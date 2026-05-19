Any discussion of Chthonism is marred by half a century of Feminist propaganda.

And, I’m sure you’ve heard of the whole “Mother Earth” and “evil Kurgan patriarchs destroyed our Communist utopia” line of anthropological argumentation. The point of this series of essays is not to debunk the claims of the deranged hags who blamed all of society’s ill, including so-called “patriarchal” Christianity, on the Kurgan steppe-warriors of legend and their patriarchal ur-religion.

But, suffice it to say, the idea that everyone lived in a matriarchal utopia before Big Daddy, and his shitlord sons showed up and forced the whores to start wearing bras and voting for Donald Trump is very modern. When framed this way, there is no normal man that wouldn’t want to take the side of a warlike, pro-male, Sky Father who can shoot force lightning out of his A10 blue eyes and make the hoes mad.

But this narrative is simply an outgrowth of WWII and post-WWII propaganda to justify the senseless slaughter that occurred in Europe.

“Aryan religion” became synonymous with German Nationalism and the Soviet Eurasian threat to the West. And this political narrative infected literally all facets of anthropology, sociology and the climate hoax agenda, which is spearheaded by White women of all ages who think that they’re serving the Mother Goddess by lobbying for Elon Musk to engage in Lithium strip-mining, wind farms that disrupt avian ecosystems and for the killing off of the cows by refusing to consume or use any animal products.

Traveling in the Third World, where you still see these vegan expat transplant matriarchy communes from California, you also see a strange juxtaposition where White women with net worths greater than anything that a local family has ever owned across generations deliberately dressing up in sexy cavewomen cosplay and playing at being a primitive. You see these children of American suburbia jamming feathers into their hair and adorning themselves with cheap trinkets and talismans, their skin adorned with thousands of dollars worth of ink, no bra and wearing some variant of Aladdin pants. They are treated with a mix of annoyance, amusement and pity by the locals, but are too mentally deranged to ever understand how ridiculous their behavior truly is.

It is truly bizarre, just how perverted modern women have made the whole Mother Earth thing.

They’ve made my job (and my life) much harder than it needs to be because I now have to explain to men just how fascinating and powerful the true ancient Chthonic tradition really is while they, and all of us, frankly, have this association of “Mother Earth” worship with soy-sipping, mask-wearing, dreadlock-sporting freaks that want us to join their polycule and to be miserable for having been born with testicles.

Oh well.

If anyone can pull this off though, it would definitely be me.

One thing you cannot accuse me of — being kind or understanding or supportive or fair to women in any way. I am totally and completely biased against them and will never take their side in any debate or squabble or fight. Ever. Period. There could be a story about a woman set on fire by her husband making the rounds on social media and I’d just ask, “what did she do though?” or say, “I’m sure there are two sides to this story”.

Keep in mind that I also go above and beyond in my commitment to making the hoes mad, and that this comes at a great cost to me, financially and reputationally, because I get attacked a lot by male feminists (Christians, Neopagans) for this. But I bear this burden willingly and gladly, and I only bring it up now to stress just how little patience I have for any ideology or religion or pseudoscience that defends women, elevates women or seeks to justify female parasitical behavior. So, when I tell you that there is something of value to men in the Chthonic or “Mother Earth” arts, you really should try to hear me out, is what I am trying to say here.

And, if possible, you should also try and step out of the modern Culture War frame entirely, and just try to engage with these myths on their own terms instead.

On Reichenbach and the Search for the Power of Odin

Our investigation begins with Baron Carl Reichenbach, who was the first person during the Romantic revival in Europe to begin the search for the mysterious pagan subtle life force using modern scientific methods of experimentation.

His story is quite fascinating, and you can peruse the full thing in your own free time.

For our purposes, Baron Reichenbach decided to figure out what was causing sleep-walking, night terrors and sleep paralysis in afflicted families. He went around 19th century Europe seeking out those afflicted by the problem and coaxing them to speak about their condition, and in some cases, to come back with him to his castle for treatment. At the time, this was a deeply stigmatized condition, because it was associated with the forces of Satan or witchcraft, thanks to centuries of Judeo-Christian propaganda.

He discovered that the common causative factor was moon sensitivity.

Patients, in their zombie-like state, would also aim for the moon in their nocturnal meanderings, as if being drawn to or called by it. That is, to be clear, his patients’ sleep walking or night terror condition was caused by the strength of moon beams. As the moon waxed, the symptoms crescendoed until full blown sleepwalking or night terrors occurred. To address the problem, he constructed dark rooms that were insulated with heavy wool on the walls, and this cured the sleepwalking problem in his patients.

Now, it is unclear why the moon had this effect on sleepwalkers.

But it is such a common trope even to this day, that sleepwalkers are drawn to the moon, that when you search for images of sleepwalking, people walking off roofs or cliffs chasing after the moon in their sleep are the default result.

To answer the “how” component of the question though, Reichenbach devised a series of experiments.

His hypothesis was that the moon was emitting a kind of non-Newtonian or non-thermal energy, that affected sensitive people more than others. So, he tried to see if he could in any way isolate that energy. Long story short, he would put glasses of water out in the moonlight for an hour and then have the patients drink it while in the dark isolation room. The effects were similar to moonbathing, causing paralysis, spasms, feelings of terror and triggering sleepwalking. As if the water had imbibed the moon beam and then transmitted its energy to the patient. He also did the same experiment with glasses of water left in the sun for an hour, and got the opposite results, with positive improvements across the board with his patients.

Hail the power of Sol Indomitable!

Then he got really creative and left metallic plates out in the moonlight, with wires running from them into the dark isolation room. He’d have patients touch control wires that led nowhere and wires that were connected to plates that were sitting out in the moonlight. The ones that touched the moonlight-connected wires reported the onset of the same symptoms. For sun-connected wires, the effect was again the opposite, very positive and vivifying, in fact. And he even experimented with non-conductive, organic wires and cords to rule out electrical currents, with similar results.

Still following?

Now, the moon, or Luna rather or Selene, is the Chthonic symbol par excellence, even though it is a persistent mystery as to why exactly our moon is considered chthonic.

I hope that my readers understand at this point that “chthonic” means “underground” or “subterranean”. And the moon is, quite obviously, not underground … it is a celestial body; one that might be a very recent arrival, seeing as we have legends of a recent pre-Lunar time in human mythology.

This is one of the most enduring mysteries of the pagan world, and I have yet to formulate an explanation for it that truly makes sense.

But I also know that I will be the one to crack it.

…