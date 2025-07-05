The Slavland Chronicles

Troy Skaggs
35m

Googled -Castenada predator brain- and got:

"Essentially, the predator, in Castaneda's framework, is not a literal creature, but a metaphor for the forces that limit human potential and keep us trapped in a cycle of unconsciousness."

That's one way of putting it without roiling any feathers or naming names. A discrete shaman I suppose.

1 reply by Rurik Skywalker
Autonomy4Life
15m

Perhaps in this context “xenos“(stranger) is interchangeable with “Archon” (Ruler)?

