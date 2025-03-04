You have all the shills out there now on social media cheering on the deployment of EU troops to Ukraine. This is actually being portrayed as a great blow against Globalism and Wokism. I know, I know — try to stifle your laughter or exasperated disbelief until the end of this article though, please.

Case in point: Dugin is having a field day and providing updates on how happy he is that the Woke EU and Nazi Ukraine have been defeated.

Also:

^there is a growing overlap between ethnic right-wingers and their goylems in the West and Dugin’s people as well now.

DIGRESSION ALERT.

If you didn’t know, Peter Brimlow (VDare from the above tweet) and Jared Taylor are the gatekeeper guardians of Anglo identity politics over in America. Some lore: these two took over the White identity scene in the 90s and sanitized it by making it elitist and Zionist. Jared Taylor in particular likes to denigrate poor Appalachian-Americans, but really just hates all poor Whites and doesn’t even hide it. Meanwhile, Brimlow scams people to raise money to fund his own lavish lifestyle, multiple families, and to upkeep an actual goddamn castle that he bought in Virginia on White Advocacy™ donations.

Together, these two influence agents worked to ban counter-semites from the White identity scene.

Jared Taylor’s wife, Evelyn Rich used to do documentaries about the rise of “White Hate” and the looming threat of anti-semitism in America. She came over from the UK to film a takedown documentary about David Duke for PBS, as part of her doctorate research on American nationalist groups. At the time, Duke was one of those problematic nationalists who talked about Semitism and thus had to be taken out of the movement to control the narrative.

At some point in this operation, she and Jared Taylor began to date.

As a result of accusations leveled at Eveyln Rich alleging that she was an ethnic infiltrator, the ADL and SPLC published denials that she was in fact not one of their tribe. To my knowledge, they’ve never done anything like this before or after for anyone else. Personally, I have to believe the evidence of my own lying eyes and the blood memory induced shivers that I feel in the back of my spine when I look at Evelyn’s uncanny valley goblin-like visage, not the official denial certificates issued by activist groups who are dedicated to destroying my people.

But you can make up your own minds on that.

The history of right-wing identity movements in America in the 90s is something else, truly. A black box of hidden lore that one could dive into and come out having one’s cozy view of the world absolutely shattered. I highly recommend doing the deep dive for anyone trying to understand how spook psyops work on the masses. Anyway: I bring this all up because this 90s era Zionist Right-Wingism is now in the White House.

NLF explains this bizarre situation quite well:

I bring this all up because of Dugin reposting VDare and Hoffmeister in the above tweet, who works for Arktos by the way, which is basically the same gatekeeping operation but for Europe instead(based in Hungary).

This Hoffmeister guy posts on Substack as well and we’ve butted heads before over whether or not Putin was an anti-Wokester patriot or not. Iurie Rosca brought him to my attention after doing an interview together with Hoffmeister in which they clearly didn’t see eye to eye. Initially, Hoffmeister was interested in talking to me as well, but that attitude quickly soured once he actually read a post or two from my blog. Lol.

Here’s an excerpt from his latest post about how God-Emperor Trump is crushing the Wokester Blackhat Hordes of Civilization destroyers:

He should write Warhammer 40K fan-fiction, I’d sign up to read it! Gripping stuff.

Is this serious geopolitical analysis though? No, of course not. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see this guy eventually rise to the role of another Hinkle clone in the West, only working for the other side of the ideological pincer in the form of the Chabad-Right.

OK, digression over.

RT just came out with quite the whopper of an article in which they claimed that the EU had been defeated by Trump, as evidenced by the fact that Macron and other countries would have to deploy troops to Ukraine soon.

Here is the relevant one-liner from that op-ed:

If EU observers eventually become part of a final settlement, the bloc will undoubtedly present it as a diplomatic triumph – even though it will be nothing more than a managed retreat.

Deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine = managed retreat.

Military expansion to forward operating bases = a show of weakness.

See, this is actually a very special and very patriotic and anti-Woke retreat into Ukraine! To defeat the forces of the Antifa Soros Sodomites (A.S.S.), NATO troops will have to “retreat” forwards closer to Russia instead of backwards as is usually done. This is to keep the Globalists on their toes and to be closer to their anti-Woke fellow ally Russia, who will help them defeat the Woke-Nazi EUropeans. Like WWII, basically! Remember that war? It was the Good War. Time to de-Nazify the Wokester EU German Christian Democratic party, baby! Hoo-ah!

…

People’s minds are exploding over all of this.

They were already being superheated by disinfo for 3 years and now they’re just popping off like stale, black market Malaysian firecrackers left out in the sun too long eventually catching flame. These new developments simply cannot be fit into the existing model of “Based Putin OrthoPatriot Anti-Globalist Axis of Resistance Warrior”. They’re trying to explain that there’s a new ideological patriot alliance between Russia and Israel and America now and people are actually going along with it.

I think they’re having ironic fun here … but this might be a genuine post idk.

The Z-people are now even cheering on the lifting of sanctions on Russia’s ethnic oligarchs. You know, the ones that Putin imprisoned 20 years ago when he decided to Make Russia Great Again? Yeah well, these based, patriotic oligarchs are getting the Wokester SJW sanctions lifted off of them.

Rejoice:

The United States is drawing up a plan to potentially give Russia sanctions relief as President Donald Trump seeks to restore ties with Moscow and stop the war in Ukraine, a U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased for U.S. officials to discuss with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the administration's broad talks with Moscow on improving diplomatic and economic relations, the sources said. The sanctions offices are now drawing up a proposal for lifting sanctions on select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs, according to the sources. So-called options papers are often drafted by officials working on sanctions, but the White House's specific request for one in recent days underscores Trump and his advisers' willingness to ease Russian sanctions as part of a potential deal with Moscow. It was not immediately clear what Washington could specifically seek in return for any sanctions relief.

Ah, but that’s where the real story lies.

What did Putin have to give Trump in order to get his oligarch cabal’s economic privileges restored to them?

When we eventually do find out what the deal was, the Z-people will assure us that it was all just a clever ruse by Putin. “No, he didn’t hand over/give Washington that! He only made it seem like he did!” As I’ve tried to explain many many times before, ZAnon is a WESTERN spook operation to run cover for Putin’s treachery. And their job now is to brand Putin’s treachery as a blow against The Woke Mind Virus™ and to market this explanation to the masses.

The White House, the State Department, the Treasury Department and the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Kremlin last year described relations as "below zero" under the administration of Joe Biden, a Democrat who backed Ukraine with aid and weapons and imposed tough sanctions on Russia to punish it for its invasion in 2022. But Trump, who has promised a quick end to the war, has upended U.S. policy swiftly to open talks with Moscow, beginning with a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12 that was followed by meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Trump in January threatened to ramp up sanctions on Russia if Putin was unwilling to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. But more recently, Trump administration officials have openly acknowledged the possibility of easing sanctions on Moscow. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a Feb. 20 interview with Bloomberg Television that Russia could win economic relief, depending on how it approached negotiations in the coming weeks. Trump told reporters on Feb. 26 that Russian sanctions could be eased "at some point." ECONOMIC COOPERATION The White House asked State and Treasury officials to come up with a possible sanctions relief plan before Trump last week extended a state of emergency over the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. sources said. The state of emergency sanctions certain assets and people involved in Russia's war. Those measures, imposed by then-President Barack Obama's administration, have been in place since March 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea. It is unclear which Russian sanctions the Trump administration would consider lifting first. Trump could issue an executive order that would allow the administration to begin the process of easing some Russian sanctions, but he would also need to seek congressional approval to lift measures on certain entities, said John Smith, a partner at Morrison Foerster law firm and the former head of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has been able to build a wartime economy with increased military spending and industrial production. But experts say the country's economy is vulnerable and in desperate need of Western sanctions relief. Russia says it is open for economic cooperation. The Kremlin said last week that Russia had lots of rare earth metal deposits and was open to doing deals to develop them after Putin held out the possibility of such collaboration with the U.S. Any formal economic deal with Moscow would likely require the U.S. to ease sanctions. Trump has been seeking a minerals deal with Ukraine - home to a trove of lithium deposits and rare earth minerals - as pay back for billions of dollars in U.S. aid. However, no deal was signed after an explosive Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

These woke EU SJWs and Ukraine NAZIS! need to start paying more for their own occupation by the American Empire! Give us the minerals or we’re going to denazify you!

None of this makes any sense to someone who still views the world through an ideological lens. Me and my writing offers an alternative model for making sense of what is happening. And if the last week hasn’t proven my worldview right, I don’t know what will at this point.

My theses are quite simple and might help you make sense of all of this.

Here they are:

Transnational spook agencies run the world now, nations are no longer politically sovereign, simply relics left on the map.

I do in-depth essays about how the KGB took over the USSR and then destroyed it from within and how they rule the FSU post-Soviet space.

The same thing spook takeover happened in America and in Europe, although the names and dates and details are different.

The spooks and their hired agents of influence (media personalities) use ideology as a veneer to trick people into accepting what they’re doing and even chipping in with their own efforts!

Behind the scenes, it’s about huge sums of money being stolen from tax-peasants; about vast amounts of drugs, weapons, human slaves being sold across the world; governments taken out in coups and civil wars fomented to destabilize entire regions and cull problematic populations. NOT ideology.

The people who run these ops are all from one particular tribe. They share an identity , not an ideology .

All ideologies are psyops invented by elites. Yes, that means your dumb cope religion is a psyop too. Sorry, but it’s time to rip that band-aid off already.

Plato was the man who first laid down the blueprint for setting up this ideological spook state in his writing.

I write a lot about Plato and his ideological disciples and the damage that they wreaked on the world with their Philosophy™ project.

This is kind of “big boy” material and may be difficult to follow for my casual readers. Suffice it to say, Plato = bad is what I’m driving at, as are all the people who came after who were inspired by him.

Dugin calls himself the last true disciple of Plato and he calls for a world-spanning “Bolshevik-Templar” ruling class of Guardians. Lol. He has taken to justifying his vision by branding this as anti-Woke.

The Thiel/Musk/Transhumanist/Tech-Kabbalists who just gained the White House in America have a similar ideology.

The two main theses of my blog, boiled down to their most simple terms are the following: Plato = Bad and Spooks = Bad too. The rest is just me fleshing out my proofs.

