We are coming out of a long news slump where the only thing that anyone was talking about was North Koreans being sent over to fight in Donbass (very cool) and the BRICS summit, which was a total snoozefest.

In the meantime, a scandal occurred on the home front that is blowing up as we speak.

The story, summarized, is that gypsy gangs in Chelyabinsk have taken over and are killing the Russian locals there. The city in question is a largely Soviet-era forge-world human hive built in Siberia. Funny enough, most of the pictures or memes you see spammed on the internet showing how grimdark and foreboding Russia is are disproportionately from Chelyabinsk. It really is otherworldly in how over-the-top dystopian its factories and commieblocks come together to make a dystopian scene.

So, the locals already have a lot on their plate without the diversity causing trouble, is what I am saying. Just living there is a battle in and of itself. But these Soviet-era death cities seem to attract woe like a street lamp in the night draws all sorts of insects to it.

Recently, following a particularly egregious murder of a native Russian woman by the DIEversity, the Russian locals rose up in righteous revolt. The victim was a taxi driver who got her throat slit by two gypsy/Indian men. Rusich Battalion recounts the story and provides video footage of the Russian locals rising up en masse here.

The story:

In Chelyabinsk, gypsies killed a Russian woman. .When the local population demanded that the criminals be handed over and the drug business shut down, the local administration (probably, as always, bought off) sent the SOBR [SWAT team], which stood up not to protect the Russian people, but to protect its drug dealer sponsors. Personal thoughts: in general, it was possible to burn down the house [of the gypsies] with Molotov cocktails before the arrival of the SOBR. Together with everyone inside. This would not be the worst thing to do. Half measures in the form of demonstrations do not bring any benefit, but a burned house would have brought a tangible effect.

Now, I strongly disavow Rusich’s anti-Christian and anti-Antifa values statements, of course. That is not what Putin’s Russia is about. That is not our values. That is not who we are.

But I do see the point that Serb or whoever runs the channel is making.

Protests for Russians are illegal in Russia because of the Kremlin’s never-ending moral SMO being waged against the ever-present specter of Nazism and COVID. Also, free speech does not exist in the Slavlands and people are constantly getting swooped down on by the FSB for criticizing migration policy and the deliberate Islamification of Russia. We’ve covered dozens of examples of what Putin’s goons do to pro-Russians in Russia who spoke out in public or over the internet about anti-Russian policies.

So, what is there left for Russian nativists to do?

Now, I strongly disavow and condemn all such talk and even personal thoughts on the topic as well, of course. But I do understand why someone might come to such dangerous, immoral and EVIL conclusions about political activism after evaluating the hopelessness of change by any other means.

[UPDATE]: the houses of the gypsies have been confirmed burned down by nativist rebels.

And one of the murderers has been arrested.

Also: my shadow-patriot bunker insider sources confirm and reconfirm that it would have been better if this pajeet were not arrested and simply left in the house to face true judgement in the flames.

…

In general, so long as people think that they can overcome the spook/deep state by copying the example of MLK or Ghandi though, nothing can be done. Sadly, the vast majority of people do still earnestly believe in all of the nonsense political narratives about the power of demonstrations and sit-ins and civil disobedience that they were weaned on over the last half-century. What they don’t understand is that this was a deliberate narrative put out by the social engineers to encourage passivity and to encourage ineffective strategies among the politically-minded in the population. Furthermore, these pacifist revolutions only succeed because there are spooks working behind the scenes to help the movement out. The masses have been well and truly tricked into passivity by convincing them that they can safeguard their interests without resorting to ultraviolence and without martyrs stepping up to lay their lives down to save the greater super-organism which is their people.

In other words, to dissuade people from using methods that actually work.

Methods which I strongly disavow in no uncertain terms in the name of morality values.

Anyway.

The nativist revolt is in the process of being brutally suppressed by Putin’s Moralitarian and Multikulti spook state as we speak. As far as I can tell, nobody in Russia but minorities and men in black masks who come for you in the dead of the night supports this demonic regime.

Another VIDEO shows SWAT/SOBR thugs rounding up Russians. And these flare-ups happen quite often in Russia, actually. I see more of these kinds of videos than I see coming out of the UK or Ireland, as a point of reference and there were A LOT of videos coming up from all over Ireland as the natives started to burn the invaders out. [Strongly disavow, but also understand.]

As per tradition, allow me to share some commentary from patriotic Telegram samizdat. There are going to be trials and hearings against Russian Fascism as a result of this insubordination. Here:

They decided to say a firm and clear NO to Russian fascism: On Friday, local authorities will hold an extraordinary meeting of the interdepartmental commission on issues of combating manifestations of extremism. Be sure to invite the gypsy barons from all over the area to the meeting of the commission as the main victims of manifestations of extremism based on the rejection of the marginal lifestyle of the camps, drug trafficking, robberies and murders of honest Russian people. What a disgrace.

Now, the systematic criminal predation of non-European groups at vulnerable portions of the European population is a story as old as time. “Crime” as a concept is almost entirely a hoax. Because what is referred to as crime nowadays is actually organized racial guerrilla warfare — this is simply the enemy’s way of making asymmetrical war on the native population, on us. They do this because they cannot field armies or mobilize their own societies to the extent that we can, so we will always be able to crush them in war and they know that as well and this causes great fear and resentment on their part. The goal then of any nativist, patriot, nationalist, is to mobilize society so that the natives start pulling their jackboots on. Getting the jackboots on is most of the battle.

It is not easy to get the jackboots on.

The hostile lesser races are almost a distraction, really. Like, the threat that they pose is very real, but the true obstacle is the spook state and the resources that it can marshal in its own defense and in defense of its program of predation against the native population. Mostly, it is the standing army of various kinds of cops and their allies in the ethnic criminal mafias (auxiliaries) that needs to be overcome by nativists somehow.

And no, not with voting.

Not with Culture Warring™ either.

You don’t really have either things in Russia.

So, the problem as it stands now is that not only are the Slavlands infested by invasive guerrilla groups, but that there is the far more dangerous and pernicious spook state network that really runs the show and will punish native resistance to its auxiliaries waging guerrilla war on the population. And this spook state is transnational and beholden to no laws. Its branches also work together behind the scenes. Like the SBU and the FSB, for example, who clearly are in cahoots.

I will give you two very concrete examples of what I mean with two recent news stories in my next article. I’m saving it for either tomorrow or the day after.

I’ll also keep covering this gypsy apocalypse story if things escalate.

Writing about migrant “crime” isn’t really my favorite topic, as most of my readers know. Like I’ve explained, I find it emotionally taxing. And I don’t know what else I can say other than to point out again and again that there is no voting out the migrant gangsters or their spook handlers. I write this for the benefit of my Western readers though, because pretty much every Russian I’ve ever met is far more comfortable with these ideas and doesn’t really need me telling them the obvious. Russians also do not believe that they have any actual say in the current political system with their votes. Like, you honestly could not find a single Russian not in the government who believes that Putin or United Russia or the FSB or the oligarchs could ever be voted out by the people.

Not one.

So, if I were writing for Russians, I’d be pushing more “advanced” material and discussing logistics, not this babby-tier stuff, frankly. But hey, we all deprogram from the brainwashing at our own paces. Perhaps in two more election cycles’ time, I will be able to convince a few Americans of the fundamental reality that I am describing and on the non-viability of voting or Culture Warring or homesteading or whatever new cope they come up with between now and then.