The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Gravis Mushnick's avatar
Gravis Mushnick
8h

"In what world do women give two fucks about military strategy?"

A-men!

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
8h

Liberal feminist women are the most 🤡 in this world , bat in de future put newer women in de power , you see in al EU are women for WWW 3 . Specifically feminists liberal they are easier target of globalist Khazaria maffia Turks mogol Jew.

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