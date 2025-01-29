Hey there, it has been awhile.

I did a slew of podcasts and interviews. My most recent one was on Twitter, which was supposed to be a debate. My opponent, however, didn’t show up and instead had an emotional meltdown in a subsequent space where he accused me of being all manner of nasty things.

But you can listen to the talk that we ended up having on our own here:

And with that, I think my podcast/talking spree has come to an end. We can get back to writing now.

The big news that everyone is talking about are the scheduled peace talks between Trump and Putin. But I made the executive decision to stop providing updates for that. When the talks begin and we learn something more, definitively, I will write about it again. But for now, my old analyses stand. Basically: Trump and Putin will come up with a deal that is bad for Russia and present it as something peaceful and wonderful to the world.

There have been a slew of smaller stories that weren’t worth their own separate article that I thought I’d cover here.

Putin Knew He Was Going to Be Deceived, Got Tricked Anyway!

At this point I think that Putin is just joking around with us. There’s no way a serious statesman could say something like this with a straight face. He must have a very low opinion of the masses to feed them this slop. Here:

They will spin this as a great moral triumph or a clever 5D trap/feint, naturally.

If we just listen to what Putin is saying though, he’s saying “oops!” over and over and over and over again.

In reality, Putin shot his load with the two-week SMO and missed. Then he choked and fled Kiev leaving behind an entire convoy of weapons for some reason. From that point onwards, a war began and Russia refused to fight it, pretending that it was a natural disaster, a policing operation, a kerfuffle … ANYTHING but a war. That’s why I call it the Not-War on this blog.

More UAF Troops Massing Along Russian Border

The UAF push that occurred recently turned out to be just a probe. But the massed army in the area hasn’t gone anywhere. If anything, there’s even more of them there now. Here:

The outgoing week in the Belgorod borderland region was noisy. The situation in the Kharkov direction really requires increased attention. The increase in the number of enemy units, as well as the movement of the "RDK" and "Kraken" groups from the rear areas of the Kharkov and Sumy regions indicate an active build-up of forces, and this indicates the enemy's plans to conduct active operations. These changes in the distribution of forces not only indicate the enemy's intentions, but may also indicate possible changes in its strategic goals, the build-up of forces may be a harbinger of preparations for larger-scale operations

What happens next?

Related to this, there were more tactical defeats inflicted on the Russian forces in the surrounding areas. Here:

The clock reads 23:12, January 27, 2025. Right now, at this very moment, the last soldiers of the Russian army are dying in Volchansk. They are cut off from the main forces by a barrage of fire, preventing them from replenishing their ammunition or bringing in water and food. Any movement on the last path is stopped by unlimited fire from the Ukrainian troops. There is practically no chance of breaking out of the encirclement. If anyone remaining in Volchansk tries to leave, they are guaranteed to die... Those sitting in the basements will soon die of thirst, hunger and incessant shelling. The Russian command is doing nothing and cannot do anything to save those still alive. The president clearly does not know about the tragedy happening now, at this very moment. Just as he did not know and does not know what is happening in the Ukrainian war. All we can do is call upon the Lord God and pray for the salvation of human souls... MK: We know how the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers fell into a trap and were taken prisoner in Bolshaya Novosyolka. But we are not told what happened to ours in Volchansk. Let me remind you that the Russian Armed Forces launched a "brilliant" operation in the Kharkov region in May 2024. Apparently, in order to create a security zone, putting an end to the shelling of the Belgorod region. And first they got bogged down in battles for the border town of Volchansk, and then completely missed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' invasion of the Kursk region. Which is why the whole May undertaking lost its meaning. And now this is happening... It's high time for Chief of General Staff Gerasimov to testify to the investigator...

I had already forgotten about the “counter-offensive” to establish a buffer zone around the area. It fizzled out quite quickly. In contrast, the UAF push was far more successful and it overshadowed the failed Russian operation. Now the UAF is mopping up the remnants of that push, apparently.

Oh well.

Gas Prices For Russians Set to Rise

Europe ended up not freezing because a) Russia kept selling them cheap gas and b) America began to sell them expensive gas. The net losers in these gas wars are the peasants of both Russia and the EU though. Here:

Gazprom announced the need to raise gas prices https://rg.ru/2025/01/27/truby-dali-signal.html Gas prices in Russia should rise to a level that allows for the financing of gasification projects and the implementation of large investment projects, said Gazprom representative Alexei Sakharov at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Energy. This is not the first time the company has spoken about "economically justified tariffs", but now these words have a different connotation than they did several years ago. Previously, the company sent more than a third of the volumes of gas produced for export, with a significant part of it going to the European market, a premium for suppliers. In fact, European countries brought in the bulk of Gazprom's income, which allowed it to keep prices low on the Russian market. This was a social burden on the company, as was the work on gasification of the country. In exchange, Gazprom had a monopoly on pipeline gas supplies abroad. The monopoly still exists, but the European market is effectively closed to Russian pipeline gas, supplies have fallen from 155 billion cubic meters in 2021 to 32 billion cubic meters in 2024, and this year, after the closure of transit through Ukraine, they will apparently decrease to 15-16 billion cubic meters. Accordingly, revenues have also fallen. Supplies to Turkey and China are not so profitable, according to independent estimates, they are 2 or more times cheaper than pumping gas to the EU. Supplies to the CIS countries are even less profitable. Therefore, if a few years ago, talk about market pricing on the domestic gas market was perceived as reasoning about distant development prospects, now we are talking about urgent matters, without which it will be problematic to continue working.

Also: Russian gas is not flowing to China because the Chinese are demanding a cheaper price for it.

With allies like these, who needs enemies?

Russian Anti-Migrant Activists Arrested For Much Racisms Bad

This is a war with two clearly stated objectives: de-militarization and de-Russification. The migrants are the Kremlin’s greatest allies in accomplishing the second objective. Here:

National Bolsheviks detained in St. Petersburg with anti-migrant leaflets are accused of an illegal rally, swearing and displaying Nazi symbols Today, during the day, National Bolsheviks Vlad Balyasnikov and Arina Timchenko, who are in the 19th police department, were visited by lawyer Igor Borisov. It turned out that the prisoners had not been fed before his arrival (the food parcel had been given to the duty officer at night, but they had simply forgotten about it at the department), and no administrative protocols had been drawn up against them yet. However, we managed to get acquainted with the protocols of detention. It turned out that the police officers did not restrain themselves in any way and gave free rein to their imagination. According to the protocols, the National Bolsheviks held an unauthorized rally (Article 20.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), while swearing rudely and not responding to comments (Article 20.1), while also demonstrating Nazi symbols (Article 20.3). In reality, Balyasnikov and Timchenko were stopped at the exit from the metro, leaflets were found on them during the search and they were detained immediately after that. Currently, the Center "E" employees are working on the case materials. We will most likely learn the results of their work tomorrow. The trial will also take place then. The hearing will take place in the Vyborg District Court. We invite everyone. We will inform you about the time and place as soon as it is known. You can help us by disseminating information and transferring to the card number: 2202 2081 1656 3231, Sber, Maria S. The money will go to pay for a lawyer and parcels for the detainees.

Apparently, two people on the street is a health risk that might spread Nazism to the population and the Kremlin is wisely keeping the country shut down in permanent quarantine to prevent such health emergencies.

The arrested man is a military veteran and a Russian patriot.

The arrested woman is quite cute.

Kremlin Internet Watchdog Bans Anti-Mosque Website

Putin’s plan for the Abrahamification of Russia continues apace. Dissent = Nazism and is not tolerated. Here:

Roskomnadzor blocked a community of residents against the construction of a mosque. Backstory: in the suburbs of Perm there is a village called Verkhnyaya Kurya. Businessman Ibragimov came there and decided to build a mosque without asking the opinion of local residents. The latter did not like this and the people demanded (https://t.me/mnogonazi/17847) that the authorities cancel the illegal construction. Introduction: In the matter of confrontation with local residents, Roskomnadzor joined businesses and politicians - it began to block (https://t.me/zlawyers/1511) the groups of residents that were being created on VK. Conclusions: RKN (Roskomnadzor) is an overgrown, harmful structure that is an instrument of extrajudicial reprisals. An octopus that undermines public trust in the government. Spending billions of budget money as a bonus. Wishes: Strength and perseverance to the indigenous population of the village of Verkhnyaya Kurya. Everything will be as it should.

Tell me more about how Putin is a defender of White Christian values?

Unless those values include rolling over and becoming replaced just like what they’re doing in Europe now, of course.

New Syrian Government Shuts Down Russian Bases

Things already looked grim for the bases when Damascus fell and when the HTS forces surrounded the area. I half-expected Putin to order the troops to surrender and let themselves be taken captive. Somehow though, they were able to cut a deal and the bases will simply be abandoned. This is probably the best that we could have hoped for. Here:

On Monday, the new government of Syria canceled Russia's 49-year operating lease at the port of Tartus, potentially bringing a multi-decade Russian naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean to a close. A military cargo ship that had been loitering just off the coast has now berthed at the Russian naval pier, where military vehicles are staged for a likely evacuation. "According to the Director of Tartous Customs, the agreement signed with the Russian company to invest in Tartous Port has been canceled and all its revenues are now for the benefit of the Syrian state," reported local news agency Levant24. In early December, U.S.-designated terror group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, driving Assad's Russian military backers to retreat to their longtime bases at Tartus and Hmeimem. Under Assad, Russia had secured a 49-year renewal of its longtime lease on the port of Tartus, home of the only Russian naval base in the Mediterranean. When HTS forced Assad to flee the country in December, that long-term port agreement was thrown into doubt, since the Russian Air Force had bombarded HTS and its allies throughout the civil war. As an apparent precaution, the Russian Navy's Mediterranean Flotilla left Tartus en masse and took up station off the coast. The military cargo vessels Sparta and Sparta II joined the task force in early January, and held station in a racetrack pattern for weeks, prompting speculation about a possible evacuation. Amidst rumors of failed negotiations over a continuing Russian presence in Syria, Russian ground forces accumulated a stockpile of valuable equipment on the quayside at Tartus. Ukraine's military intelligence agency, HUR, claimed earlier this month that Syria's new rulers were not allowing Russian ships to enter Tartus to remove the giant accumulation of gear - which may include several top-end S-400 air defense systems. On Tuesday, after news broke of the cancelation of Russia's long-term port lease, Sparta II entered the inner harbor and berthed next to the equipment stockpile. Satellite imaging will soon confirm whether the vessel begins loading out the staged vehicles for shipment. The next destination, whether in Russia or in another part of the Mediterranean, remains to be seen. "There is no comparable alternative base for the [Russian Navy] in the region," UK military intelligence said in a statement Tuesday. "Its ability to logistically support both its military and its private military contractors in Africa, as well as limiting the reputational damage incurred through the fall of the Assad regime, will almost certainly be priorities for the Russian government." Another key change may be coming soon for Syria's ports: there are early signs that HTS is dismantling the drug-smuggling industry that sustained the al-Assad regime in the later years of the civil war. The manufacture and export of illicit stimulants generated billions in revenue for Assad's family and for the Syrian military. Under the leadership of Bashar's brother Maher al-Assad, Syria became the world's leading exporter of the amphetamine known as captagon; the small yellow pills became a familiar sight across the Mideast, and were favored by terrorist groups like Islamic State for the drug's tendency to enhance energy and courage in combat.

Let’s hope that they do in fact evacuate the weapons. We’ve already seen the photos of the rebels armed with Russian gear on the internet. Let’s not add insult to injury here by arming the people who kicked the Russians out of Syria.

Dugin: Russians are Fighting and Dying to Rescue Indians, Chinese, Africans

In an incredibly tone-deaf speech, Dugin declared that the Donbass war was a war being waged for the liberation of the Third World from the yoke of the Anglo-Saxons. Obviously, this went over like a lead balloon on patriotic Telegram. Here:

"We are fighting not only for ourselves, but also for those Indian, Chinese, African, Latin American guys" Madman Dugin has finally explained why Russian men are dying and rotting in the woods by the thousands. It turns out that all this is in the interests of India, Africa and the rest of the third world. There are a lot of Russians, so it's not a pity. For the sake of our African and Latin American brothers, we can sacrifice another 200-300 thousand. The women will give birth to more later. Go ahead, Russian Ivan, fight well there. Lumumba will thank you someday. Maybe...

Speaking of “Lumumba”, the Iraqi government commented that Moscow’s betrayal of Syria was “a cold shower”. Here:

Head of Presidential Administration Kamil Ad'-Dyleimi said that the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime was a cold shower that forced people to recognize that Russian help might be temporary.

Premature Ceasefire

Russian airports near the conflict zone have announced plans to resume operations soon. Seems they also think that the talks will begin soon. Here:

Six closed airports are expected to open in southern Russia, where more than 150 vacancies have already been discovered. The organization «Aerodynamics » is looking for 119 employees for the airports of Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa, including the positions of a video surveillance operator and dispatchers. Simferopol Airport needs 23 specialists, and 11 employees are required in Gelendzhik. In total, 10 airports are closed in the south.

I wouldn’t risk it, personally.

Reverse Exodus of God’s Chosen to Russia Underway

Turns out that actually more and more Israeli passport-holders are heading over to Russia (Moscow, really). Can you blame them? Putin has rolled out the red carpet for them. Here:

The President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Rabbi Alexander Boroda, said that the Jews who fled the Russian Federation at the beginning of the Second World War are now returning back. (…) What about basic responsibility and punitive measures on the part of the state in relation to these relocatees? After all, it turns out to be too convenient for them: the Second World War, shooting, there are risks, and this part of Russia’s Jews suddenly remembered that their homeland is Israel, fleeing to Tel Aviv. Then, when military actions began there, this part, taking with them another 100,500 compatriots, returned to the Russian Federation, suddenly remembering that they are Russian Jews. But what is even funnier is that these people go to get an Israeli passport, and then return to Russia and continue to live here until a new war begins. Convenient? Just a question for the authorities - where are the measures, where is the responsibility for such actions? Why is the Russian Federation treated like a walk-through yard and a tumbleweed?

Some people have more privilege than others in Russia.

It has been this way since we adopted Abrahamism, actually.

Why complain about it now?

The Siege of Transdniestria

The most significant news is probably related to the recent blockade imposed on Transdniestria. The Russians marooned there have had their gas cut off and there is speculation that they will be “swapped” in some way in the upcoming talks. Telegram has been ablaze with the news.

But we can cover all of that tomorrow, in a separate article.

One last thing. The Black Colonel passed away recently and I forgot to comment on it. Stalkers remember him and his analyses because I used them often on the blog. And Colonel Kvatchkov is facing arrest again. Thus, my list of military hardliner sources grows thinner and thinner as this Not-War drags on.

Will there be anybody left when “victory” is declared to enjoy it?

