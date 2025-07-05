This blog is actually part of a long intellectual guerrilla war against “common sense” or, put another way, “peasant thinking”. The goal is to get people to think in uncommon ways instead. To better understand the mind of their enemy. To transplant a piece of the brain of the predator into your skull so that you can predict its next moves and better defend against his machinations. Castenada’s ghost is no doubt weeping now at my deliberate subversion of his metaphor, but whatever. Just ignore the reference if you don’t get it.

So.

I have a whole list of common sense axioms that I rail against on this blog over and over and over and over again with article after article that tries to deconstruct and explain why thinking like this is WRONG.

The non-exhaustive list of peasant aphorisms that are WRONG are as follows:

#1: If a country is at war with another country, that must mean that they believe in different things.

No, wrong wrong wrong. You could be fighting over the mantle of belief, for one thing. Like, you could both believe the same thing and be fighting for the right to the mantle of being the #1 believer or beneficiary of that thing. Ex. “we are the TRUE heirs of Rome and its legacy and we will fight you for it.”

#2: There is no point in attacking a country that you secretly control/are allies with.

Again, totally WRONG. It actually makes MORE sense to attack your subordinates and vassals than to attack your enemies. Because the latter might actually fight back and hurt you. Your vassals and slaves won’t. Go back in time to Egypt and tell the slave-drivers with their whips that it makes no sense for them to beat their slaves and see how they react to your folksy wisdom.

#3: There is nothing to be gained from starting all these wars, spending all that blood and treasure, and creating chaos in the aftermath.

This actually is true, but it assumes a rational state that cares about the interest of its own citizens. If, however, you have a parasitical entity that has hijacked your state, it doesn’t care about the consequences of damage done to the host. It will just detach itself from the host body and find another one once it has gotten what it needed out of the host. While the average citizen does indeed bleed out of his body and his wallet for these never-ending wars and then suffers blowback from them, the parasite does not. They make money and weaken all of their opponents at once. It seems like these wars are irrational and that the state has gone insane …

… but that’s only because the state has been hijacked and a foreign agenda has been imposed on it.

…

What the peasants call “common sense” is really just their own thinking extrapolated to the level of the state and geopolitics. An average man says, “well, here’s how I’d think about the situation.” He doesn’t first put himself in the shoes of a xenos face-stealing and mind-paralyzing parasite that has taken control of a host and then ask himself, “what would the parasite think about the situation.” That’s the cognitive hurdle that so many struggle with. It is a major stumbling block and why I can’t get anywhere with 99% of self-styled geopolitical whiz-kids

And then an even harder, second order of complexity is introduced when you add the second host, who is also controlled by a xenos parasite, into the mix.

Luckily, humans have a way of coming to understand difficult and counter-intuitive concepts. We refer to this as the fantasy genre, or as its ancient prototype, fairy tales. In these fictional stories, great truths are disclosed to young minds in a format that they can accept and file away for future use. The trick used by these fairy tales is actually quite ingenious.

First, they demand some suspension of disbelief from the audience upfront. The story lets you know upfront that there’s going to be talking geese and enchanted woodlands and helpful river spirits. You have to lower your guard a bit to even get into the story. Once you accept that this is going to be a strange story, you’ve opened your mind enough for the author to slip in some more subtle red-pills.

So, you start out with Hansel and Gretel talking to animals and then going to a house made out of candy in the woods, which is disarmingly charming. But then the story ends with them quite literally shoving a subversive racial foreigner into an oven. Make of that what you will.

Growing up, I was exposed to the young adult series of novels known as Animorphs.

The book series chronicles the revolutionary struggle of a group of teens who are recruited by a faction of alien xenos to battle another xenos faction taking over Earth as part of a larger galactic proxy war. The bad (or worse) xenos are slug-like parasites that have taken over the minds of their family and friends via the YMCA or the local church. They try to “convert” others by getting them to attend their social gatherings until they finally allow a xenos slug to slide into their minds which then takes them over for good. The heroes of the story have to hide their power levels from everyone around them because many people around them are already taken over or would simple reject the awful truth about a xenos mind-parasite takeover.

Yes, it is an extremely dark series of books with subversive and gnostic red pill themes.

So, if someone had read these books as a kid or watched the show as a kid, I could just red pill them with the help of analogy:

“Look bro, it’s basically like Animorphs. The space slug Yerks are the You-Know-Whos and their subversive ideologies. The kids morph into animals to wage a nativist, Titanic-power resistance movement against these foreign xenos invaders and their subversive plans. Join up already, pussy.

What that is, is me just hijacking a pre-established narrative pathway in their brains.

That’s what the propagandists do when they tell people that Zelensky is Harry Potter and that Putin is Voldemort. It’s what the propagandists also do when they tell people that Putin is Jesus. For liberals, they prefer to use more modern forms of fiction. For conservatives, they prefer to use older forms of fiction as their template. That’s literally the only difference, folks.

The technology of brainwashing and suggestion is the same though.

And the techniques used by occultists and rebels of all kinds trying to sneak red pills into the consciousness of the masses through their fiction has also been the same. Stories and fairy tales and prophecies are actually a battlefield waged between clever people fighting for control of the minds of the masses who think in terms of centuries and long campaigns. They are almost all “lies” in the sense that they never happened. The truth is that most of these stories are about events that the authors want to happen in the future. Because once you establish that something happened in the past, people will seek to replicate it in the future. This has been known since at least Plato, who first put it down into words as a template for future priests to use in their social engineering campaigns against the masses.

The strategy is simple: write fiction today to achieve future political/social/religious objectives tomorrow.

Sci-fi and fantasy are actually indistinguishable from religious literature and I am not the first one to point out the similarity. Furthermore, the overlap between authors in these genres and aspiring new cult leaders is astounding. It follows then that the first truly modern “sci-fi” book ever written was The Book of Mormon. It was, however, based on prototype UFO thrillers like The Book of Enoch.

And if you wanted a modern retelling of the aforementioned book, you could read Book of the New Sun.

But I digress.

I had a new point to make for today and its about time I got round to making it already.

…

#4: I have often alleged that Western media hypes up their supposed enemies.

This includes the damage that they inflict and the threat that they pose. Again, this violates peasant common sense. Why would NAFO hype up the damage that Russia is doing to the UAF? That doesn’t make any (common) sense! Well, let’s leave behind the world of theories and sci-fi to cite an official Kremlin statement on the topic. Here:

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Wall Street Journal’s story about Kiev’s heavy losses in the Sumy Region is a campaign conducted by Ukraine’s intelligence service, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS. The newspaper quoted the Ukrainian military as saying that the defense of the Sumy Region costs Kiev more human losses than necessary. According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there. "The Wall Street Journal publication is a typical example of information and psychological campaigns conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), which, in fact, oversees interaction with most foreign journalists," the source said. The paper said the failures of the Ukrainian army are related to the lack of fortifications, but the source said it was not the Defense Ministry that was responsible for their construction, but the Sumy Military Administration, whose head was recently removed from office. "In this case, GUR is trying to use two theses at once. First, to shift responsibility from the military to the corrupt civilian administration, which already has extremely low ratings. And, secondly, to remove the Kursk adventure from the information space, linking the offensive actions of our troops in the Sumy Region solely to the lack of fortifications erected by the Ukrainian side," he explained. About information campaigns According to the source, the newspaper exaggerated the size of the Russian group to create the image of "a kind of a slew of Russian soldiers who will advance in all directions." It also allows the newspaper to focus on the difficult situation of the Ukrainian troops. This creates a picture in the information space of Russia, Ukraine and Western countries that superior Russian forces are advancing against an exhausted enemy in the Sumy Region. It's as if the enemy has no fortifications at all, and Sumy will be liberated by Russian troops tomorrow. "In reality, the enemy has transferred a really huge amount of forces to the Sumy direction. These are amphibious assault brigades, mechanized brigades, a reserve brigade, GUR units, which are described in the story, and special operations forces units," the law enforcement agencies listed.

PAUSE.

Did you catch what is being admitted to here?

I didn’t even bother to report on the news because I knew it was totally bullshit, but NAFO has been throwing hysterics warning about some supposed massive Putin offensive in Sumy. They are also crying that Trump’s administration has betrayed Ukraine. Hegseth has apparently delayed shipment of more weapons, ammo and MONEY to Kiev. So, luckily for Kiev, a new massive Putin offensive has materialized that needs lots and lots of money thrown at it ASAP!!! Also, Hegseth needs to be sacked ASAP!!! to save democracy or whatever. The process is as follows:

1: The NAFO journalists dutifully report that a new, phantom Putin offensive has materialized.

2: Then ZAnon reports the same, citing these Western sources because they get to fist-pump and crow about how they’re winning the Not-War.

3: Finally, the average person looks at this and concludes that, “wow, Putin has a massive new army and really is a threat/savior to Democracy/Christendom.”

Meanwhile, people like myself are just looking at the maps and the reports and the numbers and saying, “it doesn’t add up.” But this kind of actual, scientific, facts-based number-crunching doesn’t find resonance with the masses, who refer to peasant sense instead.

Make sense?

According to the source, it cannot be said that the enemy does not have any fortifications in this part of the front. "This belittles the achievements of our troops, who are really knocking the enemy out of fox holes, out of dugouts, out of all kinds of engineering structures erected by the enemy and being built by him starting in 2022," the source stressed. The source said that no matter what information campaigns the GUR conducted in the American media and no matter how good relations it had with American journalists, "the war is not won on the pages of the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, the war is won on the battlefield."

Hear that? I’m not “undermining the anti-Globalist BRICS struggle Resistance!” by calling out NAFO propaganda and disinfo. This is an actual war-WAR. Not a “culture war” to convince Democrats to stop crapping in our toilets or whatever.

Anyway.

He stressed that "the ears of the Main Intelligence Directorate are too clearly sticking out behind this article," but it is important to understand that ordinary Ukrainians will also read it. "It is ordinary, forcibly mobilized Ukrainians who are killed in the meat attacks, who serve in the mechanized units in the two notorious assault regiments," the source added, referring to the 225th and 425th assault regiments. "By focusing on the fact that it is the GUR units that are doing something in this area, the enemy, in fact, belittles the achievements of all others. The publication will trigger dissatisfaction with Commander-in-chief Syrsky," the source said, adding that the journalists accused the command of the army of the absence of minefields. About the publication in the Wall Street Journal Next, according to the source, the Wall Street Journal or any other American publication will publish a story with a conditional headline: "A huge Russian army in five days or a month or a month and a half, but still took a small village of Yunakovka," which will be a definite belittlement of the capabilities of the Russian troops. "Or when our troops have already advanced further to the regional center, to Sumy, there will be a publication that the seriously superior forces of the Russian army have been stopped near Sumy. But this victory will be exclusively in the information space," he stressed. The publication also notes that the Ukrainian defense forces are outnumbered along almost the entire front line and are urgently forced to close gaps and vulnerabilities used by Russian military personnel to launch attacks. Soldiers told the newspaper that they had expected that during the invasion of the Kursk Region, other military personnel would prepare "strong defensive positions" on the Ukrainian side of the border. However, after a chaotic and expensive retreat, outdated trenches were discovered in their place, which had no protection from drone attacks.

…

And now, let us apply our newly gained knowledge to the strikes conducted by Iran on Israel, shall we? Here is what a paid Tehran disinfo agent (he got doxed), who ran away from debating me on Russia shared on his Twitter.

These claims are mirrored by all Resistance media.

Someone in my very own holy temple of skepticism defiled the comments section by linking a Mike Whitney article in which he alleged that Israel had been crippled by Iran’s devastating strikes! Despite all the hard work I had done over the years explaining these concepts, all of it was temporarily forgotten, again, in a sudden rush of euphoric hopefulness. I was appalled, frankly, to see that I hadn’t beaten out the optimism in my readers yet.

IDK who Whitney even is, but he cites Scott Ritter when making his claims, lol.

And this is the opening to his article:

You can usually tell which side won a war by simply observing ‘what happens’ after the hostilities end. Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, millions of Iranians poured onto the streets of Tehran, chanting patriotic songs and waving flags in a spontaneous display of jubilation. In contrast, there were no festivities or celebrations in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem where the mood was noticeably more somber and gloomy. What this indicates is that most people believe that Iran won the war.

An easily understandable, relatable, common sense peasant heuristic!

More parades = victory, because DUHHHHH!

Makes perfect sense!!

These heuristics never lead us astray!!!