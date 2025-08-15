The Slavland Chronicles

orikis
2h

It may be that initially, when they have concluded that the collapse of the Soviet system is imminent, KGB has really had their agents as stay-behind operatives, at least a fraction of them. But it looks like eventually, the central control eroded and little KGB factions in different post-USSR countries carved out their little fiefdoms under the post-Cold War USA security umbrella, switching alliances as power dynamics dictated.

And by the way, it really doesn't take much to repaint yourself from a total anti-nationalist commie to a nationalist patriot here. You can be a documented, Moscow-trained apparatchik, with your parents documented as KGB reservists, your grandparents in NKVD, your family name could be Russian, your son can have a Russian citizenship, etc. - none of that really matters. All you need to do is to constantly repeat how much you hate the Soviet past and Putin's Russia, maybe add a nice Baltic suffix to your surname (e.g. Ivanov -> Ivanovas), and get in good graces with the ruling clan so that the media won't dare to bring this up, and you're all set, you can become a president, speaker of the parliament, chief podcasto-propagandist, whatever - the masses just follow whatever's presented to them as cool and trendy.

5h

As always, all I can say is…: man, you are so(oooooo) right that it hurts. But again and always, thank you for your write-ups. You enlighten and wake people up from their lethargic existence.

6 more comments...

