I was waiting for Trump’s statements on Russia to come out yesterday (monday) and I was not surprised in the slightest to hear Washington commit to escalating the war against Russia by committing to even more military aid for Kiev.

In recent days, Trump has also called Putin a “loser” and a “liar”.

Both statements that I agree with, regardless of who says them, mind you.

Trump even said that his wife, Melania, essentially called Putin a liar who bombs hospitals in the middle of the night. This, to me, means that the bromance between the two that both Z and NAFO media have breathlessly speculated about, is over. If it ever even existed at all, really. Also, men from Trump’s generation have a manner of speaking where they like to pretend that their wives are the oracles of Delphi, or something. Their wisdom, when mentioned in public, must be heeded. I wouldn’t expect someone from abroad who didn’t have experience with American Baby Boomers to understand just how significant a statement preceded by, “my wife told me last night … “ is to these people.

He may as well have said, “God spoke to me in a vision last night and he told me to … “.

That is the level of significance that American men ascribe to their wives’ nagging.

Anyway.

I have consistently predicted that Trump would escalate the war, not deescalate it. I called out that infamous presser with Zelensky as political theater. What I got wrong was that I thought that Trump’s team would be able to replace Zelensky with one of their own puppets, but Trump’s administration appears to be too weak and impotent to do even that. So, despite all the mean stuff that Trump and Bowman and others around Trump have said about Zelensky, and all that rhetoric coming from Tucker-adjacent people about how Zelensky was banning Christians and slaughtering his own citizens and stealing all that American money, he has only received more support from the same people who essentially came to power implying that they’d end the war and fire Zelensky.

Now, there was some context to the recent announcement of significantly more aid to Ukraine and the delivery of Patriot missiles. They are called “Patriots” because these missiles will soon be delivered from one patriot (Trump) to another patriot (Putin) across Donbass airspace. But before Washington announced this latest shipment, we had an information campaign that preceded it that I reported on several times.

First, there was the phantom Putin offensive in Sumy. All the big accounts were breathlessly reporting on the results of the Battle For Babushka’s Garden Patch in NE Ukraine. Despite weeks of NAFO alarmism, no significant gains have been made by the Russian army. The reason? Putin’s army is too small to attack seriously anywhere.

This was simply a PR action that was beneficial for both sides.

Putin needed to appear to be punishing the strikes on Russia’s nuclear fleet and other facilities. And NAFO needed a reason to demand that Washington send over more weapons to Kiev. They both appear to have gotten what they wanted. Again: this is the nature of the kosher narrative sandwich that deceives the common folk. Despite seemingly being at odds with one another, both sides’ narratives actually complement one another. The key piece of information that they want to convey is that there is a large Putin offensive in Sumy. It doesn’t matter whether they “… and this is bad” or “ … and this is good” to the end of that narrative. That’s besides the point. That falls into the parameters of the never-ending so-called “Culture War”. Thus, if you are against gay sex, you have to believe that Putin is indeed invading Sumy with a new army and winning and if you don’t believe in gay sex, you have to believe that this invasion will end gay sex as we know it, which is our most treasured value in a Liberal Democracy.

But I and others that I rely on for my analyses like Strelkov and the rest of the Kremlin-critical crew, simply scoffed at the idea that there was some kind of massive operation underway.

Make sense?

Then, there was the whole “will he or won’t he” drama around Hegseth delaying the shipments. They ended up being held up for the better part of a month, I think. But the same thing happened with that Zelensky presser, although the suspension didn’t even take one week to reverse back then. So, progress? And is all of this being done to give the impression that Trump is trying, but being foiled by the Deep State?

I’m not so sure.

Several years ago, I wrote an article saying that America’s imminent war against Iran might be the only thing to save Russia from Putin’s Folly i.e., the Donbass quagmire. The reasoning was simple:

America’s defense industry is outsourced and its stocks are depleted

America will not be able to fight a war on two fronts and will have to choose one

Should Trump, (an asset of Bibi and Likud) come to power, Washington will shift focus to Iran instead

To end the Donbass war, Washington would simply cut off supplies to Kiev thereby forcing them to agree to an Istanbul II

This would include some level of regional autonomy for Donbass, a re-lease of Crimea to Russia for 15 more years, and a temporary delay on NATO and EU membership (maybe 10-15 years), and elections that would force Zelensky and his team out of power

In exchange, Russia would rejoin sanctions against Iran and provide some other kind of pressure to boot

But, it seems that Washington thinks that they can easily wage a two or even a three front proxy war. I don’t know if this is the result of calculated policy or simply a compromise policy between the two warhawk factions that are in power. I am hesitate to declare this to be an overreach when I believe that both Moscow and Tehran are paper tigers run by CIA puppets. Most importantly, the only meaningful split in DC politics appears to be between the Zionists who want to destroy Russia to finish what Trotsky started and the Zionists who want to make more progress on the Israeli Empire project in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has given Washington control of the port of Odessa. Here:

Zelensky gave the Americans a terminal in the port of Odessa. One of the largest terminals of the Odessa port - Olimpex with a throughput capacity of about 5 million tons - came under the control of the American funds Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners. According to the Financial Times, the key role in this was played by Zelensky's Office, which actively helped Western "investors" to collect property from Ukrainian businessmen. Previously, the terminal was owned by Odessa entrepreneurs Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko. In 2019 and 2021, their companies received investment loans from US funds for a total of about $95 million for the development of a grain terminal in Odessa. As collateral, the entrepreneurs transferred part of the rights to the terminal and the grain in storage to the funds. The businessmen did not fulfill their obligations, did not return the money, and even tried to re-mortgage the same part of the terminal, which was already pledged to the Americans, to a Ukrainian bank. Moreover, they sold the grain that was supposed to serve as collateral for the loan and informed the American funds that it had allegedly spoiled and was disposed of. There were trials and time passed. The American funds repeatedly postponed the debt repayment deadlines, but the obligations were never fulfilled. As a result, the courts in the UK supported the demands of American creditors to collect the debt and transfer control over the terminal. And in Ukraine, they were in no hurry to implement the decisions. It is obvious that the Odessa terminal became a subject of bargaining. At the end of May, when Zelensky especially needed US support, one of the terminal owners, Naumenko, was arrested on charges of fraud with creditors and the disappearance of collateral grain. He was placed in the Kyiv pretrial detention center. Apparently, not without the knowledge of Zelensky's office. After the arrest, the situation around the terminal changed radically. The Supreme Court of Ukraine immediately approved the transfer of one of the largest grain terminals in the country in favor of American investors. Zelensky's Office was reported to have provided "coordination support to the process, emphasizing that their role was limited to ensuring the legality and transparency of the procedures." In other words, the Ukrainian court, controlled by Bankova Street, sided with the foreigners and gave the Americans a strategic facility.

This effectively means that no more Russian strikes will come down on the port.

You may recall that ZAnon used to falsely claim that Putin had destroyed the port to prevent arms shipments from flowing into Ukraine. This was false. All that he actually did was target the grain silos of oligarchs that were rivals to the Patrushev FSB mafia clan and their agricultural interests.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is working to boost tourism to Donbass.

No, seriously. Here:

⚡️The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 15 billion rubles for the development of tourism, in Donbass and Novorossiya (c) TASS BUT THERE IS NO WATER IN Donbass (https://t.me/SergeyKolyasnikov/70600). What tourism? Special forces training in the desert? How can we even convey to the president the situation with water in Donbass? Is this even possible? There are piles of letters in my personal messages. There is no water in the DPR and LPR! Some kind of circus. Round dances of the deaf-blind in suits and ties, who will suddenly only see things clearly only after a beating from above.

Folks, the Kremlin is a circus, not a serious government. And their top priority is pretending that there is no war, STILL. Worse, it appears to be working.

I talk to Russian millennials all the time in my daily life as of a month ago. Not only is the topic of the war taboo to bring up, but when it is indeed brought up, there seems to be a total non-understanding of how serious the conflict is. This despite the fact that it is a matter of when not if until the UAF breaks through across the border into Russia again. By that time, Putin will probably have arrested everyone who could have warned the Russian people to organize themselves and take up arms under the recriminalized 282 hate speech laws.

But it would take an actual popular en masse mobilization of Russians to save the country from the migrants, the FSB, the UAF, NATO and whoever else is leering at the Russian heartland and sharpening their knives eagerly at this very moment.

I gotta tell you — I just don’t see it happening.

…

But I’ll have something very interesting to share on this particular topic soon, don’t you worry.