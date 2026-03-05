The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

S Blackford
9m

Its curious. Most people say North Vietnam won the war against the US. Yet millions of vietnamese and cambodians died and now the vietnamese are a manufacturing labour force for western retailers. It hardly feels like a victory.

1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
Patriot
40m

Latest from Gilbert Doctorow [1][2]!

[1] Struggle for power in the Kremlin – Gilbert Doctorow | Mar 5, 2026

https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/struggle-for-power-in-the-kremlin

Excerpt from [1]: To those of my colleagues who insist that heaven on Earth is to be found in Russia, that Putin is God’s gift to mankind, that more than 80% of Russians stand behind Putin’s every policy and move, I say ‘open your eyes, open your ears’ and think again!

Excerpt from [1]: From start to finish, Solovyov changed his tune completely from the day before. He opened with lengthy remarks on how Russia’s Commander in Chief works tirelessly every day, sometimes into 3.00 in the morning, looking after Russia’s welfare. Last night he portrayed Putin as saint-like, monk-like in devoting himself to the nation. He made reference to the ass-licker-in-chief journalist Pavel Zarubin and his Sunday evening program ‘Moscow, The Kremlin, Putin’ as demonstrating this dedication and self-lessness of the President. This drivel went on for 20 minutes or more and then the panelists were allowed to chime in with the same expressions of confidence in Russia’s leadership.

[2] Gilbert Doctorow : Has Russia Lost Trust in Trump’s Leadership? – Judge Napolitano – Judging Freedom – YouTube | Mar 4, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bQbGNi3xXI&t=69s

