Following on the heels of Bonyagate, more Telegram bloggers and vloggers have come out since to declare that Putin’s end was nigh. People like Bonya, who were apolitical, but also close to the Kremlin because of their social status coming out to complain is a big deal.. That the Kremlin responded with such vigor and enthusiasm and self-chastisement to Bonya’s appeal was something to see indeed.

And now there’s an EU report getting a lot of coverage that says that Putin is paranoid of being drone’d and is hiding out in bunkers, and that Shoigu is a “destabilizing element” or something, which has been interpreted to mean that he is ready to turn on Putin.

But is there any veracity to this?

Yes, lots. But you need that sort of disclosure to make any lie believable. I covered Shoigu’s fall from grace in great detail, so that part is true at least.

But is there proof that Shoigu has turned on Putin?

I mean, like, it is all just insider sources that the writers of the report believe.

The other big claim, that Putin is too scared to leave the bunkers is also verifiably true. Even his “clones” are laying low. You’ll never see Putin or his “clones” in Donbass like you would see Zelensky visiting the trench lines.

Here is the report:

The Kremlin has dramatically increased the personal security around President Vladimir Putin, installing surveillance systems in the homes of close staffers as part of new measures prompted by a wave of assassinations of top Russian military figures and fears of a coup, according to a report from a European intelligence agency obtained by CNN. Cooks, bodyguards and photographers who work with the president are also banned from traveling on public transport, the dossier says. Visitors to the Kremlin chief must be screened twice, and those working close to him can only use phones without internet access, it adds.

Putin’s hatred of the internet truly is pathological.

I see it in members of his generational cohort all the time.

Some of the measures were put in place in recent months in the wake of the killing of a top general in December, which sparked a dispute in the top ranks of Russia’s security establishment, the report says. They suggest mounting unease within the Kremlin as it faces growing problems at home and abroad, including economic woes, increasing signs of dissent and setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine. Russian security officials have drastically reduced the number of locations that Putin regularly visits, the report says. He and his family have stopped going to their usual residences in the Moscow region and at Valdai, the president’s secluded summer property which lies between St. Petersburg and the capital. He has not visited a military facility this year so far, the report says, despite regular trips in 2025. To get around these restrictions, the Kremlin releases pre-recorded images of him to the public, the report adds. Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Putin also spends weeks at a time in upgraded bunkers, often in Krasnodar, a coastal region bordering the Black Sea hours away from Moscow, the report says. The dossier, released to CNN and other media outlets by a source close to a European intelligence agency, comes at a time of a growing perceived crisis around the Kremlin, four years into its brutal and ill-fated war. (…) ‘Risk of a coup’ The report says that, since the beginning of March 2026, the “Kremlin and Vladimir Putin himself have been concerned about potential leaks of sensitive information, as well as the risk of a plot or coup attempt targeting the Russian president. He is particularly wary of the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite.” But the most striking conclusion concerns erstwhile Putin confidante, Sergei Shoigu. The sidelined former defense minister, currently serving as secretary of the Security Council, “is associated with the risk of a coup, as he retains significant influence within the military high command”, the report says. It adds the arrest of Shoigu’s former deputy and close associate, Ruslan Tsalikov, on March 5 is considered “a breach of the tacit protection agreements among elites, weakening Shoigu and increasing the likelihood that he himself could become the target of a judicial investigation.”

I wrote about the removal of Shoigu as well.

Here:

In short, I concluded that his replacement would be even worse because he’s more “Deep State” than Shoigu’s half-Jewish Menshevik zhopa ever was. And because Rem would oversee budget cuts to the military.

Anyway.

(…) The report does not provide evidence to support the claims against Shoigu, who was formerly seen as very close to Putin, and a bid to unseat the Russian president would mark a stark reversal in allegiance. Given its release may be aimed at destabilizing the Kremlin, it is notable that the European intelligence service would at the same time effectively forewarn the Kremlin of a possible coup. Putin survived a previous coup attempt in June 2023, when mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin led a failed march on Moscow. Internal disputes in the Moscow elite are often subject to heavy speculation but rarely exposed. And deep into the invasion of Ukraine, as US support for Kyiv dwindles, European intelligence agencies have significant motivation to suggest mounting strife and paranoia in the Kremlin. The nature of such intelligence makes some of the details hard to verify.

Now, I DID write about why I think Putin will be removed from power eventually and how rather recently.

But I also said there was no sign of who would be doing the coup and with what gang or armed goons at their back for that matter.

All political power flows from the power of the gang of goons with guns.

All modern states are run from the shadows by gangs of goons with guns who hold the state and its people hostage to their cartel interests and operations.

All that other stuff like “Culture War” and “Ideology” and “Religion” and “Economy” and “Law” are hoaxes designed to cover up for the fact that the system in all our countries and on an international level is run by goon squads killing and torturing and sabotaging and spying to keep a huge population in line. There is only one matter worth studying when it comes to politics and it is the behavior of armed gangs.

Find the gang of goons with guns in your own country who call the shots or find the gang who want to be calling the shots, and you will find that all politics flows downstream from this dynamic, the relative power balance, the downstream political in-fighting, the race to secure more loot for themselves and their cronies.

And there is nothing more to say about politics, really.

You can not vote these goons out. You can not defeat them in a debate, epic style.

All we can do is alert people to this situation for now.

Past that point, it depends entirely on the character of the people themselves and their own ability to self-organize and self-arm.

…

More interesting still are when self-styled patriotic personalities come out and say that Putin’s days are numbered. Like, social media was hyping up a guy called Maxim Kalashnikov.

Here is what he said:

I believe that after the Transition (the change of the central figure in power), a period of chaos and instability is inevitable as a result of this un-triumphant war. No matter what “Sukharev conventions” are signed by the upper crust these days. What do I predict? 1. The new candidate will inevitably be weak and indecisive, convenient for the “boyars,” obviously incapable of making any drastic moves on the international stage, and easily digestible by the West, with whom they will strive to “normalize relations” by any means necessary. They will seek the lifting of sanctions. 2. I expect an inevitable inter-clan struggle for the redistribution of spheres of influence, property, and financial flows. 3. Such a struggle (as well as the inevitable economic crisis and weakening funding) will scatter the security forces, already demoralized by the war, into different “camps.” 4. In Russia, they will try to ease tensions at the grassroots level by staging a Khrushchev-style thaw and lifting internet restrictions. This is in keeping with Gorbachev’s spirit: if I can’t provide prosperity, here’s a distraction and entertainment. 5. Frantic economic reforms will begin, akin to Gorbachev’s acceleration and perestroika. Because the current bureaucratized, overly monopolized, paralyzed by a tangle of paperwork and regulations, deindustrialized “model” is incompatible with life. Attempts will begin to break up and partially re-privatize state corporations, and to remove excessive regulations. This will occur against the backdrop of the Central Bank’s idiotic policies, which will continue to stifle production. 6. In an attempt to somehow stabilize the economy, military spending will be cut, which will ensure both a crisis in the military-industrial complex and extremely painful processes in the army. 7. A surge in crime is inevitable; in some cases, extremely close-knit communities will return from the war, especially with experience using drones. 8. I also foresee the danger of escalating interethnic conflicts, and migrants are a huge risk here. But the Caucasus is also a well-known hotbed of problems. 9. Radicalization of sentiments at the grassroots level is inevitable, especially with the return of veterans who are unsatisfied with the meager salaries of civilian life. All this creates the threat of a situation similar to the late 1980s and early 1990s, at least for a couple of years.

Hardly an original hypothesis, but still, it begs the question why people are emboldened to start speaking this way all of a sudden. Personally, I’d be wary of these “thaw” periods where it appears like the government is allowing criticism of themselves. Culls follow soon after, if history is any predictor.

Anyway.

I don’t have much to say about Kalashnikov other than that he occupied a kind of middle ground between, say, Kremlin approved patriotism, and Kremlin censored/critical patriotism a la Strelkov. He was rather mild in his criticism of Putin and the Kremlin, which is why I stopped reading his channel years ago.

Now, Kalashnikov has a military and journalism background and a nice mix of schizo-political positions like “Fascist Stalinism” to his name. Personally, I sort get what he’s getting at, and I understand the importance of saying absurd, possibly even contradictory things to get public attention and to get normies to think outside of the Overton-approved box on things.

Kalashnikov also straddled a fine line between having meetings with the Mayor of Moscow, Sobyanin to discuss hiring reform in the Russian government, to getting raided by the secret police in 2016 for extremist antisemitisms.

He is most well-known for his sci-fi work though, having written what looks to be almost 50 titles of sci-fi, of varying quality as I’ve been told.

Also, he may have been the originator of the Russians = Orks meme.

[The militia patch reads: “if you were born an orc, may as well defend Mordor”]

Although, in fairness, the USSR was being compared to Mordor way back in the 60s up through into the 90s, when Tolkien was still being slowly uncensored and gradually allowed into the USSR. An entire movement of underground LOTR enthusiasts sprang up in the USSR, passing along illegally translated copies of Tolkien’s banned books, and were monitored by the KGB for extremism.

They called themselves the Tolkienisty.

By the 90s though, Russia well and truly had Tolkien-mania. Sadly, the cartoon being made based on his work had to be scuttled with the collapse of the USSR. I don’t think people would have really liked it to be honest — it was too crude and Soviet-looking:

The authorities originally had a problem with Tolkien’s books because of the anti-industrial themes in his work, apparently. The orcs of Tolkien, and, more specifically, the Uruk-Hai produced by Saruman in his modern factories became synonymous with Donbass and the Urals — the USSR’s industrial heartlands.

Fast forward to 2026, and many Russian nationalists or soldiers joking refer to themselves as “Orks”, however, this reference seems to rely far more heavily on Warhammer 40K, not on Tolkien as best as I can tell. In Russian, there is no way to differentiate between Tolkien’s spelling (c) via WH40K’s (k), but the way in which Kalashnikov uses the term seems far more appropriate for the latter representation of the fictional race.

[Wrath of the Ork: America Against Russia]