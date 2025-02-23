I was struck by Elon’s recent policy pivot vis a vis Russia and the lavish praise that Trump-aligned propaganda operations have started lavishing on Putin and his government over the last week or so. He even said that the whole war could have been prevented, quoting Jeffrey Sachs:

Most people seem to be taking it in stride, but I think we should take a closer look at how ridiculous this new psyop is instead of just pretending that this is all because Elon, a staunch Culture Warrior for conservative values, likes Putin’s tough stance on who gets to pee and poo in what toilet in Russian schools. Elon has also been posting all over Xitter about how Kiev is being unreasonable and inhumane, that Zelensky is unhinged and that they need to accept whatever Trump’s peace deal entails.

If you will recall though, Elon was one of the staunchest and earliest supporters of the Ukraine war effort. You know, back when he was a Democrat who supported Biden and Hillary and Obama before that?

A reminder:

The Ukrainian war effort still relies on Elon’s Starlink to maintain its edge over the Russians, which provides them with superior communications, targeting, surveillance, etc. If he was really for peace and demanding that Kiev stop its offensive operations in Kursk, for example, he could just flip a switch tomorrow.

But he doesn’t.

That reminds me: another blogger, who shall go unnamed, wrote to me out of the blue at least half a year ago promising me that Trump’s people were anti-war and encouraging me to tone down my criticism of his faction. I tried to explain to him that powerful people who support Trump are making their fortunes supporting this war materially, and that they have no desire to stop making that money, but it didn’t seem to sink in for him. Yes, Trump’s side of the Deep State might have a very serious incentive for replacing Zelensky, who has been shoveling a lot of the money up his own hooked snout and not dealing the kickbacks out fairly, but that isn’t the same as being against the war in general. This is the key distinction to understand, and yet no one does or at least, everyone pretends not to. In recent weeks, because of the negotiations news, I feel like I’ve returned to square one with many people now forgetting the lessons of the last 3 years and pretending that all is now right with the world!

It is my job to rain on that parade.

Here is an example of what I mean that came out just recently. Thiel’s people are expecting to double drone production in Ukraine in 2025, not end it:

And if you don’t know, Thiel is the other partner in the so-called “Paypall Mafia” that catapulted Elon and others to fame and fortune and now the White House. Thiel is an Deep State operative who is the prime architect of the mass surveillance that is used by the security state to keep peasant uprisings suppressed in NATO countries.

This is all self-admitted:

Other people have written more and better about Palantir and Thiel and Karp though. See here:

And here:

And here:

And here:

It should be common knowledge by now in our circles that this is a powerful faction of the Deep State that is backing Trump now. One with strong ties to organized homosexuality, to Israel and to surveillance and rocket/drone/satellite technology, which is the key component to NATO”s continued military dominance of the world. To my disappointment, but not to my surprise, this remains stubbornly denied or ignored by vast swaths of the “Dissentosphere” many of whom are clearly being rented out by this faction via their influence operations. For my part, I don’t want to write about American politics, but if I were to do so, I’d just swap Trump for Putin and the FSB/KGB for the people around Thiel and Elon. I think America is ruled by a more “privatized” spook state that is more transnational and corporate in its structure than Russia’s.

Also: the key change in military policy in recent decades has been the switch over to long-range precision rockets, mass surveillance/realtime monitoring, and satellite tech. This is the new military paradigm that the Deep State has been forging and they’ve accomplished this through the companies owned by Thiel and Elon, among other prominent oligarchs. The key point here is that these two are as “Deep State” as they come seeing as they’ve laid down the infrastructure for continued Judeo-Anglo domination of the world through technological military superiority for the next century.

…

If anything, the ceasefire will make it even more profitable for these companies to operate in Ukraine. They won’t have to worry about getting damaged by missiles, for example. However, Moscow studiously refuses to target any of the drone factories in Ukraine, so maybe that is a moot point. I’ve written about this many times before: NATO factories working in Ukraine are NEVER targeted. This includes the German and Turkish drone manufacturers.

This is particularly egregious when you understand just how much superior the UAF is to Russia’s army in terms of its drone tech and the quantity of them that they unleash on Russian soldiers. Putin refusing to touch these factories for fear of offending his esteemed Western partners’ investments is just another betrayal in a long list of craven treacherous policies adopted by the CIA-owned Kremlin.

Actually, any ceasefire deal is a great business opportunity to ramp up the rearmament of the UAF and the total transformation of Ukraine’s society, into a veritable digital gulag from which there is no escape. The latter part is not an exaggeration by the way — Ukraine is routinely touted as an example of how rapid digitalization of society can be carried out quickly and without resistance through top-down measures taken in extreme emergency situations that do not allow for any objections to be raised. There are many policy papers written about this.

Now, it is common knowledge that NATO countries are funding and supporting Kiev’s war effort with money and materiel. What no one talks about though is how NATO countries also support Russia’s war effort. Clearly, this is an electric third rail that you’re not supposed to notice. I'm writing a big piece on the topic and the involvement of many of the same personalities in that network making sure that Russia is able to purchase key weapons components and that Ukraine is allowed to resell NATO equipment abroad.

That is to say, if the US wanted to end the war, they could have done it yesterday because without their support, Moscow wouldn’t be able to maintain its war effort.

I don’t think anyone has ever written about that, have they?

So stay tuned for that.

And yes it will be paywalled.