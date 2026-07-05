Let me provide you with a table of contents up front to make the case I am presenting in these essays as simple as possible to understand.

Darwinism was NEVER opposed by the Church, only by some fundamentalist Protestants in 20th century America later, who took a literalist view of Genesis; Darwinism actually supported the Church’s positions in the 19th century on monogenesis. Darwinism is the result product of hatred for the White race, and Kabbalic exegeses on Genesis.

I am NOT going to argue the scientific merits of evolution as a theory in this essay. For that, I have a very special essay planned in which I present the Telluric case for the origin of life and where I draw on modern science to support the theory of authochthonian origin.

…

Yes, the Genesis narrative states that the world was created by a Jewish god out of nothing in six days. However, there are also mentions of a race of men outside of Eden. And these inconsistencies became the origin for the accepted parameters about the “Evolution” hypothesis that would unfold over the next four centuries, as I will explain shortly.

The 7th Iteration of Terra (post-Yahweh destruction)

Now, the ideas of Darwinism were happily accepted by the Catholic Church, especially among the Jesuits and Anglicans and Thomists. Just like the Big Bang theory found approval and support in the Vatican later as well, seeing as it was also originally a Jesuit idea. Charles Darwin is buried in Westminster Abbey, not some pauper’s grave outside the city and near to Charles Lyell, the man who first proposed a revision to the Biblical timeline of creation. And Darwin's memorial committee included both archbishops, and the bishop of London at the time. Not only that, but Darwin was writing at a time when the great age of Terra had been established and accepted as well as being far more than the 6000 years of the Bible:

The great age of the Earth was confirmed by Charles Lyell in the 1830s. Lyell was inspired by William Buckland, an ordained minister and later Dean of Westminster. Buckland saw the obvious layers in the rocks, and concluded, quite naturally, that there were a series of creations then destructions, and ours, the creation to the end of our world as described in the Bible, is simply the current creation. This was not a problem for Bible believers. As far back as 1816, Bishop Gleig wrote this in The Stackhouse Bible: “Moses records the history of the earth only in its present state [...] There is nothing in the sacred writings forbidding us to suppose that they [fossils] are the ruins of a former earth.” (Klaver, p.19) It is true that some religious fanatics would not adapt to science. But the mainstream would, as Lyell noted in a letter to his sister. The Catholic church had only just (1822) lifted a ban on Galileo’s writing, it was embarrassing to admit they were wrong, so they were keen not to make the same mistake again. (…) Lyell’s work merely suggested that the pre-Adam period, rather than being a series of creations, was gradual. His books caused a stir, and at first people tried to find fault, as is usual with new discoveries. but within seven years the Christians were getting used to it. In 1840 John Pye Smith, Principal of Homerton Divinity College, published “On the Relation Between the Holy Scriptures and Some Parts of Geological Science.” Soon after, other books like “The Genesis of the Earth and Man” and “Geology and Revelation” and “The Testimony of the Rocks” came to the same conclusion: Lyell was right, and does not contradict the Bible. Christians simply adjusted their views: the pre-Adam period was gradual, not catastrophic. So what? One of the many religious defenders of Lyell was John Bird Sumner, later the archbishop of Canterbury. In 1929, when Lyell’s work was most controversial, he wrote in support of it.(Rudwick, p.295, footnote 22). Sumner died in 1862, so was not one of the archbishops who arranged Darwin’s memorial: it appears that it was normal for the heads of the church to support Darwin and Lyell. By 1871, the official Bible Commentary, written by the Bishops and Clergy of the Anglican Church, left no doubt. Mainstream Christianity accepted Lyell. End of story. (source)

Darwin’s claims were widely and thoroughly accepted by the clergy of his day even; he met no organized resistance:

The Christian position on various subjects was given in booklets by The Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge (SPCK). This is the oldest Anglican mission organisation, founded in 1698, and produces tracts for missionaries. In 1874, fifteen years after The Origin of Species was first published, the SPCK produced “Creation As Told By Theology And Science” (Ackland). It argued that Darwin was right, and that the story of Adam and Eve is a summary of events that took far longer. But the story had to be written in a simplified way, for a people unfamiliar with science. So it uses methods we would use to explain science to children. So for example, instead of saying “language evolved because farming evolved and people needed a way to identify their animals” it said “the first man, let’s call him Adam (which means ‘man’) was placed in a garden to tend it, and he named the animals.” The SPCK book was hardly unique. A study of parish magazines shows that ordinary Christians readily accepted the new discoveries of science. (Platt) Their faith was not threatened, their understanding was simply growing. (…) So what changed? Why is Darwin a problem for Christianity? In the 1800s, the anti-Darwin people had a problem. Darwin was winning the battle for Christian minds. So the anti-Darwinists began to organise. In 1910 a number of them got together to publish a set of influential pamphlets, “The Fundamentals: A Testimony To The Truth”. This is where the term “fundamentalist” comes from: not from Moslems but from evangelical Christians. So some Christians were shouting “Christians cannot believe in evolution”. This created a split in the churches, between liberal and evangelical. This got worse in the 1980s when evangelical religion became more overtly political. For generations now, the loudest Christians have been those who oppose Darwin.

Understand: for Evolution to be accepted as a theory, several presuppositions or rather edits/reinterpretations had to precede it.

Like, for millions of years of Darwinism to be possible, Terra had to be millions of years old — that should be easy enough to understand. Darwinism rested on several previous Biblical revisionist interpretations to be able to gain acceptance when it did. The rocks told a story that was far more than 6000 years old and this was accommodated by simply reinterpreting “days” in Genesis to mean blocks of tens of thousands, and then hundreds of millions of years.

Next, a theological explanation was needed to go to reconcile humans existing on Terra for far longer than 6000 years as well. This was a big conceptual hurdle that had to be overcome. In the Kabbalic tradition, there were previous worlds that Yahweh had destroyed. According to the Sefer HaTemunah (the Book of Images) there had been six previous shemittot or cycles prior to this iteration of Adam and Terra.

This culminated in a quasi-scientific explanation that was put forward as far back as 1655, before any fossils or DNA had been examined, by a nice Jewish man, and friend of the Pope, named Isaac La Peyrere. He argued that Gentiles existed for much longer than Jews in this world, but as beastmen of an inferior nature.

The Race of the Pre-Adamics — the Beastmen Gentiles

Enter the doctrine of the Pre-Adamites:

Bible readers did not have to wait for Darwin to think about pre-Adamites. The French theologian Isaac La Peyrere (1596-1676) argued for their existence, based on the Bible. He not only did this without any knowledge of evolution, but did so based on the same passages in Paul that others say forbid the idea! “La Peyrere argued that Paul’s words in Chapter 5, verses 12-14 of his Epistle to the Romans should be interpreted such that “if Adam sinned in a morally meaningful sense there must have been an Adamic law according to which he sinned. If law began with Adam, there must have been a lawless world before Adam, containing people”. Thus, according to La Peyrere there must have been two creations: first the creation of the Gentiles and then that of Adam, who was father of the Jews. The existence of pre-Adamites, La Peyrere argued, explained Cain’s life after Abel’s murder which, in the Genesis account, involved the taking of a wife and the building of a city.” (source)

Yes, one of the greatest problems in the Biblical narrative is when the two sons of Adam (the first man), his only offspring, Cain and Abel get into a fight. Cain butchers Abel, and then takes a wife from the land of Nod, which is east of Eden. This raises a rather obvious question: if Adam is the first man, and yet there are other people living outside of Eden …

Now, in occult literature, the pre-Adamics are basically the race of NPCs. Gurdjieff and his followers, most notably Ouspensky, refer to the non-initiated as the pre-Adamic race. The gnostics also labeled NPCs as “sarkics” or “hylics”.

But in Jewish Kabbalism, the pre-Adamics are quite clearly just gentiles.

The Christians justified their extension of the lifespan of Terra and of Darwinism later by drawing on the Zohar in particular. There you have it all — a world that has been created and destroyed multiple times i.e., much older than 6000 years. Multiple spiritual origin points for different branches of humanity (polygenesis), races of pre-Adamics cursing the land with their very existence (pagan gentiles), earlier iterations of Adam himself that Yahweh (or Metatron) wiped out because he was imperfect.

Rabbeinu Bachya’s commentary on Bereshit (XIII — XIV century) “…so that he (Adam) would have the power of reason… And it is possible that there were beings in the image of man before Adam ha Rishon, but they did not have this image [of God].” Ovadia Sphorno’s commentary on Bereshit (XIII — XIV century) “…Before this [moment] there were living beings similar to humans, but they did not possess intelligence and knowledge.” Abraham ben RAMBAM’s commentary on Bereshit (son of another famous jewish philosopher RAMBAM), XIII century writes that “the Torah does not speak of all created people, but only of those connected with the history of Israel. Therefore, it can be said that there were generations before Adam about which Scripture is silent.”

La Peyrere, himself ethnically Jewish, but a believer in Rabbi Yeshu, King of the Jews, and a firm advocate of political Zionism, wrote a treatise arguing that the Bible was only intended for the Jews, who were the race of Adamites, and that the Gentiles were subhumans who had existed as animals prior to God bestowing Logos on Jews in exchange for penis tips. None of what I said is exaggeration in any way. Let us examine the case that Isaac made in greater detail to see if we can’t find the origins of the core ideas of Darwinism in his Biblical midrash.

From the paper titled: La Peyrère’s Polygenism and Human Species Hierarchy.

Isaac de La Peyrère was a seventeenth-century French theologian and early anthropologist best known for popularizing the pre-Adamite thesis—the claim that people existed prior to Adam and Eve—and the related thesis of polygenesis—the claim that multiple human mating pairs were created by God in temporally distinct acts of creation. The dominant account of human origins—monogenesis—held that all people on Earth are descendants of Adam and Eve. The presence of Native Americans and other indigenous peoples in the “New World” challenged the tenability of monogenesis.5 It was unclear how Native Americans, separated by a vast ocean from the lineage of Adam and Eve in the “Old World,” could be descendants of Adam and Eve. La Peyrère’s pre-Adamite and polygenetic theses attempt to explain the existence of Native Americans by reinterpreting the Biblical account of God’s creation. On La Peyrère’s account, the first humans, also called the Gentiles and pre-Adamites, descend from numerous progenitors created throughout the world before Adam. The second humans are “the Jews,” or Adamites, and they descend from Adam and Eve. La Peyrère posits a difference of genus and species—as he understands these terms—between pre-Adamites and Adamites. (…) La Peyrère’s interpretation of the Bible relies heavily on Romans 5:12–14 and Genesis 1–2. His account begins with analysis of Romans 5:12–14, which reads, As by one man sin entered into the world, and by sin, death: so likewise death had power over all men, because in him all men sinned. For till the time of the Law sin was in the world; but sin was not imputed, when the Law was not. But death reigned from Adam unto Moses, even upon those who had not sinned according to the similitude of the transgression of Adam, who is a Type of the future. For La Peyrère, this passage shows there was sin in the world before the law was given to Adam. Interpreters had taken “the time of the Law” to be the law given to Moses, who lived after Adam. On La Peyrère’s account, God gave the law first to Adam when he gave him rules about not eating from specific trees (TS III.ii, 137–38). Romans 5 thus implies there was sin in the world before Adam, which implies that there were sinners, that is, people, who existed and sinned. So, La Peyrère concludes, there must have been people in existence before Adam: Pre-Adamite thesis: People existed prior to Adam and Eve. La Peyrère finds further support for the pre-Adamite thesis in Genesis 1–2, where there appears to be not one but two creation accounts. In the first creation account given in Genesis 1, humans are created on the same day as all other creatures and animals—on day 6: 24 And God said, “Let the earth bring forth living creatures of every kind: cattle and creeping things and wild animals of the earth of every kind.” And it was so. . . . 26 Then God said, “Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.” 27 So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:24–27 NRSV) A second creation account in Genesis 2 frames the creation of humans differently: In the day that the lord God made the earth and the heavens, 5 when no plant of the field was yet in the earth and no vegetation of the field had yet sprung up—for the lord God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was no one to till the ground; 6 but a stream would rise from the earth, and water the whole face of the ground—7 then the lord God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living being. 8 And [End Page 214] the lord God planted a garden in Eden, in the east; and there he put the man whom he had formed. (Genesis 2:4–8 NRSV) Genesis 2 represents the creation of Adam, the progenitor of the Adamites, according to La Peyrère. Notice that the timelines of the creation accounts do not match. Genesis 2 says that humans were created “when no plant of the field was yet in the earth.” However, Genesis 1 puts the creation of plants on day 3, before the creation of humans on day 6. The distinct ordering of each account, among other things, suggests mutual exclusivity—that the two accounts were formed separately. Scholars today generally interpret the Genesis creation accounts as different accounts formed independently by different traditions.17 La Peyrère interprets the two narratives not as two accounts of the same event, but as accounts of two different creation events separated by a large amount of time that produced distinct original human mating pairs. And here we arrive at a notion of polygenism.

Next, Isaac essentially argues that the gentiles are autochthones i.e., that they came out of the Earth itself, which is the claim that the pagans themselves would make. I get into constant fights with neopagans about this who think that Thor or Zeus made mankind when this is simply not in the surviving narratives. In the Greek material in particular, it could not be more clear that the Greek tribes and kingdoms thought themselves either to be autochthones or traced their heritage back to chthonic Titans and later generation Gaian creations.

Like the famous Cecrops, the mythical serpent founder-king of Athens.

Isaac grants them this premise, and claims a special, non-Terran origin for Jews. That is to say, unlike all the other peoples of this planet, the Jews alone are not of this planet, and have no connection to the land, which they instead view as inherently evil and corrupting and the source of sin. I have covered this Jewish fear of being tainted by the influence of the spirits of Terra before in great depth:

And we will return to the topic in subsequent essays, where I will show that Darwinism was crafted so as to appease Jewish ritual purity laws first and foremost.

…

La Peyrère holds that the pre-Adamites and Adamites are made of different material. He claims to derive this from the Genesis creation accounts: It is first said, That God created Adam of the clay of the earth: Where observe, that God, who in the first Chapter created man not simply of the earth, but of that first matter of which he made the earth; in this second Chapter fram’d Adam of the dust of the earth. (TS III.ii, 136–37) La Peyrère is taking interpretive liberty here. The Genesis 1 account does not specify what material God used to create first humans. On La Peyrère’s view, the first humans were made of primitive matter, as all of creation was made (TS V.vii, 330). The Gentiles are “the off-spring of that earth which likewise brought forth other creatures” (TS II.xi, 122). In contrast, Adam was made of more refined material: the matter that had already been formed into “clay of the earth” was given another layer of refinement in the creation of Adam. The material difference between pre-Adamites and Adamites is an important point that will come up again in section 5.1, where I discuss interpretations that differ from my own. As will become more explicit in the next section, the humans of the second creation are made of more perfect material, according to La Peyrère. In addition to their material difference, the two species were made through different modes of creation. The pre-Adamite humans were created by the “word” of God, whereas Adam was made from the dust of the earth by the “hand” of God (TS II.x, 113). Genesis 2 does not explicitly mention the hand of God; La Peyrère infers this. Drawing on the prophet Isaiah, La Peyrère offers a vague argument that “the Jews are truly and properly called the work of the hands of the Lord” and “sons of God” (TS II.x, 114–15). The pre-Adamites, in contrast, are less divine because they are created by God’s word and not by his hands. The mode of creation distinguishes first and second humans because God created the first humans and all other creatures by his word (TS II.x, 112; III.v, 154). La Peyrère writes, “You shall finde the species of the Gentiles promiscuously created with the rest of the creatures in the same day of Creation, which is diligently to be observed, that a day did not distinguish them whom the nature of their Creation did not distinguish” (TS II.xi, 122). Adam, on the other hand, was made by a special act of creation—he is set apart from all other creatures and God used his hands. This indicates, according to La Peyrère, that the pre-Adamite creation by God’s word is a less perfect framing than the Adamite framing.22

Next, Isaac equates natural processes to sin and a fallen nature, a nature that the Jews, do not partake in. Jews, in contrast to Gentiles, are naturally predisposed to Good and Godliness. Keep in mind that Isaac and his family have been Christians for a century at this point and yet it has nothing to diminish their sense of racial supremacism:

The higher status of Adamite people is a natural property with normative implications. In particular, the higher Adamite nature is superior in its disposition to act virtuously: And David, to deterre the sons of Adam, the Iews, from such deeds of the Gentiles, shows them what the Gentiles were, and what punishment they were to expect for their wickednesse in the same Psalm, and in the next words, They erre, say they, being sinners from the womb; they are sinners from their nativity; . . . Sons of wrath by nature; for by nature, is the same as from the womb. (TS II.x, 116) The first humans are sinners “from the womb,” “from nativity,” and “by nature.” However, in an earlier passage, La Peyrère says that first humans were created “excellently good and perfect” (TS I.v, 23). He reconciles these two claims by maintaining that the matter or flesh of first humans is faulty yet better expresses the “nature” of first humans: “The perfection of the Creation of Men, flowed from God, and happened to man externally, as a thing different, nay, quite contrary to the flesh and matter of men. On the contrary, the faultiness of the clay and composition, cleaved to them more inwardly, as a thing proper and natural to Men.” The perfection of God’s framing is “refused” and overcome by “the nature and flesh of man” (TS I.v, 26). So, while the first creation of humans was perfect of its own kind, the “nature” and “flesh” of first humans is especially “wicked,” and this consigned the first humans to a lower grade of perfection than Adamite people (TS I.v, 27). Again drawing on the Bible, La Peyrère claims that the first humans [Gentiles] are essentially wicked: “They drink sin as fishes drink water. That their devices and thoughts are evil from their youth, Gen. 8. that ’tis by their own nature and disposition. But as the Ethiopian changes not his skin, nor the Leopard his spots, because they are naturally born with him, no more can men do good having learned evil, evil being likewise born in them, that by the help of their nature they are perverse, and by their inbred wickednesse.” La Peyrère thus adopts an essentialist view of the two species of humans. A human has good-making or bad-making properties that are essential, that is, built into their very nature, and arise from their species as a descendant of the first creation or the second creation. Evil is more present in first humans by “nature” (TS I.viii, 40).25

This reminds me of the rabbi that went on Fox News recently to call Gentiles “apes”.

Now this next part is very important to understand, because it is an important stepping stone to full-blown Darwinism.

Pay close attention.

I will even tell you what to pay mind to beforehand because it is so important to not miss it. Isaac is about to say that the Gentiles did not even resemble modern humans, but instead, some sort of beast-people hybrid, according to his interpretation of Genesis.

Depicted: my great-great-grandfather and his boys participating in the democratic process. (colorized)