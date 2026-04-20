In the spirit of our great Christian spiritual forefather, Karl Marx, I am now running this blog on a pay-per-view basis. None of my articles are allowed to breach containment, I am not linked on feeder sites, and Substack keeps whittling down my total subscriber count. With all of that working against me, the paywall seems to be the only logical next step. If I could get 50 out of my 10,000 readers to actually step up and start supporting the blog financially, well, I’d be all set. Will this work? IDK, it will take a lot cajoling and emotional blackmailing probably.

Personally, I gave up on trying to add to the discourse surrounding the Donbass war years ago — there is too much money behind the narrative effort, and I can’t break through the Christian mind-programming of my target audience i.e., pro-Russian and pro-Putinists. They believe that Putin is either ending the world or saving the world or both, and because most of them are elderly, they want everyone to die before they themselves die, as far as I can gather. As for the youth, well, they don’t read at all and are a lost cause when it comes to such matters.

Ignorance is their shield, gullibility their armor.

This is a shame because every single day seems to bring a fresh humiliation for the Kremlin, so much so that even shills on Twitter who were cheering for Strelkov to be arrested are cowed and silent all of a sudden. Something big is happening. A shift in consciousness among the Z-crowd comparable to the outpouring of disbelief and rage over Putin’s betrayal of Damascus and Putin’s tacit support for Israel in this latest war.

What isn’t happening though, are big Z-names jumping ship or wisening up.

There are only small exceptions, a man named John Helmer, who apparently has been pretending to live in Russia for years, but is actually banned from entry (hey, welcome to the club!) and that Bealey woman, a British spy who moved to Syria and now Lebanon to sleep with Arab men. She blocked me years ago, but I have it on good authority that she is hissing and raging with spite at Putin and redpilling her audience on how connected to Israel the Kremlin is. Suddenly, it is OK to notice this, apparently.

But, in the relative Z-ecosystem, these are still minnows.

More and more though, I see disgust and outrage and disillusionment in their audiences. And the fact that none of the big Z-names are tacking with this change in sentiment but doggedly claiming that Putin is weeks away from winning everything if he wasn’t just so goshdarn Christian-Communist morals, proves to me that these guys’ paycheck is not dependent on their readers/supporters.

On the other side, the last month has seen a veritable flood of NAFO narratives that claim that Putin is weak, tottering, ready to be overthrown. I do not think that this is true, but I do believe that all of the problems that they list as occurring in Russia are harbingers of the detonation of the Russian Federation that Putin and his FSB are effecting. These empty shopping centers, the burning refineries, the ethnic hostiles protesting and saber-rattling, the sudden bravery of social media influencers coming out to denounce Putin, the internet shutdown, and the bizarre terrorist killings (like the recent family killer at Moscow airport) are all events that have to be blamed on Putin and his FSB, if they are to be blamed on anyone.

These are all acts of self-immolation.

As I write this now, yet another energy terminal hub has gone up in flames, this time on the Black Sea. Tuapse has been struck multiple times and each time, the Kremlin did nothing to prevent the strike nor to retaliate for it.

This, along with the Iran war is part of a coordinated Washington strategy to re-establish complete energy dominance over the world. At least, that is the obvious and apparent exoteric view on the matter. Look at all the developments of the last two months or all the way back to the blowing of Nordstream II under this lens, and it all starts to make perfect sense as a coherent strategy.

America is establishing complete energy hegemony for itself and Israel.

The idea is simple: even though America has shipped its precious and vital machines and technology over to China and Vietnam and Mexico in part before that, they believe that by controlling the flow of energy, they can still reap the benefits of hegemony, without having the industry any more. These strikes and fleet maneuvers and piracy seizures and assassinations have cut off almost all of the energy that is being shipped to East Asia and SE Asia and Europe.

Now Europe and Asia are even more dependent on American energy. And the rise in prices puts many American energy projects back online. America is extremely energy rich and is in fact the most energy rich country in the world, only dwarfed by Russia or Venezuela depending on how you measure it.

The idea that Trump is foundering in Iran is nonsense.

This confusion is caused because of a lack of understanding of what Washington’s objectives are. Most analysts are just looking at Trump’s deranged Boomer-brained Tweets or “Truths” and reacting to them with moral outrage or fist-pumping triumphalism and are missing the point of the whole carnival.

Look: Trump wants Iran to provide oil to the world, but he wants to control that flow of oil. Trump has been talking about wanting to seize that dumb island in the straits for 40 years now and to level a toll on the energy that is shipped through.

The gangster elite in Tehran what was put into power by the CIA is playing with the lives of their own people to secure better terms for the transit of oil through the straits, that’s all. Meanwhile, their daughters and grand-daughters are whoring it up in the West, same as the elite of any of these “rogue” countries.

What they are squabbling over are the terms of their rent extraction privileges.

For comparison, Assad’s family cabal took over via British/American coup and parasitized the Syrian state that had been bequeathed to them by the German National Socialists and the French before that. They set up an international human, arms and drug smuggling operation in cooperation with the Odessa mafia while they took over all businesses in the country and held them under a monopoly enforced by goon squads that killed all competition and resistance. After decades of mismanagement and personal enrichment, Bashar took bribes or some other means were used to get him to mass release prisoners and go soft on Muslim Brotherhood agents, jihadis, Israeli spies in Syria’s jails.

Predictably, this blew up into a full blown civil war.

And each stage of the war gave the SAA an opportunity to crush the rebels with their still-powerful army. But each time defeat loomed for the rebels, Assad stepped in, under pressure maybe, to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory. When the man who rules in Damascus now was forced to retreat in defeat to the Turkish border, Putin and Assad reigned in the SAA (and killed off its officers) and released captured jihadis from all over Syria to be moved over to this new terrorist training base in the NW of the country. There, they were left unmolested for years, waiting for the green light to take Damascus.

Most of Assad’s moves seemed logical, albeit treasonous up to a certain point.

He and his cabal looted the country for their own benefit. Lamentable, but understandable. But then, past a certain point, he began to take suicidal decisions like constantly releasing captured jihadis, killing his own professional officers, allowing the rebels protected enclaves in which to regroup … the list goes on.

Finally, he simply disappears.

This is a pattern among these tinpot dictators.

Over in Venezuela, Maduro is the same story.

For years, he was denounced as a gangster focused on looting the country by the Chavez people, who believed that Maduro was an American asset. And he was — but his mistake was playing hardball in energy negotiations with Israel. Trump swooped in and arrested Maduro, and now, even as we speak, his entire government is being dismantled. Maduro had blood on his hands, sure. And he was a no good rotten kleptocrat. The irony is that he was the one who hired this Vice President that is now rolling up his entire network of crony elites. Like, if Maduro was this great champion of anti-Americanism … why is his Vice President a happy, cooperating American asset that is joyfully arresting everyone in the government suspected of harboring anti-American (really, anti-Israeli) sentiments in the name of Chavez values?

Even now, China, who everyone predicted would intervene to help in either Donbass or Venezuela or Cuba or Syria or Lebanon or Iran, continues to do nothing.

But they’ve just had their energy sources cut off in rapid succession.

For a manufacturing country, this is kind of a big deal. We can expect mass layoffs, the destruction of the middle class, social unrest, and, finally, a Chinese elite-in-exile with property in America, Canada, New Zealand and Australia leading an effort to effect regime change while backed up by American aircraft carriers. Meanwhile, literally everyone who is anyone in China is scrambling to escape as soon as possible. As a result, assets generated by the sweat and time of China’s masses are being stolen and stashed abroad, in these phantom real estate projects that you see everywhere or in casinos that no one ever goes to. These are wealth time capsules, or lifeboats, you could say. A Chinese governor or party official buys property abroad to get the hell out of China with his family in tow as soon as the unrest begins.

I know most of us think that China’s elite is hellbent on a fight with the West, but this is simply untrue. I will cover China’s plans for capitulation in the near future though.

Meanwhile, where is the retaliation for all the strikes on the energy export infrastructure of Russia? The Kremlin is doing … say it with me now …

NOTHING.

And this is all Putin and his faction to blame, not any phantom “Liberal Opposition”. The latest non-reactions of Putin have forced me to re-evaluate my previous assessment of him and his faction’s goals and interests. Everything that Putin and his FSB have been doing of late have one common goal in mind: self-immolation.