The big news coming out of Ukraine, which I usually neglect to report on (because I find it boring), is the firing of General Syrsky.

What was he fired for? And what does his firing mean going forward?

Well, I admit, I was first puzzled by the weeks of protests engineered in Kiev by Western NGOs who hired a lot of irate women to bitch and complain near the Maidan at Zelensky for the firing of the previous Defense Minister, Fedorov.

Look at these dumb cows:

“I like how it burns, bring back Fedorov.”

In what world do women give two fucks about military strategy?

No, seriously.

Stop and think about how absurd these protests were.

A bunch of college hoes who suddenly have a problem with grand military strategy? Are we so pussy-whipped and blinded by this equality propaganda nonsense that we cannot see that this is simply not how the female minds works? No, this outrage at Syrsky was obviously manufactured, and I will explain it in a moment.

Let me ask you this first: why has no one pointed out that these girls are NOT calling for an end to the carnage, which, if male feminist interpretations of female nature were correct, doesn’t make sense. Aren’t we told that women vote and support and march in support of policies that deeply undermine their own people and nations and culture on account of their supposedly loving and caring and empathetic nature overriding the cold hard reason of facts and logic?

However, wherever we look, we see the opposite on the ground.

These women are not calling for peace — they are calling for more blood! And they seem to think that this new guy that they were protesting in favor for will deliver on it. The sentiment as reported by the media and the stuff that they’ve scrawled on these pieces of cardboard is that Syrsky is a traitor to Ukraine, because he’s not going on the offensive against Russia and not droning Moscow enough.

Put another way, their gripe is that he’s not going hard enough against Russia and not launching enough offensives.

I know this may come as a shock to some of my new readers, but the prevailing sentiment in Ukraine is that they’re winning and that they’re being held back by enemies like Trump or lukewarm allies like the EU states, and by traitors in the government/military that are secretly loyal to Russia, like Syrsky. There is a strong and prevalent belief that the UAF would have won the war already and taken back Donbass, if Syrsky (and others) hadn’t been in charge and focusing on a defensive holding action in Donbass instead. The belief is that because of Syrsky’s Soviet military education and the fact that he doesn’t speak Ukrainian, and his family lives in Moscow, that he is deliberately losing the war to Putin.

Yes, with that background out of the way, it becomes clearer why these young whores are so easy to rile up and send out onto the street to protest the old Russian boomer general (their fathers).

But the opinions of these braying hell-spawn aside, Syrsky is by far the most competent general in this war. He has successfully implemented the correct and most effective military strategy that was available to Kiev — he held the urban centers and bled the Russian army to the bone, which was/is commanded by the worst sadists and incompetents to Russia in the entire history of the country. Wave after wave was sent crashing against the fortified or just heavily urbanized sprawl of Donbass and the UAF absorbed these blows, coming out of it ready for a new offensive.

Strelkov, the guy who predicted back on Day Zero that this war would end in catastrophe for Russia, because of the perfidy of the Kremlin, is expecting a summer counteroffensive as are a handful of others still left posting on Telegram.

I believe that it is in this context that we must see the firing of General Syrsky.

It was always framed, prior to this ouster, that he was the more conservative of the generals. Certainly, it seems that his opponent, General Zaluzhny, took the lion’s share of the blame for the failed push into Zaporozhiye. And now that Syrsky is gone, the new guy may be the one to restart the UAF’s counter-offensives, which, for one reason or other, simply fizzled out once Kursk was swapped back to Russia and the UAF simply withdrew from their beachhead.

I will be keeping a close eye on the developments.

Hell, I even saw Shapiro/Soloviev argue that Donbass needs to be depopulated and migrated East of the Urals on his show. Seriously, it’s worth a raised eyebrow at least:

I’m not a conspiracy theorist. Moreover, I actively fight conspiracy theories. But listening to how this character proposes to resettle Russians from Novorossiya with a magnificent climate to Siberia and beyond the Urals, the thought of a new Jerusalem, a new Khazaria and all this comes naturally...

The new guy, Mykhail Drapaty, is young and ambitious.

Reuters just came out with a report:

(…) During his 26 years in the army, he rose through the ​ranks from a tank lieutenant to one of Ukraine’s most effective combat commanders. Last week, in a rare ​public post, he said the Ukrainian army needed changes and new rules. “I believe in the ⁠Ukrainian armed forces, which are capable of learning, developing technology, protecting people and allowing commanders to take responsibility for the ​outcome,” he said on Facebook in a post supporting sacked Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. ‘FLYING ARMOURED VEHICLE’ Drapatyi has fought Russian troops in ​Ukraine for more than a decade. He became famous in 2014 during fighting in the Donbas when he shouted “Go!” at the driver of an armoured fighting vehicle in Mariupol and tore through a Russian barricade on a mission to rescue besieged police officers. That same year, he ​led an encircled force that fought its way through Russian territory to freedom. After Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Drapatyi ​became the go-to commander for areas of the front where the situation was most dire and in need of a swift turnaround. ‌In summer ⁠2024, he stopped a Russian incursion near the city of Kharkiv, stabilised the front line, and soon after became the youngest-ever commander of the Ukrainian land forces, one of the most senior posts in the Ukrainian army . REFORMS AND RESIGNATION As the commander of the land forces, Drapatyi tried to implement reforms, revamping the recruitment and training systems. He then said that he ​wanted to support initiative and ​flexibility among front-line troops, seeing ⁠it as a strength, unlike some other Soviet-trained generals in the Ukrainian army. But his tenure was short. When Russia struck an army training centre in June 2025, killing at least ​12 and wounding dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, Drapatyi resigned, saying he felt personally responsible for ​the tragedy: “An army ⁠in which commanders bear personal responsibility for people’s lives is a living force. An army in which no one is held accountable for casualties is dying from within.”

This is very bad news for Russia.

He seems ideologically motivated, experienced and competent, and what’s worse, he’s a risk-taker who is willing to try new things.

Now, I’m not saying that a new offensive on the south is guaranteed … but I do think it is likely, yes. I will put a firmer date on it when/if new information arises.

Also, the appointment of such a young man (43) to such a position truly is unprecedented. Even Syrsky before him was a very young spring chicken at 55 when the war began. In contrast, the incompetent and decrepit “Boomers” running the Kremlin (into the ground) are going to be in for a rude awakening from their naps, if I had to guess. They sack and arrest anyone in the Russian military who is not part of their geriatric old boys network.

General Popov and General Surkov are two good examples of this.

Anyway, read this old essay of mine about how perfidious the Kremlin generals are for homework: