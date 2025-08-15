There was a peace deal signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The gist of it was that Armenia would have to accept Azeri victory, but that they’d be allowed to join a nascent Washington-led anti-Russian military coalition building in that region. Putin and the Kremlin were nowhere to be found during this process, pretending that they had never even heard of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Alexander Dugin denounces the Washington-brokered peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a brutal humiliation for Russia, a total collapse of its South Caucasus policy, and a betrayal that demands visible justice against those responsible. The story of the peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington is our shame. There are things that are better faced directly. If someone has humiliated us, insulted us, castrated us, raped us, then instead of saying “that’s how it should be” or “it’s nothing, it will heal,” it is better to look the truth in the eye. This is a brutal humiliation of Russia. Not so long ago, we considered Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh as part of our territory. We administered there. Then we gave up those territories, but we believed we had retained influence — over Karabakh, for example, through an Armenia friendly to us. Then, under Pashinyan, Armenia stopped listening to us and began balancing its relations with Azerbaijan. We decided to befriend Azerbaijan. Now we have reached a catastrophic collapse of our policy in the South Caucasus. Yes, there is still Georgia, which under Ivanishvili has become less aggressive in its former Russophobia, but everything else is our complete failure. That is exactly how this should be understood. That means there are those responsible. There are people who advised our president to act this way, to build relations in this manner with Baku, Yerevan, and Stepanakert. A failure is a failure. A humiliation is a humiliation. The fact that now Aliyev — whom we effectively assisted during the Karabakh war — and Pashinyan — who rose up against us — are working for our enemy is a slap in the face. This slap is not from America or the West, which are our enemies anyway. This is a blow from within. Those same people inside Russia who engineered this, insisting “we’ll handle it ourselves” and rejecting outside involvement, should — if Putin had his way — face the ultimate punishment. However, we have a moratorium on the death penalty; we pride ourselves on being humane. After a catastrophic, monstrous, humiliating failure for the country and for our society, what often follows is only promotion. A man has stolen everything, ruined everything, and betrayed everyone — and receives a higher post. Of course, this is an unhealthy position. Our people and our society want justice. We do not want blood, we do not want violence, but we do want justice. When we see that people remain completely unpunished for the total collapse of our policy in the South Caucasus, it is humiliating. The signing of this agreement in Washington points to our nullity, to the fact that we control nothing, even in the post-Soviet space. Who, in that case, will take us seriously at a higher level? This pain, this insult, this slap must be understood precisely as a slap to each of us, to every Russian person. There is no point in saying: “How bad they are! We told you Pashinyan is a Soros puppy, and Aliyev is a scoundrel who works for Erdogan and betrays our friendship.” These are not arguments. Whatever one thinks of Pashinyan and Aliyev, their actions must be confronted head-on. As my friend Yevgeny Vsevolodovich Golovin used to say: “Face the external world as you would a strike: without turning away.” You must not say, “So what if a tooth was knocked out? It had been aching for a long time and I was planning to remove it anyway.” Pain must not be euphemized. What happened with Aliyev and Pashinyan is our humiliation. That is exactly how it should be taken. That is healthier and more honest. We lost. We erred in entrusting work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to entirely the wrong people. There is no other way to explain it. If we do not regard this as a failure, if we do not accept this pain, we will cease to be human beings and a sovereign state-civilization. Of course, justice is needed. Those who brought our country to such a result in foreign policy in our immediate neighborhood must be punished in a clear and visible way. This must end. It is time to confront everyone behind this disaster — the officials who shaped our South Caucasus policy, the diasporas that influenced it, and the external lobbyists who pushed it towards failure. Either we are an empire, a sovereign state-civilization, or we deserve everything we saw in Washington — when our two “allies” were licking the boots of our enemy. Therefore, if the people responsible for all this walk away unpunished, then I have no good news. Of course, we are a great people. But if we do not regard failure as failure, betrayal as betrayal, and humiliation as humiliation, then we are worth nothing.

This wasn’t a “mistake” as Dugin puts it, but deliberate Kremlin policy The reason for the surrender of the S. Caucasus may be as banal as the pressure of networks of Azeri and Armenian criminal mafias who influence Kremlin policy More than likely, Putin and friends were given an order to surrender these territories by Washington and he did At best, maybe he got some concessions for his oligarch friends behind the scenes for playing along with the NATOization of the S. Caucasus

Remember: Putin’s government does not pursue Russia’s state interests but the interests of a small clique of oligarchs and spooks who run the country as their own personal plantation. That being said, Putin isn’t against using the Russian state in these business schemes to improve his negotiating position vis a vis rival mafia networks out of West.

But, as we have seen, he’s not really even any good at that.

I’m starting to suspect, more and more, that there is absolutely no redeeming qualities to his Presidency and cabal in power. What gave me hope in the past was his pointed snubbing of Gorbachev and his legacy and the many statements that he made decrying the process by which the break-up of the USSR was handled and its consequences. However, Putin was never anti-break up of the USSR and he was always pro-Washington and pro-Kiev too. Here is him in 2006 defending Kiev’s claim to Crimea.

🗣Putin: "Crimea is part of Ukraine" ~ October 25, 2006 That year, during a direct line with citizens, Putin said that Moscow was ready to provide assistance to Kyiv if there was a need to protect Ukraine from external interference. The President stated that Russia did not intend to get involved in Ukrainian internal affairs and expressed confidence that the Ukrainian people should solve their problems on their own. "Today we need to proceed from the realities that have developed. Crimea is part of Ukraine, and we cannot interfere in the internal affairs of another country," Putin said.

The plan to destroy the USSR from within was effected by the KGB, remember? I wrote a whole series about it. But, I only traced the plot back to “Plan M” and the “Liberman Economic Policy” which were drawn up under Krushchev and which called for the dismemberment of the USSR territorially and the forced imposition of another NEP Libertarian economics program.

Both these things came to pass in the 90s, as per plan.

found an interesting insight that seems to indicate that the killer of Stalin, Beria, was already in on the dismemberment plan of the USSR and its anti-Russianization even then.

I will tell you, since it is necessary, about a chick from Beria's nest. There was such a Soviet Ukrainian poet in the Ukrainian SSR, Dmytro Pavlychko. In his youth, in 1945, like his older brother, he fought with the Soviet power in the UPA, then from the fall of 1945 to the summer of 1946 he sat in prison, then the Soviet power released him and he, of course, went to study to become a national intelligentsia, in 1953 he graduated from the philological faculty of Lviv University and in 1954 he joined the ranks of the CPSU. All paths are now open into the national intelligentsia, Pavlychko published a lot, was the editor-in-chief of the foreign literature magazine "Vsesvit" and wrote poetry: "What in life am I excited about? / Lenina’s thoughts are clear, Lenina’s words are wise”; “How good it is that Moscow is in the world, / my land, capital and hope”; “So the wicked outcasts didn’t give in / to rip you off with yellow-blue pus”; “It seemed to me that it was not crows, / but Bandera’s huts / that had flown to abandoned places / to capture the crooked tracks.” But in 1989, Pavlychko became one of the organizers of the People's Movement, a movement constructed by the Central Committee and the KGB in support of perestroika, which quickly became separatist. One of the authors of the Declaration of Sovereignty of Ukraine in 1990, Ambassador of Ukraine to Slovakia and Poland, member of the Verkhovna Rada, fighter against the Russian language and Orthodoxy, Hero of Ukraine (2004). He died in 2023, at the age of 93. And what does Beria have to do with it, you ask? In 1953, after Stalin's death, Beria decided to focus on a new radical indigenization policy in the national republics. For this purpose, reports were prepared on the Ukrainian SSR and the Baltic republics with a story about how bad things were there and how Russian chauvinism was preventing the fight against bourgeois nationalists. Let's develop Soviet nationalism instead - and things will go well. Beria's report on the Ukrainian SSR also mentions a valuable cadre who should be promoted. One of the agents of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ukrainian SSR "Objective", having confirmed the above-mentioned sentiments of the Ukrainian intelligentsia, notes for his part, also as one of the facts, the unsatisfactory situation in the Lviv branch of the Union of Soviet Writers. He says: "In the Lviv branch of the Union of Soviet Writers, the work on identifying and educating talented youth from the local population is poorly organized... Currently, there is only one candidate from the local population for admission to the Union, a young talented poet - Dmitry PAVLYCHKO. The editor-in-chief of the Lviv book and magazine publishing house TSMOKOLENKO, to whom PAVLYCHKO presented a collection of his poems, has been delaying the publication of this book for two years. Considering that PAVLYCHKO's poems are talented and mainly directed against the Vatican and bourgeois nationalists, such a book could have played a great educational role for the local youth." Beria was shot, but the valuable asset remained. And in 1989, he, like another KGB informer - Landsbergis in Lithuania - was put in charge of the mass movement in support of perestroika.

So, the guy who goes on to lead the intellectual charge in Ukraine for independence got his start from Beria and was a Kremlin-sponsored asset. Isn’t that curious? I thought that the Kremlin was anti-Bandera? And yet, they were supporting the top guy creating the literal modern neo-Bandera Ukrainian identity which is being used against Russia now.

Notice a pattern yet?

Speaking of Kremlin assets, I wrote about Landsbergis and his KGB family before here:

But generally, I think I put too much importance on Putin’s Andropovite KGB background and assumed that he was trying to play hardball against Washington to get some of the things that were promised to the KGB by the USSR as a reward for detonating the USSR.

So far, I’m not seeing much life or resistance out of Putin.

You’d think he would have put up more of a fight to keep Azerbaijan, an extremely wealthy country, in the orbit of himself and his cabal. But no, apparently not. All he could do was arrest some of their crime family heads in Russia. Azerbaijan, by the way, was also taken over by a KGB guy in the aftermath of the USSR collapse. The current President, Aliyev, is his son. Here:

These KGB men seem to consistently pursue policies that are harmful to Russia’s interests, don’t they?

Dugin doesn’t seem to notice this though. Instead, he sings the praises of the KGB/FSB and calls them the literal agents of Yahweh. On this point, I guess I’d have to agree, but for my own reasons. Here:

Well, gee, this is maybe why:

Let’s see what comes of Alaska next.