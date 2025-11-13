On the Evolution of Neoliberal Feudalism

There are many writers, analysts and conspiracy theorists who have come to the conclusion that the goal of our ruling elites is to create a kind of global slave system. I’m particular to

, who has a clear style and a willingness to mention groups of people who we are not allowed to criticize as being the primary culprits behind the drive to achieve a state of, well, “Neoliberal Feudalism”.

The term “Neoliberal Feudalism” is an attempt, I believe, to try and use concepts that people are familiar with to explain a future-oriented political agenda to enslave us all.

So, the prefix “neo” definitionally means “new”, but euphmistically just means “Jewish”. And Liberalism is the reigning moral, economic, and political paradigm that we live in, and out of which this new control grid will develop. Finally, we have Feudalism, which most people understand as a throwback to having an untouchable elite that rule over a vast slave population with no rights who are deliberately kept in ignorance by the religious authorities. Put it all together and you get, “a form of Liberalism that in actuality is a form of debt-based Feudalism where the lords are now Jews”.

I strongly disavow NLF for his vile hatefulness, by the way.

It is simply not our Orthodox Antifa Multipolarity Values. No sir. Take your hate elsewhere, NLF, if that even is your real name!

…

All that moralizing aside, while I agree with the term and the description of the agenda that the elites are implementing, I also can’t help but look back into history to look for the original inspiration, or template for such a plan. We’ve covered Plato and Aristotle before, the former in great depth. And it is to them that we have to return again now to figure out where the original blueprint for global slavery originated from.

Put simply: my thesis is that, like all Evil in this world, the blueprint for global slavery originated with the state of Sparta.

From there, Spartan ideas went on to inspire the worst states and most sadistic organizations in the history of the world. Hellholes like Prussia, the early USSR, and Israel. Organizations like the Catholic Church, the Communist-colonists on the Mayflower, the Llamas of Tibet, and so on.

But the thesis gets complex because while I argue that Spartanism is the blueprint for mass slavery or “NeoLiberal Feudalism”, it has taken on a new guise in the centuries since antiquity. The system of Spartanism or NeoLiberal Feudalism also takes the form of Noahidism, which is its most current and contemptible form.

But what is Noahidism?

Well, the first man to codify the system was Rabbi Maimonedes, who we covered extensively in previous posts. I strongly encourage you to take the time to read the previous entry on him because the concepts in these series are cumulative and build on the understandings established in earlier posts.

To summarize some of the key points: Rabbi Maimonedes was the first man to codify Talmudism, and he took most of his inspiration from Aristotle. He also formally codified Noahidism — a slave system for gentiles — based on the teachings of the Bible, mixed with the ideas of Aristotle and Plato as well.

Maimonedes was, in turn, instrumental to developing Catholic theology as we know it now, through Thomas Aquinas, who was his most avid devotee. Christian theology is entirely based on the rabbinical practice of Midrash. This is akin to the use of a kind of “Logomancy” wherein holy texts are endlessly read and reread and reinterpreted to reveal secrets of the Divine by sanctioned philosopher-king priests. All other forms of spiritual practice are also banned for gentiles, only theology/midrash of proscribed texts is allowed.

The concept of Midrash, in turn, was taken from Plato’s so-called “Eros Mania”. I covered this in great depth with this entry:

To summarize: Plato believed that by reading the texts of the philosophers, one was engaging in the highest form of mystical initiation possible. So, by reading Plato, for example, you were directly communing with Plato’s Demiurgos himself, essentially. This practice was designed to replace the concept of actual exploratory or experiential mysticism (Dionysian Eros, Muse Eros) of antiquity. Plato considered unfettered mysticism to be dangerous to the Utopian totalitarian state that he was trying to build. Thus, he inverts the concept of mysticism and invents a new category of spiritual practice — musing upon Philosophical treatises — as a replacement for the traditional practices once associated with mysticism.

Now, Plato’s original goal was a kind of state-enforced atheism.

But when Critias’ Spartan-backed atheist revolutionary government in Athens failed, Plato retreated to a kind of theological second-best option. This is the dichotomy between the two Utopias presented in his two most famous works The Republic (atheism) and Laws (theocracy). It might seem contradictory, or rather, theocrats and atheists might seem to be opposites on the political spectrum, but both are actually just two faction of the same movement.

See, Atheists want to ban the metaphysical, but the Theocrats want to ban the real metaphysical and get people worshipping fake metaphysics instead. Both approaches ultimately result in atheism. But the Theocrat route gets people to that point more gradually, with less resistance, until the only power left is just the naked power of the Philosopher-Kings and the state that they command.

And that is the great insight of Plato’s work.

Sparta was the inspiration for Plato’s proposed ideal Utopia state. In particular, Sparta was known for its completely unprecedented system of mass slavery, which no other state in antiquity had. In popular Western media, Sparta is seen as a kind of beacon for Western Liberalism and Democracy against Eastern/Asian despotism. In reality though, Sparta is clearly the greatest villain in world history, and its specter continues to haunt us all now, as I will prove with these essays.

^all of the above was just the preamble and a review of previous concepts, by the way. Do take the time to catch yourself up to speed before proceeding further, casual readers.