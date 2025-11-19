Last time, I covered the $100 million dollar embezzlement scheme carried out by Zelensky’s close friend and political fixer, Timur Mindich.

Here:

And now there are rumors that the former defense minister, Rustern Umerov, won’t be coming back to Ukraine any time soon from Turkey, because he knows that he’s next to be probed. I’ve written about Umerov before.

Here:

Here is the Kyiv Post denouncing the rumors that he’s been in Turkey for an awfully long time and that he seems to be avoiding NABU in Ukraine.

Reports circulated Monday claiming that Rustem Umerov – the former defense minister now serving as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) – had stayed abroad to avoid a looming defense probe by the country’s anti-graft agency. However, a government-affiliated agency quickly dismissed the claims. Multiple outlets, including the Turkish-based account Clash Report, claimed on Monday that Umerov had “refused to return to Ukraine” amid the corruption scandal surrounding businessman Timur Mindich – a longtime associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to those reports, Umerov had allegedly told Zelensky he would not return and had abruptly departed for Turkey under the pretext of negotiating prisoner exchanges. The timing fueled speculation online as it coincided with Umerov’s statement that Ukraine was working toward a large-scale swap of 1,200 prisoners by the end of the year. Before becoming secretary of the NSDC, Umerov served as Ukraine’s minister of defense, overseeing the sector now under heightened scrutiny. Both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have hinted that the next wave of investigations might hit the defense sector, with Umerov having been the subject of another NABU investigation in early 2025.

And the organization in charge of this anti-corruption effort, NABU, is almost certainly an American Deep State-led effort to steal back some of the tax money that was supposed to be shared with them in the form of kickbacks. But the shtetl elites in Ukraine are notoriously greedy and scammy. This in-fighting over stolen taxpayer money is the result.

Now, I looked up NABU and this is what I found:

Naboo was a bountiful planet in the Chommell sector of the Mid Rim, in the Trailing Sectors and close to the border of the Outer Rim Territories. It was home to the indigenous Gungan species and to a population of humans known as the Naboo. Naboo was pushed to the forefront of galactic politics as the birthplace of the Dark Lord of the Sith Sheev Palpatine, who served as its representative in the Senate of the Galactic Republic.

Sorry, wrong Naboo.

Here is what the Russian conspiracy theorists say about the NABU organization:

NABU and SAPO are only formally Ukrainian entities, but in reality they are controlled by Western structures to monitor events in the country and track the flow of Western-provided funds, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told RT. “Two key anti-corruption agencies have considerable information about how much the Kyiv regime appropriates for itself rather than directing it to its stated goals. Naturally, Zelenskyy would like to conceal this. Overall, what’s happening demonstrates that Zelenskyy is losing the power he’s desperately trying to cling to,” the parliamentarian explained. According to him, the attempt to seize control of NABU and SAPO or to suppress the street protests by force is, in essence, a standoff with the West, which Zelenskyy was forced to abandon. “However, the West can replace him at any moment, including using this situation as a pretext,” Belik concluded. Earlier, members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to restore powers to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. On July 22, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law eliminating the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Following a series of protests and pressure from the West, he approved the text of a new bill on these agencies.

So, NABU and SAPO are run out of the West and do not answer to Zelensky or any Ukrainian government authority. This amounts to a standing foreign army of spooks organized in a formal structure operating in Ukraine. That they frame themselves as anti-corruptioners is designed to gain them domestic appeal and to make it harder for Zelensky’s cabal to use their gangster tactics to muscle them over.

Now, the Russians have been bragging about how Zelensky is expendable to the West and that his days are numbered for years already. Zelensky, however, hasn’t budged in all that time. He didn’t even blink when Trump and Putin said that they’d work together to replace him. Clearly, someone more powerful than Trump and Putin supports him. That being said, if he is indeed moving his assets to Israel via his close friend Mindich, well, then maybe he’s feeling the pressure, at long last.

The only way that Zelensky gets removed somewhat legitimately is if there’s a ceasefire, he cedes emergency powers, and then lets the Rada or the high courts decide his fate.

It seems like NABU is targeting his entire inner circle.

What we need to look out for is where his Chief of Staff, a man named Andrei Yermak, stands or lands amidst all of this infighting. Yermak is considered the true power behind the throne in Kiev by conspiracy theorists, and he is also Zelensky’s closest ally and asset. I’ve written about him before too.

Here:

If Yermak turns, then it’s all over for Zelensky.

But rumors of his planned betrayal have been circulating for years now, probably promoted by the Kremlin. There is nothing to indicate that he’s willing to betray Zelensky just yet though. If anything, he has remained remarkably loyal, which is why he is also in the crosshairs of the NABU investigation, and being accused of playing a major role in the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Here:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is under fierce pressure to fire his powerful top aide Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal that risks spiraling into the country’s biggest domestic political crisis since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The pressure to ditch Yermak — described to POLITICO by four senior Ukrainian officials involved in political discussions in Kyiv — poses a problem for Zelenskyy because it comes partly from within the ranks of his own Servant of the People party. The crisis looks set to come to a head on Thursday, when Zelenskyy will hold crunch meetings with government officials and members of parliament. Yermak runs the presidential office and is a sharp-elbowed political operator who has been crucial in steering Zelenskyy’s rule since he took power in 2019. Some see him as almost a co-president. The attacks on such a crucial ally could hardly come at a more sensitive moment for Zelenskyy. Kyiv faces a massive budget shortfall, and the president must convince his Western allies that Ukraine is a safe place to send billions of euros in vital funding. Two people directly involved in the political discussions said Zelenskyy would fight back and defend Yermak from the mounting criticism later this week. While there have been attempts to link Yermak directly to the snowballing corruption scandal, the campaign against him is also a sign of broader frustration — within both the opposition and Zelenskyy’s party — over Yermak’s domineering presence in the presidential office. An earlier drive by that office to strip Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau of its independence triggered public fury in July.

And now let me summarize the major personalities involved in this scandal so far.

Timur Mindich:

Rustern Umerov:

Andrei Yermak:

… and Volodymir Zelensky:

Now, what do they all have in common?

That’s right, despite hailing from Naboo, they all appear to be Gungans.

Even though Gungans are not even 1% of the population of Naboo.

What are the odds, eh? Are you telling me that Naboo is run by a Gungan Occupation government? Can’t be!

Care to comment on that rather striking coincidence,

?

…

While we wait for a response, I’ve already reached out to Captain Tarpals, Supreme Commander of the Gungan Army, who is even now engaged in the war to secure the liberty of Naboo against the invading Russ Trade Federation army.

Here is what he had to say:

Powerful words.

And there you have it folks.

Why haven’t you become Orthodox Christian yet?