Well the news of late about Russia has been uniformly negative. This is what I mean:

New strikes inside Russia, new weapons on their way to Kiev, and new sanctions by Trump.

What is interesting is that Trump sanctioned the two companies that had their facilities in the EU hit — Rosneft and Lukoil, which seems to hint to me that those attacks were approved by Washington ahead of time.

And I saw an interesting post by Rybar in English about the refineries going up in flames. Here:

Long-range missiles of Western production have already struck Crimea, the Crimean Bridge, and the Belgorod region. And the problem is not in these strikes. Traditionally, as Russian history shows us, an external enemy is not such a problem for the country as our own irresponsibility and bureaucracy. Remember, not long ago it was discovered that protection at oil refineries was not installed because it contradicts fire safety and entails fines and prescriptions. This is in the third year of the war. In other words, people still have not understood that we have no rear at all. And protecting industrial facilities from slow (!) drones, coordinating actions in regions, is a crucial task. Even if it is not discussed publicly. The lack of protection or solutions in a particular region is definitely not the work of the CIA or MI6. It is that “maybe we’ll get lucky” attitude, and unwillingness to report objective information upward, and for our country, this is far more dangerous than enemy intrigues. In those regions where leadership has unambiguously taken responsibility for organizing protection from strikes, coordinated with businesses and security forces, the result is clear. Regions are exchanging experiences horizontally and finding the most effective solutions. And in places where they decided to wait for something - perhaps weather by the sea, perhaps a wake-up call - there is also a result. And it is also logical. It is absolutely absurd that an ordinary guy in Dagestan shoots down a Ukrainian drone with a Saiga, while mobile air defense groups in some regions still have not been created because someone doubts their effectiveness. We must accept the harsh and simple realities. Like doctors tell a patient: we’re sorry, but you have a serious diagnosis, everything can be treated, but you need to fight. And then everything depends on the person - they either get treatment or convince themselves that doctors were wrong, or conversely, that they are doomed. So we all need to finally accept that we are all at war. It takes different forms. Call centers of “ukropiteks”, drone strikes, frontline war, rear-area terrorist attacks, Crocus attack. All these are forms of war against us. To win, we must ultimately accept that victory is everyone’s responsibility. And to not stand up twice. Sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. The companies were essentially under sanctions since SWIFT disconnection. With restrictions on sales, price caps, and so on. Companies were not directly selling oil anyway. In the current situation, new sales schemes will simply emerge. They will complicate logistics and expenses. But overall, business has been solving logistics and expense problems for three years and is quite managing.

With the sanctions and the strikes, NATO is showing the world that they don’t need Russian energy. And providing cheap energy to Russia’s energies is the raison d’etre of the ruling clique in Moscow.

Now that there is no denying that Trump personally dislikes Putin and that there is no inside track to peace between Kremlin and White House, Putin’s usefulness has just diminished significantly. It’ll be interesting to see what the oligarchs do in response to these developments. Lifting the sanctions was a top Kremlin priority for a reason and now it has become an impossibility under this administration.

Then there was this bit of news that Kiev was preparing to agree to freeze the frontlines. Here:

US media outlet Bloomberg says European nations are working with Ukraine on a 12-point proposal to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine along current battle lines. Bloomberg reported the news on Tuesday, citing multiple sources. The report said a peace board chaired by US President Donald Trump would oversee the implementation of the proposed plan. The proposal also envisages the return of all deported children to Ukraine and exchanges of prisoners, once Russia agrees to a ceasefire. Ukraine would reportedly receive security guarantees and a pathway to join the European Union, while sanctions on Russia would gradually be lifted. Bloomberg says details of the plan are being finalized. It added that European officials may travel to the US this week to obtain Washington’s endorsement.

This seems rather unlikely.

What’s worth noting is that Kiev hasn’t been going on the attack for a long time now.

I get the feeling that they were being told to wait.

Maybe they just got the green light to go forward again.

Perhaps another successful offensive is what Trump figures they need to force Putin to scale back his demands again. Oh well. So much for the Q-predicted patriot peace. I think we can bury the idea that Trump came to power to make peace already.

As for the war in Donbass, there remains no end in sight.