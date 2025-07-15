The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NTMI's avatar
NTMI
1h

Maxin, relaxin, all cool. Pqtriots are in control (Israeli patriots).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture