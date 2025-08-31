The Iranian government seems to think that Putin sided with Israel during the last round of bombings. I wonder why they think that? The reprisal measures from Tehran aimed at Moscow are now beginning. Here is the opening salvo:

The last stronghold of our presence in the region, Iran, has very actively begun to promote anti-Russian politics under the pretext of far-fetched accusations. Consequences of war and emotional reaction – is not the best adviser in choosing a strategy for breaking up established relationships. But the choice seems to have been made.



Now Russian tourists will no longer be able to independently obtain visas to travel to Iran. From now on, obtaining a tourist visa is possible only through Iranian travel agencies with which Russian tour operators will work. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow. You can contact Iranian travel companies through Russian tour operators who will interact with Iranian partners – ATOR quotes the statement of the diplomatic mission.



As the embassy explained, such measures are related to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East and are aimed at «preventing the entry of undesirable persons». Probably, Iran already sees Russian citizens as such that they will be specially filtered not at the border, but even before leaving.



The visa tightening followed a 12-day war between Iran and Israel from 13 to 24 June 2025. During the conflict, Israeli aircraft suppressed Iranian air defense systems and attacked key nuclear facilities, seizing control of the airspace of central Iran.



Seyed Mohammad Sadr, a member of the Council for Determining Iran's Political Expediency, soon said that Russia had provided Israel with data on the location of Iranian air defense centers during the war. He also called the strategic alliance with Moscow «useless». Such statements reek of enmity and resentment.

Yes and no. Yes, Moscow probably provided Israel with that info. But this implies that Tehran wasn’t also in on the con. They have known FOR DECADES that Moscow is in cahoots with Israel. They want to pin the blame on Moscow as if Moscow were solely to blame, and not their own perfidious elite.

Yes, their entire government is run by Mossad. And by the end of this year, their cities will be smoldering from the bombing campaign that will be unleashed against them. Their inaction proved one thing: that Israel and America can strike them with impunity.

After decades of saber-rattling at Israel, we learn that they apparently don’t even have any functioning air defenses.

Some experts have been quick to call the events related and define them as the beginning of the end of friendship between Iran and Russia. The cooling period will continue for some time.



Tehran allegedly «was offended» that Moscow did not take the toughest position and did not help fight off Western attacks. And although the general documents do not contain such obligations for military assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to the treaty, the leadership of the Islamic republic was probably expecting something more.



However, the Iranian leadership can only blame itself for the defeat in the summer war with the United States and Israel, since they were not ready for the long-awaited aggression of their two main enemies. Especially considering the split within the religious elite and political leaders. And now they are looking for those responsible in Russia, which is a rash step.

Iranian — Russian relations, illustrated:

Russia's only true ally though, the only ally they really need, is of course Belarus.

So here's Lukashenko's latest interview with former Israeli porn star and current Israeli god-daughter of Putin, Ksenia Sobchak. Here:

🗣Lukashenko on Navalny: if he were a Belarusian oppositionist, I would never jail him ~ May 22, 2014 Alexander Lukashenko stated that he would not jail Alexei Navalny if he were a Belarusian oppositionist. ~ He spoke about this in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak: "No, never... Compared to billionaires... the Kirovles case is a trifle... I am ready to accept Navalny," Lukashenko said He also clarified that "we don't jail people for this," emphasizing that such cases are resolved differently in Belarus.

Lukashenko, of course, famously jailed literally hundreds if not thousands of protestors who marched against his rule. He also funded, fomented and fostered these groups for decades with the intent to put pressure on Moscow, appeal to NATO and to de-Russify Belarus … but those details get lost emotional over-narrative of the times.

Some estimate an exodus of 90 thousand Belarussians from Minsk alone following his crackdowns. Western sources estimate several orders of magnitude more.

So again:

But Moscow has its hands full, so they can be forgiven for letting some things slide, I suppose. Here is another leak from these never-ending so-called “negotiations”, this time by Turkey.

Russia occupies around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, and has claimed to have annexed five of the country's regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with Crimea, which it seized in 2014. At peace talks in Istanbul this year, Russia's negotiators demanded Ukraine pull out of those regions entirely as a precondition to ending the conflict that started with Russia's 2022 invasion. But following a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Moscow has scaled back its demands, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said. "Now they have given up on that demand and are staying on the contact lines, except for one region ... There is currently a preliminary (agreement) regarding the return of 25-30 percent of Donetsk and maintaining the contact line in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson," Fidan said in an interview with TGRT Haber on Thursday. It was not clear who that agreement was between.

I’ll tell you who it was between: Putin and Putin.

Literally no one is going to give him those terms, not Trump nor Zelensky.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, though President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said Kyiv would need to secure the return of land through diplomacy, not on the battlefield. Russia has had total control of Crimea since 2014 and already occupies practically the entire Lugansk region. Though Moscow controls most of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukraine holds the regional capitals there. Asked about Fidan's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was "deliberately not disclosing all the details of the conversation between the two presidents in Alaska" as doing so would hinder the peace process.

Putin will have to make territory concessions to get even a temporary ceasefire. He might agree to this to stay in Trump’s good graces and try to effect the plan to get rid of Zelensky via ceasefire and then Democracy Liberal Values No Fly Zone Elections. I suspect that any true intermediary peace deal would require Russia pulling out of the NE territories, but being allowed to maintain a land bridge to Crimea for the time being.

I feel like people don’t understand what I am saying/predicting though, so let me outline it again for everyone.

Premise #1: the real objective behind these talks between Trump and Putin is to ditch Zelensky (both men had a hand in propping up his regime).

Premise #2: the real negotiations are about effecting a ceasefire, and then a democratic coup against Zelensky, who would have to relinquish his emergency dictator powers.

Premise #3: Putin’s real SMO objective was to return the political status quo in Ukraine after Zelensky turned on the Donbass oligarch mafia clans (friends of Moscow)

Premise #4: Putin never wanted East Ukraine, as evidenced by his statements throughout his entire political career, his refusal to take it when offered by President Poroshenko, his assassination campaign waged against the Donbass militia leaders, and the terms of Putin-brokered Minsk I and II and Istanbul I spoke of reintegrating Donbass into Ukraine.

Premise #5: Putin’s position has only worsened since Kiev tore up the Istanbul I agreement. He has lost large swathes of territory, most of it without putting up a fight, and 1991 Russia now gets invaded regularly and casually by the UAF.

Conclusion #1: Putin would gladly trade territory in the East for political concessions in Kiev.

Conclusion #2: Putin might end up holding the short end of the stick when the dust settles on this hair-brained scheme. He will concede territory for a ceasefire that doesn’t stick and Zelensky will remain in power because of his powerful backers in the West. Putin will then whine that he was “led by the nose” yet again.

Now, this gets into Ukraine’s future EU status, which is almost certainly a done deal at this point. Case-in-point, Politico reports that Trump personally convinced Orban (Putin’s Chabad-sponsored ally) to drop Hungary’s objection to Ukraine joining the EU. Here:

But Ukraine and many of its allies are deeply opposed to such a move. And the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump has now prevailed on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — who opposes Ukraine’s EU membership, but has indicated he would support that of Moldova — to lift his hold on Kyiv’s joining the bloc has changed the dynamic, one diplomat said.

And now pay close attention to the following reports regarding Russia’s recent (and unprecedented) strikes on Kiev.

In Kyiv, the building of the EU mission - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry - was damaged by overnight strikes.

They hit the British mission as well.

… interesting how when Putin actually wants something hit, it gets hit. But when he doesn’t want something hit (like anything of military value), it becomes technically and morally impossible to hit it and you’re a NAZI! if you think otherwise.

Anyway, I’m not too sure what the true story behind the EU negotiations is just yet.

But I do know that, for decades, Putin has tried to secure access to the EU (to say nothing of joining NATO) and was supported, to some extent, in this endeavor BY THE AMERICANS! Adding Russia to the EU and NATO was literally a Washington project, hello! But then something happened and the offer was rescinded — Putin whines about this literally all the time!

It is a lil’ thing called Convergence .

Rumors of Heads Rolling in Russia's Deep State Rurik Skywalker · December 14, 2022 As anyone who isn’t totally out of the loop knows, Russia has suffered some serious setbacks in recent months. It turns out that the people in charge of the Kiev operation and the subsequent Donbass campaign messed up and messed up big-time. But, who are these people? It’s certainly not Peskov or Lavrov or Zakharova or any of the outward-facing members … Read full story

I think Moscow wants any Kiev entry into the EU to be contingent on Moscow also being put firmly on the rails of EU integration as well. So, basically, Putin is holding Ukraine hostage to leverage better terms for himself and his elite to be given access to the EU.

There is basically a three-way race on now to see which of the East Slavic nations can join the EUSSR faster and with better terms for the local elite. They are all competing to see who can enslave their nation’s people to the prison of nations constructed by the Judeo-Anglos known as the EU. If Ukraine joins without Russia, Putin is afraid that he will have lost the last bit of leverage he had to get his nose into the tent. As for Belarus, well, both Lukashenko and Putin have attempted to overthrow the other. It seems that they too are in a race to see who can offer up the head of the other to Washington in the form of an admission ticket.

So, basically, it’s just this again:

Perfect example of “Potemkinism” — Russia letting top influencers lie about its policy in order to maximize appeal, in this case, lying before the war that it’ll aid Iran against Israel if they clashed — backfiring. This was always bound to happen. Just like some in Russia believe their own propagandists, so too do some in Iran. In some cases, they’re one and the same, with Pepe Escobar being the bridge between them (he was big in Iran for years before Russia picked him up). I distinctly remember literal years’ worth of Alt-Media posts, articles, and podcasts about how Russia is allied with Iran against Israel as supposedly proven in Syria and always felt that some in Iran truly came to believe this. They were in for a rude awakening this summer which shattered all their false expectations, led to deep disappointment, and predictably turned some of these same (misguided by propaganda) “Russophiles” into die-hard “Russia-skeptics” at the very least. And this pattern will continue repeating itself ad infinitum since whoever’s pulling the soft power strings here [MY NOTE: it is Korybko in the Kremlin] either doesn’t realize the time bomb they’re planting inside many of Russia’s foreign partnerships (and the lack of viable feedback loops, especially regarding soft power, make it impossible for anyone above him — Putin? — to find out) or doesn’t care and is too egotistic to change course. Either way, I’ve concluded that “Potemkinism” is among the top soft power problems facing Russia, perhaps THE top one, and it’s entirely self-inflicted but too many people are involved in it — both influencers and whoever their “handlers” are here — to change course without some taking responsibility and losing their job so it’s unlikely.

As I have said (far more bluntly) over the last 4 years, the people who are putting out pro-Resistance propaganda are NOT helping Russia, nor Iran for that matter. They serve as useful foils to justify NATO expansion and rearmament, that’s all. By pretending that there is an Axis of Evil/Resistance (they even use the term “Axis” to trigger Nazi-Fascist associations), they simply set up a straw man for NATO to easily knock down. By framing this as a war against Liberal Democracy, they help NATO define their cause along moral Liberal Democracy lines.

What Korybko is adding here is that it appears that at least a portion of the elites is starting to fall for their own retarded propaganda. Like, it is being lost on them somehow that a department of the Kremlin is paying that bloated, grotesque, sweaty CIA-pedophile Scott Ritter millions of dollars to lie for them. That his analyses are worth nothing because they were commissioned by the Kremlin to pretend that they’re winning the Not-War. The Russian media then quotes Ritter as if he were an impartial American expert in their own reports. At this point, it looks like a certain portion of the Tehranian and Moscovite elite is genuinely confused by their own propaganda.

Again: it is literally just this all over again.

