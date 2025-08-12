Editor’s Notes:

Contained herein are the fragments of the Anti-Logos Dialogues. They purport to have been written by the most infamous anti-philosophical prophet of what has now come to be known as the Silent Millenniate period. The dialogues are not to be confused with the Primordomachy — the still-missing chronicles of the centuries of warg-based wars and continental-shelf cataclysms that defined the subsequent Interdeterminance of Strife period.

The scholar-wargior known to us as Ruricaeus attained many titles during his life and after his death — the Kannibal of Keef, the Arch-Primordaean, the Anti-Philosokrat, the Prime Apostle of the Tserk, among others. In his writings, he claims ancestry from the Pretektorate of “Nikrayn”, which was built on the riverbank of the old "Nipr” river and the city-state of “Keef”, where the modern-day 32nd Habitament Oblaks now stands. However, some scholars contend that he was born in the very capitol of the Western Tetrarkate that he then fought against, as chronicled in the missing Primordomachy, and studied as a young scribe in his early years.

This is a marked difference from the romantic image of the tech-barbarite warg-nomad that we usually associate with him and his legend.

Those were, of course, the days before the establishment of the Greater Bashkiritarian Empretocracy, which now administers all hivestacks East of the Crater-Upon-Spree and the no-man interdiction zone which runs south-west all the way down to the Gulf of Franquiya.

Ruricaeus is known in folk memory in the oblaks of the former Western Tetrakate as being the prime instigator of the long war against the UNiatocracy and their vast, globe-spanning merchantosadical-feudal empire. Following his death, during the Indeterminance of Strife, (the series of cataclysmic and largely nonsensical wars that followed thereafter) his legacy and hagiography was subsequently claimed by many institutions. All that our scholars can ascertain for certain is that around his persona and his works, a resistance to so-called “Philosokrats” and their global government coalesced and that these rebels would go on to wage the Indeterminance against their rule.

History aside, the ideas contained in the Anti-Logos Dialogues are concerned with debunking and deconstructing the concept of “Logos”, which was the governing principle of all philosophical, political, social and theological theory in Ruricaeus’ time. By attacking the Logos, Ruricaeus aimed to undermine the rule of the Philosokrats of the UNiatocracy. One Philosokrat in particular is the target of the future Apostle of Primordaeism’s intellectual ire — a powerful and influential Philosokrat propagandist known only to us now as Platondopoulus. We estimate that at the time of Ruricaeaus’ diatribes against him, almost 500 centuries had passed since the propagandist’s death.

For Platondopoulus, this “Logos” concept is central to his entire metaphysical and epistemological framework. It is supposedly the rational principle that governs the cosmos, the faculty of reason in humans, and the means by which we access eternal truths. In his own dialogues like the Timandopoulous or Phaedopolion (since lost to history), Logos is tied to objective truth and divine order, often contrasted with mere opinion (Doxa). Platondopoulous uses Logos in multiple senses — discourse, reason, truth, without ever pinning it down. The charge of tautology or self-serving vagueness stems from how Logos can seem like a catch-all justification for the propagandist’s hierarchical worldview, where his selected Philosokrats (those who accept the concept of Logos) rule over others who don’t.

Platondopolous’ Logos is simply an elitist intellectual construct, an “aberrant phantom conjured in the mind” as Ruricaeus famously quips in the Anti-Logos Dialogues, serving to privilege the propagandists’ claims to absolute truth that only they can, conveniently, perceive. Ruricaeus claims that Logos is nothing more than a tool used to attain social dominance, not a divine blueprint or even an internally consistent concept. Platondopolous’ invocation of the Logos to buttress his claims is simply a pretentious attempt to dress up subjective arguments as the revelation of cosmic truth through circular logic.

The tautology that Ruricaeus sees is simple: if there is a Logos-inspired statement, then only the Logos-bearers can perceive its wisdom, and to prove that one is a Logos-bearer, one has to agree with the reason behind Platondopoulous’ Logos-inspired statements. Thus, if one disagrees, then one does not possess the Logos-sight of wisdom! To prove that one is Logos-imbued, one has to simply agree with the prime Logokrat himself: Platondopoulous.

The entire social and political structure of the Dark Millenniate was based on the concept of Philosokrats claiming hidden access to Logos, justifying their rule that way and stifling all dissent. Platondopoulus was able to spread his concept by appealing to mediocre people’s desire to appear better than others, not on any robust argumentation. For example, to justify the underlying concept of Logos, he claimed that reason lead to truth because truth is rational. Said another way, X = Y because Y = X. A tautology perhaps best symbolized by the ancient symbol of the mythical limbless reptile known as the Hebibourous eating its own tail.

It is, of course, an absurd and banal ideology for the modern and urbane reader to even consider in our more illumined times. However, Ruricaeus is writing in a period of intellectual mediocrity and barbarism. We can surmise that his reasoned words fell on deaf ears, which forces him to eventually take up arms instead with his infamous Luperker Battle-Brothers and go on to commit all those atrocities (allegedly).