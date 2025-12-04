At this point, I was thinking of renaming the previous series “The Jews and the Giants”. By the end, we were getting into areas of discussion that could not be explained properly without dipping into spirit taxonomies. We left off on the puzzling case of Origen’s castigation by later Church authorities because of his self-castration. This is a strange seeming reversal in Church attitudes to the male reproductive organs.

Their position up to that point could be summarized with that famous Zardoz quote: the penis … is evil!

We’re moving past the discussion of the Giants and the Nephilim and pushing out into related categories of religious and mystical theory.

Let’s pick up where we left off in the previous series: why is castration suddenly bad? This will segue us into the discussion of deeper occult matters, and the secret agenda of the Christian monastic cult.

…

Castration for Christ?

Now, Origen had literally just done as the Gospel of Matthew bade followers of Christ to do when he castrated himself for the Kingdom of Heaven come.

Matthew 19:12:

12 For there are eunuchs who were born that way, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by others—and there are those who choose to live like eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. The one who can accept this should accept it.”

Modern Christians also often deny that he was a eunuch who castrated himself for Christ.

Eusebius, Church History 6.8

“Taking the saying, ‘There are eunuchs who have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven,’ in too literal and youthful a sense, he performed the act on himself.”

…

The reason why modern Christians lie and claim that he didn’t castrate himself for Christ is because Origen later condemned castration in his writing.

Against Celsus 7.62:

“It is not the body that we amputate, but the passions which are within us.”

In another interesting passage, Origen seems to imply that his castration was an overzealous mistake. He reinterprets Matthew and claims that it was an allegory, not a call for physical castration.

Commentary on Matthew 15.1:

“Some, misunderstanding the saying of the Lord, mutilate themselves; but such persons must be forbidden. For the true eunuch is he who has trained his soul to chastity and has cut off the passions of the soul.”

So why was the position on castration reversed or so contentious in the first place?

Well, the answer to that is going to make everyone mad.

The Female Spirits and the Male Sexual Principle

Do you remember the Galloi eunuchs that I brought up last time? Well, their cult thought that their castration made them more spirit-sensitive, not less. And they were used as tools that filled important magical functions. They were:

intermediaries with gods and spirits

ritual specialists

ecstatic prophets

particularly vulnerable to possession

liminal beings between male and female

Scholars often describe them as “spirit-porous.” Both the pagans and the Judeo-Christians were in agreement on this.

Damascius, Life of Isidore, fragment 179:

“Eunuchs are more receptive to daimons.”

John Cassian, Institutes 2.2:

“Those who mutilate the body do not conquer the pneuma but often inflame it further.”

Athanasius, Life of Antony 6

“Demons attack the effeminate and soften them.”

In other words, castration was seen in the ancient world as a buff, not a debuff for spiritual activity. This makes their depiction in popular media entirely and diametrically wrong, by the way.

Eunuchs are basically incapable of being bald, and they certainly don’t hunt down wizards; GRR Martin is a multimillionaire and I’m not.

By the time we get to Nicaea, we get a formal Church ban.

Nicaea (Canon 1):

“If anyone has mutilated himself, let him not become a cleric.”

But there is a far deeper level of nuance to the matter.

See, when we started this series, we didn’t really differentiate between different taxonomies of spirits. As the series progressed, I started letting on that there were more than just one category of spirit, and I explained that the female spirits were quite different from the male spirits.

Today I will assert that Jesus Christ has to be a female deity for any of Christian metaphysics to actually work.