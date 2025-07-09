I was hoping that this story would go away or blow over so that I didn’t have to cover it. But here we are. There’s another potential war brewing on Russia’s borders. That’s the bad news. The worse news is that, as usual, the Kremlin is doing less than nothing to address the growing threat. The good news is that recent events give me a pretext to write another deep dive essay about how KGB elites rule over a splinter FSU state and use it against Russians.

But first, let’s summarize the absolute nose dive that Moscow-Baku relations have taken over the last year. The timeline of major escalations is as follows:

December 25, 2024: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet (Baku-Grozny flight) was reportedly shot down by Russian air defense systems near Grozny, Chechnya, while attempting to fend off a Ukrainian drone strike (allegedly). The plane crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 38 of 67 people on board. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of rendering the plane uncontrollable through electronic warfare measures and attempting to "hush up" the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an apology, describing it as a "tragic incident" in Russian airspace but did not acknowledge Russian responsibility. Azerbaijan began gathering evidence for a potential lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice, similar to the 2014 MH17 case, which was used as a casus belli of sorts against Russia by Kiev .

May 2025: Aliyev declined to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, an event typically attended by most leaders of former Soviet republics. This was interpreted as a diplomatic snub, signaling strained relations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha demonstrably visited Azerbaijan at the same time. In the world of symbolic snubs and counter-snubs, the meaning of this visit should be clear.

OK, and now recent events start to escalate as the FSB decided to lash out at the Azeri network of mafias and their businesses.

Remember: the Russian economy is run by mafia cartels, and the FSB is both the biggest player, but also the mediator between the different ethnic mafias who have been granted “turf” in various cities or sectors. The Azeris, for example, run all of the big bazaars and most of the shopping center complexes in Russia. You might recall that it was an Azeri businessman with ties to organized Islamic crime was the one who profited off of the burning of Crocus with hundreds of Russians inside.

Russia’s version of Lucky Larry Silverstein.

I wrote an article about Azeri-Israeli-FSB connection in the wake of the attacks that you should read now, by the way. People don’t even know about the terror attack because of how well the Mockingbird media covered it up! Time to remember:

So, fast forward to recently and we have the following timeline of escalations.

June 27, 2025: Russian security forces conducted a police raid in Yekaterinburg, Russia, targeting Azerbaijanis as part of an investigation into murders from 2001–2011. Dozens were detained, including members of the Safarov crime family. Two Azerbaijani brothers, Ziyaddin Safarov (55) and Huseyn Safarov (60), died in custody. Russian authorities attributed one death to heart failure and initiated a preliminary investigation into the second, denying wrongdoing. Azerbaijani autopsies later revealed the men had been beaten, showing broken ribs, internal injuries, and severe blood loss. Several other detainees were hospitalized. Azerbaijan condemned the raid as an "unacceptable act of violence" with racist undertones.

…

Hey, maybe he died of the vaccine while in prison?

You know … like that other guy … what was his name?

Never mind.

Moving on.

June 28, 2025: Azerbaijan summoned Russia’s chargé d'affaires in Baku, Pyotr Volokovykh, to demand a transparent investigation into the Yekaterinburg deaths. Azerbaijan canceled a scheduled high-level parliamentary visit to Moscow, citing “violence against Azerbaijanis.”

NOTE: there are practically no Russians allowed in the FSB. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it was Chechens who killed those two businessmen while in custody in violation of their orders to not do so because they wanted to remove competing business interests to their own mafia enterprises. But that’s just speculation at this point.

June 29, 2025: Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture canceled all cultural events involving Russian state and private institutions, condemning the Yekaterinburg incident as “demonstrative targeted and extrajudicial killings” motivated by ethnic racism. Azerbaijan also barred a planned visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The Kremlin also announced that they would NOT be taking tit-for-tat measures against Azeri organizations because of their values. Zakharova reaffirmed their commitment to Western-style Antifa Morals Multinationalism Great Patriotic Victory in WWII Against White Supremacy (and BRICS + Indonesia Values).

June 30, 2025: Azerbaijani police raided the Baku offices of Sputnik Azerbaijan, a Russian state-funded media outlet, despite its accreditation being revoked in February 2025. Two Russian journalists, Igor Kartavykh (director) and Yevgeny Belousov (editor-in-chief), were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and suspected ties to Russia’s FSB. Azerbaijan accused the outlet of operating with “illegal financing.” Equipment was seized, and Sputnik Azerbaijan ceased operations. Russia critiqued the arrests as “unjust” and as a violation of freedom of expression.

To be fair, all media operations are run by the secret police, so the Azeris were not wrong, per se. What is worse, Sputnik (and RT) is run by the Armenian mafia, and you know how the Azeris feel about Armenians, right?

July 1, 2025: Azerbaijan arrested eight additional Russian citizens in Baku on charges of drug trafficking and cybercrimes, alleging their involvement in “organized criminal groups.” Images from court proceedings showed some detainees with visible injuries.

They were slapped around for good measure on camera too. It is unclear what they did or if these are just some random Russians with money whose families can be blackmailed into paying out their ransoms. As things stand, the Kremlin has done the following to secure their release:

NOTHING.