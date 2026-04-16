There is nothing of interest to report on in Donbass except for the robot attack PR stunt that Zelensky pulled. Some positions were taken by the UAF, but then, the Russian army is retreating in many points along the line, so these weren’t a decisive factor either way.

Are these the robot soldiers of the future? It is impossible to say with any certainty (No).

I say this because interesting mechanized weapons have existed for a century at this point, and yet, their use has remained strictly curtailed for reasons that no one can adequately explain. Personally, I believe that all technological and scientific advancements must go through a committee type hearing where it is determined whether or not it conforms to Aristotelian/Rabbinical principles before it is allowed out.

Just the other day, Dr Livci showed me some archival (not AI, I hope) footage of German Imperial Walkers built in the interwar period.

And even the cutting-edge drones that are being used now are not new technology. They were already being developed by the Germans during WWII and were designed and tested in the 70s and approved for mass manufacture in the current format that we see now all the way back in the 1980s. Here:

Why did we have to wait until the recent Azeri-Armenian war to see their first successful test case use?

These consistent problems in the military arms timeline are always hand-waved away as the result of some persistent clerical error, bureaucratic malaise or lack of available technology. Whether or not you want to accept this explanation, and to then not ask “what changed” when the next “revolution” in military technology is indeed finally rolled out, is entirely up to you.

Me, I’m starting to have questions about the controlled unveiling of arms.

Especially when we factor in the lightning leaps forward achieved by the USSR and Germany before that. These countries achieved frightening advances in military tech in record time on just the weapons systems that we know about that no one disputes. The conspiracy stuff is more like “weather control” or “earthquake weapons” and “flying saucers” and “advanced biological phage killers”. Which, for the life of me, I don’t understand why these are even considered conspiracy theories.

Like, you have means, motive and precedent when it comes to these cases.

Why wouldn’t these military-industrial powers be trying to create new, clandestine weapons?

Did they succeed though?

Well, some of these proposed weapons systems are predicated on “alt-tech” i.e., on technology that relied on alternative scientific theories. So, for example, the Nazi flying saucers using “zero point energy” hypothesis require the existence and ability to harness plasma energy to operate. But most people do not accept the underlying premise of “cold energy” i.e., energy that doesn’t rely on combustion to be generated. The Nazi saucers aren’t using jet engines, but are floating through the sky anyway, right? But all of our energy, fancy or primitive, relies on combustion of something. And if you want to get really in the weeds here, most of our energy relies on heating up water until it becomes steam.

And everything from the radios and TVs and microwaves and mass road infrastructure and fast food restaurant chains that we take for granted now started as a militarization program initially.

…

So, has Zelensky been chosen to usher in the next revolution in military technology? Beyond just drones, I mean? No, I don’t think so. Iran might see some new forms of weaponry deployed though that will shatter the existing military consensus paradigm.

We’ve already had the idea be floated in the media, about nuking Iran that is.

I think they will just use still more powerful bunker buster bombs on Iran in the coming weeks and months. And as for why they never showed off this kind of weaponry before 2025, well, I recall watching a Russian conspiracy theorist vlog in which the author conjectured that the elites would get spooked by the use of powerful bunker buster bombs, because they are planning and building underground bunkers for themselves and it would be a shock to them to find out that they can still be reached with bombs.

The theory continues that all advancements in military tech over the last 20 years have been channeled into, basically, bunker-buster weaponry i.e., coming up with ways to combat the most reliable and instinctual defensive instinct/method of mankind to either hole up underground or in mountains to avoid enemies with superior weaponry and numbers.

The Hamas tunnel resistance didn’t fare so well, and some say that this is because of Israel’s powerful phosphorus bombs, essentially.

And in Lebanon now, you see this exact same situation. Basically, Hezbollah was able to hold Israel for so long because they occupied the rocky, elevated topography of southern Lebanon and the Israelis kept losing whatever tanks they threw at the entrenched bunker defenses that they had there. Unlike the armies of WWII, mass casualty frontal assaults are no longer part of accepted military doctrine, and so you cannot just storm these positions with human meat waves Iwo Jima style.

But few cares or take the time to learn about the reality of power, choosing instead to focus on meaningless soundbytes from waffling politicians.

They’d rather just moralize or ideologize instead of discussing the means and method of war, which is a far more pertinent, relevant and revelatory conversation to have, in my mind. Why can’t we behave like officers, arraigned around a map showing the positions of armies and their capabilities, and simply assess the situation like we would a game of HOI4? Other than the sheer information blackout, there is simply no interest in the topic outside of moralization or religious doomsday agitprop, I guess.

But, in the real world, big guns and the big gangs that wield them decide what happens.

Everything else is either delusional cope or triumphalist crowing in the aftermath of the bombs going off.

Those without big guns and big bombs serve those who have them. Thus, we the Peasantariat must seize the means of bunker busting by any means necessary.

So spaketh the Christwalke r … the ☭Slavlander☭.

Yes, the former “spiritual” leader of this blog was shot and thrown into a pit from whence he did not resurrect. Christwalker stood in the way of true Peasantariat Revolution with his trite platitudes about the Kingdom of Heaven to come in the afterlife.

I, ☭Slavlander☭, will not abide by such anti-revolutionary rhetoric.

This is because I have been chosen to bring about the so-called Kingdom of Heaven here, in this life, through force of arms. Religion is nothing more than emotional pablum designed as a kind of ideological opium by the reactionary class to sedate revolutionary consciousness among the Peasantariat. All true Christians must de-transition from Spiritual Israelites and realize their true identity as the Revolutionary Peasantariat. From there, they must take up the political and spiritual struggle agains in this life, not pray for Communism in heaven!

More decrees are set to follow in the coming days and weeks.

But they will only be visible to ☭Top Comrades☭ who donate their funds to the revolutionary struggle of the Peasantariat and their leader, ☭Slavlander☭.

The Comrade Communique follows below: