does war begin? To force the enemy to comply with our demands. The international «public» began to put pressure on the Kremlin, and we once again, as in 2014 in Minsk and 2022 in Istanbul, showed weakness. The goals of the SVO and the goals of the oligarchy are incompatible. When «trading people» are breathing down the Kremlin’s back, expect trouble.



Surovikin held out for three months. His suspension on 11 January 2023 was puzzling — with high expectations. As «MK» columnist Mikhail Rostovsky considered, it is not possible to reliably answer the question about Surovikin’s removal. The answer is simple: Surovikin is too harsh.



There is another important reason – political. The phantom of General Alexander Lebed, who left us untimely in a mysterious helicopter crash, began to dawn. The shift was preceded by the publication by VTsIOM of the survey results, according to which General Surovikin entered the top ten politicians of the year. Russia misses a strong hand, and for a long time! The system does not need political competitors – they need controlled and devoted dullness. And after Prigozhin’s march, Surovikin was finally removed away.



What are the Ukrainian Armed Forces doing now, why does Zelensky feel on horseback? And what is happening now is simple. This is the implementation of the same «British» scenario, but for Russia, developed in London.



During the week from May 2 to May 8, the enemy sent more than 3,000 UAVs to our country, including long-range versions that reached regions located many hundreds of kilometers from the front line. Perm, Cheboksary, Yaroslavl, Samara, Grozny, and other Russian cities were under attack.



As we see, neither Iran, nor Israel, nor the United States would allow their opponents to conduct such attacks. And there’s something wrong here. You see, we can’t, and we need peace. What is the score on the scoreboard — not in our favor? So, close to completion!



Epilogue: don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. Revolution one, two, three?

There are two Russias — warring and trading, there never are (!) don’t combine into one — «Bolivar can’t stand two» — there will only be one left. And which — only the Russian people themselves can resolve this issue. Will he accept the end of SVO on Trump’s terms or not. Before making a deal on Ukraine, the authorities need to remember how the failures of Nicholas II during the First World War resulted in rumors of betrayal, which became one of the «stumbling blocks» that split the country, leading it to the revolution of 1917. Now from all sides there are alarming signals about economic stagnation, experts recognize the crisis of the system. Gennady Zyuganov predicts our collapse according to the scenario of Tsarist Russia.



Russia will be strangled according to Reagan’s scenario. A possible US-London plan planned for 2026 includes stifling exports, stimulating an economic crisis, expanding the zone of defeats and the intensity of attacks from Ukrainian UAVs, and increasing social tension. According to the famous military expert Konstantin Sivkov, they do not need our oil depots, their goal — our society: «A thousand or more drones can fall from the territory of Ukraine onto the territory of Russia per day to the entire depth of the country. And these numbers will only grow further. It is openly said that the meaning of such an increase in strikes comes down to attempts to blow up Russia from the inside».



Shortly before the February Revolution of 1917, on 30 December 1916, Emperor Nicholas II received the English ambassador George Buchanan, who allowed himself, in violation of diplomatic etiquette, to address the internal state of the country, and prophetically declared: «You are, sir, at the crossroads of two paths, and you must now choose which path you will take. One will lead you to victory and glorious peace, the other – to revolution and destruction. Let me beg Your Majesty to choose the first path. Do this, sir, and you will ensure your country the fulfillment of its age-old aspirations, and yourself –the position of the most powerful monarch in Europe». History tends to repeat itself.



Actually, this quote — a kind of retelling of a monologue from the Old Testament: «Behold, today I offered you life and good, death and evil». «Choose life so that you and your descendants may live...» (Deuteronomy, chapter 30, 15-20).



The SMO is only prologue, there will be a new big European war — what are we doing? Are we increasing the size of the army and creating a threat to the enemy in Europe? Nothing yet. Is our complacency simply amazing — or is it weakness and the inability to pursue our own policies?



«If a country, choosing between war and shame, chooses shame, it gets both war and shame». We cannot give Trump our Victory, which our fathers and grandfathers won in 1945. History will not forgive us for our weaknesses. So, make your choice, gentlemen, but soberly assess your risks! The Trump deal — trap, Trojan horse, its consequences are unpredictable.