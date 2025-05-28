Just the other day, Pavel Durov, the founder of Vkontakte (a Russian social media website) and Telegram (a different, superior form of social media) gave a presentation at a cyber-tech conference in Norway. He was expected to talk about encryption and how companies like his own could better cooperate with governments to share information on dangerous groups or individuals to them.

Instead, here is what he said:

Today at the OSCE Human Rights Conference in Norway, Pavel Durov, instead of sharing dry facts about encryption, began his speech with the lines of Shaman [the Russian pop-singer]: “I am Russian! I have chosen this path...” — and the hall full of diplomats and human rights activists froze. “I would rather die than become someone’s asset. Telegram will not be a tool in someone else’s hands,” he said, looking at the EU representatives who have been criticizing the messenger for years for “refusing to cooperate.”

Previously, Durov was arrested in France after being catfished to coming there by a very mid-tier woman who simply knows how to use make-up well. Here:

I thought that this was the end of our cyber Herakles/Samson …

… brought down by a hoe like all the great heroes of old were as well.

But, clearly, I was wrong to despair and doom. Durov has some fight in him left. I use Telegram almost exclusively for the samizdat news that I report and translate here on the blog. I also encourage you to use Telegram as well because of the unprecedented access to samizdat channels that it gives you. Don’t treat it as fool-proof or totally safe, but treat it as an obvious upgrade to Facebook or MySpace or AIM (my readers are a bit on the older side).

The other part to this story is that hormone therapy is clearly good for your character and can help people grow a spine and stand up to the globalist technocrats. Durov is obviously a hormone-master.

Here is what he looked like at 40.

This is what he looked like when he was younger:

Assuming that Pavel wasn’t just replaced by a completely different guy, this is truly a stunning transformation to make.

And this is the power of hormone therapy.

All of you neo-Darwinian IQ-fetishists would be far better off learning about the endocrine system rather than endlessly obsessing about the low IQs of sub-saharans and CRISPR technology. Weak, nebbish, and autistic types love to obsess endlessly about genes because of how mechanistic and pre-deterministic such a paradigm is. There’s no room for improvement in any given specimen’s life — an ideal philosophy for a shiftless loser with poor character to adopt. But hair loss is reversible. Height can be increased. Eye color can be lightened.

There are some truly magical changes that hormones can effect on a subject.

Sadly, the only people in the political sphere talking about hormones are the transformers or the feminists with both groups essentially advocating for the right to poison themselves with industrial run-off chemicals.

No sensible people are talking about harnessing the power of hormone therapy and enhancement because it has been suppressed since WWII. I’m writing a series about hormones though, and in the coming entries I’m going to start digging even deeper into the radical transformative power of hormones on groups seeking to transform society in turn.

Here was a fun entry:

…

Oh and I think I might be featured on Unz.com going forward.

I spent the day emailing with Ron and he seemed keen to finally hear a perspective that isn’t ZAnon. Our days in the wilderness having fun and talking about obscure topics might be coming to an end. I’ll have to tighten up and seriousen up and act like a right proper analyst going forward. Ron thinks that “Rurik Skywalker” is a silly name.

There might have to be some big changes around here …